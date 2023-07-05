Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Celebrates Daughter's First Fourth of July (and His 41st Birthday!)

The 'Jersey Shore' alum celebrated the two special occasions with his wife and 2 kids, Romeo Reign and Mia Bella

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 5, 2023 11:58AM EDT
Mike Sorrentino family 4th of July
Photo:

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino/Instagram

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino is celebrating two things this holiday: his daughter Mia's first Fourth of July, and his 41st birthday!

On Tuesday, the Jersey Shore alum and his wife Lauren, 38, shared a post to their Instagrams in celebration of the nation's birthday. Mike held his baby daughter Mia, 6 months, while Lauren held their son Romeo Reign, 2.

"Happy 4th of July 🇺🇸💥," the couple captioned their post.

In addition to their Independence Day celebration, the Sorrentinos celebrated Mike's 41st birthday. In a second post, the TV personality held Romeo and posted a photo of his son holding Fourth of July-themed lollipops, captioning the post, "Best birthday ever  🇺🇸💥."

Lauren also posted a sweet tribute to her husband, writing, "Happy Birthday to the most incredible husband and father to our sweet babies 🩵🩷 @mikethesituation you are our rock and super hero 🥰 we love you more than anything!"

"Enjoy these memories from 2004 to present day 🥹 we are so very blessed! Happy 4th everyone! 🇺🇸 💥," she ended the post.

In June, the Jersey Shore Reunion stars celebrated their son's second birthday with a Peter Rabbit-themed birthday party. "The Second Birthday of Romeo Reign was Peter Rabbit themed and such an adorable situation," the couple told PEOPLE.


When they welcomed their daughter Mia in January, Sorrentino shared some thoughts on Instagram about his journey into fatherhood.

"Of all the titles I've been privileged to have, 'Dad' has always been the best," he wrote on an Instagram photo carousel that featured photos of him and his son.

When they announced their second pregnancy, the Sorrentinos initially chose to keep the baby's sex to themselves. "There are very few things in life that you get to keep as a special surprise, for some people," Lauren told PEOPLE. "I think it's only a matter of time before we do share it publicly, but we're super excited."

