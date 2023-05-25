Mike Tindall Reveals What Was ‘Frustrating’ About His Seat at King Charles’ Coronation

Princess Anne's son-in-law had an “unbelievable” seat — with a surprising view

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on May 25, 2023 05:17 PM
Mike and Zara Tindall arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Mike and Zara Tindall. Photo: PA Images/INSTARimages

Mike Tindall had a prime seat for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey — there was just one problem! 

The former England rugby captain, who is married to the King’s niece Zara Tindall, recently recapped the May 6 crowning ceremony on his podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, revealing that he couldn’t see much of what was going on.

“You're in the hottest spot, but it was all happening just around the corner of wall that you can’t see!” Mike, 44, said with a laugh. “You do have a front-row seat.” 

Mike and Zara sat beside her brother Peter Phillips, and just one row behind Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The true front-row hot spots were reserved for Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. While Princess Anne’s son-in-law was among the first few pews, he caught much of the coronation on TV screens mounted inside the ancient abbey. 

Prince ANdrew, Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Mike Tindall and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L-R 2nd row) James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Michael of Kent, (1st row) Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023
Mike and Zara Tindall in the fourth row at the coronation. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

RELATED: Mike Tindall Opens Up About Coronation Date Night with Wife Zara — and Dancing to Lionel Richie

“It was unbelievable to be sat where we were. Quite frustrating that you couldn’t see around the corner, but you had the TV there. And obviously everything that went on sort of back and front. It’s one of those moments,” he said of the privilege of witnessing history. “I think the best bit of the day was the six and half hours of military footmen that were in the Buckingham Palace backyard, and they did three cheers for the King — it was like whoa, goose pimples,” he added.

King Charles III holds the Sword of State during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London
King Charles.

JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images


After the church service wrapped, Princess Anne, 72, had the honor of riding on horseback behind the King and Queen in the storybook Gold State Coach, leading the 6,000 armed services personnel to Buckingham Palace. Before coronation day, Zara exclusively told PEOPLE the tribute was reflective of the tight bond her mother and King Charles share. 

RELATED: Every Photo from the Coronation of King Charles III

Princess Anne, Princess Royal rides on horseback behind the gold state coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen Consort as they travel down The Mall during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.
Princess Anne. Dan Mullan/Getty

"It's a busy time for them all, and her and her brother are very close, so it's a nice thing to do," said the professional equestrian, 41. 

Princess Anne saddled up for her ceremonial role as “Gold-Stick-in-Waiting," a position dating back to the 15th century when two officers — a Gold Stick and a Silver Stick — were placed close to the monarch to protect them from harm. 

"I have a role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as Gold Stick [in Waiting]. And Gold Stick was the original close protection officer. So that is a role I was asked if I'd like to do for this coronation, so I said yes," Princess Anne told CBC News of her special role before the big day. "Not least of all, it solves my dress problem," she joked. 

