Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Shares Exclusive Photos from Son's Peter Rabbit-Themed Birthday Party

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino celebrated his son's 2nd birthday with a Peter Rabbit-themed bash, sharing exclusive photos with PEOPLE

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 1, 2023 10:56 AM
Mike the Situation Sorrentino kid's birthday
Photo:

Magic Moments

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's son had a very hoppy birthday!

The Jersey Shore alum, 40, and wife Lauren, 38, held a Peter Rabbit-themed birthday party in celebration of his son Romeo Reign's 2nd birthday, sharing exclusive photos with PEOPLE. The event was spangled with Peter Rabbit cut-outs, balloons, desserts like a multitiered Peter Rabbit cake, a DJ, a photo booth and more.

The entryway had a garden-themed photo opportunity, with carrots, radishes and lettuce surrounding the little boy's name. There was also a dessert table with cake pops in the shape of various vegetables and Peter Rabbit cookies.

"The Second Birthday of Romeo Reign was Peter Rabbit themed and such an adorable situation," the couple tells PEOPLE. "The day was magical and spent with close family and friends. We can't believe our sweet little boy is 2 and look forward to what's in store for his future."

Mike the Situation Sorrentino kid's birthday

Magic Moments

In January, the Jersey Shore: Family Reunion stars welcomed their second child, a daughter named Mia. Prior to Mia's arrival, Sorrentino shared some thoughts on Instagram about how fulfilling fatherhood has been for him.

"Of all the titles I've been privileged to have, 'Dad' has always been the best," he captioned an Instagram photo carousel featuring photos of him and Romeo.

In a joint Instagram post in November, the couple posed together, with the Laurens Skincare's founder wearing an all-black outfit with a multi-strand pearl necklace and a costume headpiece. Completing her outfit was a pink boa, hinting at the couple's news.

Mike the Situation Sorrentino kid's birthday

Magic Moments

"ITS OFFICIAL," the couple captioned the set of shots, which also included a photo where they leaned in for a kiss as Sorrentino's hand rested on her bump.

When the Sorrentinos announced their second pregnancy, they initially chose to keep the baby's sex to themselves. "There are very few things in life that you get to keep as a special surprise, for some people," Lauren told PEOPLE at the time. "I think it's only a matter of time before we do share it publicly, but we're super excited."

