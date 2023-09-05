Mike Tindall Launches Blackeye Gin Brand for a Good Cause

Mike Tindall is tackling a tasty project.

The former England rugby captain, who is married to the King Charles' niece Zara Tindall, recently launched Blackeye Gin alongside rugby legend James Haskell and television presenter Alex Payne.

Dubbed the “unofficial spirit of rugby,” Blackeye Gin was inspired by their “The Good, The Bad, & The Rugby” podcast, after listeners suggested the hosts make a gin.

According to a press release, the spirit tastes of a “blend of fresh citrus-forward flavors, subtle floral notes and a burst of juniper.” Adding to the sporty theme, each of the botanicals in the bottles originate from “the rugby nations,” per the release.

Tindall and his co-founders also made sure to infuse a meaningful cause behind Blackeye Gin. The trio pledge to support the future of rugby by creating a fund that will contribute £1.50 from every bottle sold to support players. A big motivator behind the fund is to “tackle industry issues.”

Mike Tindall, James Haskell and Alex Payne teamed up on Blackeye Gin. Credit: Blackeye Gin

“We’re thrilled to be launching Blackeye Gin. It’s been a journey full of challenges, but a whole lot of fun too!” Tindall said in a statement.

He then pointed to how he and his fellow founders landed the company’s name.

“James, Alex, and I have had various battles along the way — both on and off the pitch — and the name reflects the physical and emotional resilience and kinship we share,” he added. “I think it really captures the essence of what this brand is all about — for those who give their best even when times are hard, and celebrate the good times!”

The gin bottles (£35.95 or about $45) will be available at select UK stores and online at blackeyegin.com.

Tindall is no stranger to giving back to the world of sports. The member of the World Cup-winning squad in 2003, spent the summer of 2020 cycling up steep British peaks helping to raise nearly $1 million for Cure Parkinson’s – something he supports since his own father’s diagnosis with the condition.

Also, at the Matt Hampson Foundation, which helps young people who have been injured in sport, Tindall is a frank mentor, the charity’s founder told PEOPLE in 2020.

Zara and Mike Tindall attend day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Karwai Tang/WireImage

“You can always ask his advice and get a straight answer," Matt Hampson told PEOPLE at the time. “He always talks to me on a level and knows that I'm still a rugby guy and loves that banter and camaraderie and he talks to you just on a level."

Hampson was injured while training with England's under-21 rugby team in 2005.

"[Tindall] has been absolutely amazing – he’s such an approachable, nice, normal, down-to-earth guy and we absolutely love having him on board because he genuinely cares about the work that we do and the people we support," he said.