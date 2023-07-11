Milania Giudice Used Nutritionist to Help Lose 40 Lbs. After Mom and Sisters' 'Jabs' About Her Weight

Milania Giudice said that a little pressure from her family led her to seek out a change.

The teen daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 51, appeared on mom Teresa Giudice's "Namaste Bitches" podcast on PodcastOne, where the 17-year-old commented on losing 40 lbs between middle school and high school.

Calling middle school her "weird era," Milania said, "I was way thicker in middle school. Like, I was a pumpkin."

"And then one day it hit me, I was like, 'That's it,' " she continued. "I literally felt like suffocating with my own body. I was like, 'No, no, no, I can't do this anymore.' "

"So one day I told my mom to get me a nutritionist and she did, and I ate three meals a day and they were literally the healthiest meals. I would never eat those meals that I eat. It was the healthiest meals, I was like, 'What am I eating?' But you know, I ate it," she went on to explain.

"I ate it and I woke up before school and I worked out 30 minutes. I woke up like at 5:00, waiting for school because my school starts early. So I woke up before school. I worked out and then after school I would work out again. And in two months, I lost 50 pounds."

Milania said she was "like a stick," though she says she's gained some of the weight back.

When asked if seeing herself on the show had something to do with her decision, Milania recalled commentary she'd get from her mom and sisters. "My mom would never say anything to me, but she'd say, 'Oh, you're gonna have another ice cream?'"

"My sisters would always throw jabs at me like, 'Oh, you're going to have another ice cream after dinner?'" she said of sisters Audriana, 13, Gabriella, 19, and Gia, 22,

"They have to want to do it themselves," the reality star mom said of her approach. "You can't force them and I didn't want her to have a complex or anything. I thought she looked adorable, she was just a little thicker."