Mike Pence Questions Donald Trump's Candidacy After Jan. 6 Indictment

Days after expressing that Donald Trump's actions before the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot were not "criminal," former Vice President Mike Pence is questioning whether the former president is fit for a second term in office after Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury investigating the riots Tuesday.

Pence, 64, who launched his campaign for the presidency in June and is competing against Trump, 77, for the 2024 Republican nomination, shared in a statement that Trump's new criminal charges served as "an important reminder" that "anyone who puts himself over the Consitution should never be the President of the United States."

"I will have more to say about the government's case after reviewing the indictment," Pence continued. "The former president is entitled to the presumption of innocence but with this indictment, his candidacy means more talk about January 6th and more distractions."

The indictment includes four charges for the twice-impeached former president that consisted of one count each of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

It also alleged that Trump "was determined to remain in power" after President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election by calling in the help of an array of co-conspirators who "helped implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification" of votes. The Democratic commander-in-chief launched his 2024 reelection campaign in April.

Pence ended his statement with a turn to criticizing Biden and bringing up the president's son, Hunter Biden.

"As Americans, [Trump's] candidacy means less attention paid to Joe Biden's disastrous economic policies afflicting millions across the United States and to the pattern of corruption of Hunter," Pence said in his statement.

Hunter Biden, 53, was charged on federal misdemeanor charges of failing to pay federal income tax and a felony charge of illegally possessing a weapon in June. The investigation began in 2018 while Trump was still in office and initially focused on his business dealings with foreign interests. He was expected to plead guilty to two tax charges and reach an agreement on the felony gun charges but the deal fell apart in court in July.

A White House spokesperson previously said in response to the charges: "The President and First Lady love their son and support [Hunter] as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment."

