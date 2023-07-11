Milania Giudice Used Nutritionist to Help Lose 40 Lbs. After Mom and Sisters' 'Jabs' About Her Weight

Milania Giudice said her family played part in her decision to make a change

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 05:18PM EDT
Milania Giudice Used Nutritionist to Help Lose 40 lbs. After Mom and Sisters 'Jabs' About Her Weight https://www.instagram.com/p/CkJ6uAbJkE9/
Photo:

 Milania Giudice/INSTAGRAM; getty

Milania Giudice said that a little pressure from her family led her to seek out a change.

The teen daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 51, appeared on mom Teresa Giudice's "Namaste Bitches" podcast on PodcastOne, where the 17-year-old commented on losing 40 lbs between middle school and high school.

Calling middle school her "weird era," Milania said, "I was way thicker in middle school. Like, I was a pumpkin."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Raves About Luis Ruelas Is 'Such a Great Stepdad': 'So Amazing'

Milania Giudice/Instagram


"And then one day it hit me, I was like, 'That's it,' " she continued. "I literally felt like suffocating with my own body. I was like, 'No, no, no, I can't do this anymore.' "

"So one day I told my mom to get me a nutritionist and she did, and I ate three meals a day and they were literally the healthiest meals. I would never eat those meals that I eat. It was the healthiest meals, I was like, 'What am I eating?' But you know, I ate it," she went on to explain.

"I ate it and I woke up before school and I worked out 30 minutes. I woke up like at 5:00, waiting for school because my school starts early. So I woke up before school. I worked out and then after school I would work out again. And in two months, I lost 50 pounds."

Gabriella Giudice, Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice, Milania Giudice and Audriana Giudice attend Antonia Gorga's Sweet 16 Birthday Celebration on August 19, 2021 in Ridgewood, New Jersey
Manny Carabel/Getty

Milania said she was "like a stick," though she says she's gained some of the weight back.

When asked if seeing herself on the show had something to do with her decision, Milania recalled commentary she'd get from her mom and sisters. "My mom would never say anything to me, but she'd say, 'Oh, you're gonna have another ice cream?'"

"My sisters would always throw jabs at me like, 'Oh, you're going to have another ice cream after dinner?'" she said of sisters Audriana, 13, Gabriella, 19, and Gia, 22,

"They have to want to do it themselves," the reality star mom said of her approach. "You can't force them and I didn't want her to have a complex or anything. I thought she looked adorable, she was just a little thicker."

Related Articles
Kate Hudson wishes son Bing Happy Birthday
Kate Hudson Celebrates Son Bing's 12th Birthday with Rock 'n' Roll Tribute: 'My Drummer Baby'
Ricky Martin Enjoys 'Bonding Time' with Teen Twins Matteo and Valentino amid Divorce from Jwan Yosef
Ricky Martin Enjoys 'Bonding Time' with Teen Twins Matteo and Valentino amid Divorce from Jwan Yosef
tom brady family vacation
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photos of His Riverside Family Vacation with All 3 Kids
Paris Hilton Says Sheâs âDreaming of The Day When I'll Have a Little Princessâ as She Spends Time with Nieces
Paris Hilton Says She’s ‘Dreaming' of Having a 'Little Princess' During Day with Nieces
Keke Palmer attends Boss Featuring Keke Palmer terrace after party at The GRAMMY Museum on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Keke Palmer Says She Feels 'Powerful' as a Mom as Darius Jackson Posts Solo Travels with Son Leo
Christina Hall Poses with Her Two Older Kids and Husband Josh at Her 40th Birthday Celebration: 'Feel Very Lucky'
Christina Hall Poses with Her Two Older Kids and Husband at 40th Birthday Celebration: 'Very Lucky'
Vanessa Bryant Posts Sweet Throwback Photo of Daughter Capri Celebrating Her 4th Birthday at Disney World
Vanessa Bryant Posts Sweet Photos of Daughter Capri Celebrating Her 4th Birthday at Disney World
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Throwback Video of 'Wonderful' Daughter Penelope for 11th Birthday
Offset and Cardi B attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala; Kulture is 5
Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture's 5th Birthday: 'My Baby Girl Is 5'
Oscar De La Hoya Says Travis Barker âStepped Up Top The Plateâ in Raising His Daughter Atiana
Oscar De La Hoya Says Travis Barker ‘Stepped Up to the Plate’ in Raising His Daughter Atiana
Chrissy Teigen and kids
‘Tired’ Mom of 4 Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photos of Kids on Instagram
Levi McCounaughey Instagram
Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Looks All Grown Up as He Makes His Social Media Debut
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Says Divorce from Brandon Blackstock Made Their Kids Question 'Definition of Love'
Michael Rubin White Party
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Make Rare Appearance with His Daughter, 17, at Star-Studded White Party
Mark Consuelos and daughter Lola Grace Consuelos arrive at the premiere of EuropaCorp's "Nine Lives" at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 1, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Mark Consuelos Says Daughter Lola Isn't 'Such a Pain' Anymore, Has Become 'So Great' as an Adult
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Pose Together in Sweet Family Photo: 'Happy Everything'