Milan Kundera, Author of ‘The Unbearable Lightness of Being,’ Dead at 94

The Czech novelist died on Tuesday in Paris after "a long illness," per a report

By
Published on July 12, 2023 10:52AM EDT
Czech Writer Milan Kundera poses during a portrait session on August 2,1984 in Paris,France.
Photo:

Francois LOCHON/GAMMA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Czech author Milan Kundera has died at 94, according to French publishing house Gallimard and other outlets.

Kundera died on Tuesday at his Paris apartment after "a long illness," per Reuters, who spoke with the Moravian Library (MZK) in the Czech city of Brno, which holds Kundera's personal collection.

The news site reported that Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala spoke on his works, which "reached whole generations of readers across all continents." Additionally, President Petr Pavel praised Kundera as a "world-class writer" in a tribute.

"With his fate in life, he symbolized the eventful history of our country in the 20th century," Pavel said. "Kundera's legacy will live on in his works."

Milan Kundera in France in June, 1981.

Louis MONIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

The novelist is most known for his book The Unbearable Lightness of Being, which was published in 1984 and developed into the 1988 film of the same name starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Juliette Binoche.

The film was nominated for two Oscars and scored a BAFTA award for Philip Kaufman and Jean-Claude Carrière for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Wrap noted that Kundera, who appeared to be highly private in his personal life, tended to write about "men behaving badly," which drew criticism from feminists over the course of his career. He rarely gave any interviews and though his Czech citizenship was revoked after his exile, as the outlet reported, it was restored in 2019.

Milan Kundera, NB 186204, in Paris, France on August 02nd, 1984

Francois LOCHON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

"Like all great writers, Milan Kundera leaves indelible marks on his readers' imaginations," fellow novelist Salman Rushdie told The Guardian. "'The struggle of man against power is the struggle of memory against forgetting.' Ever since I read this sentence in his The Book of Laughter and Forgetting, it has remained with me, and illuminated my understanding of events all over the world."

Before taking up writing, the outlet reported that Kundera worked at Prague's film academy lecturing about world literature in 1952. He grew up studying music with his father and was a "noted pianist."

