Mike Pence Questions Donald Trump's Candidacy After Jan. 6 Indictment

The former president was indicted on four criminal counts by a federal grand jury on Tuesday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023 09:58PM EDT
Pence, Trump
Photo:

Roy Rochlin/Getty; James Devaney/GC Images

Days after expressing that Donald Trump's actions before the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot were not "criminal," former Vice President Mike Pence is questioning whether the former president is fit for a second term in office after Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury investigating the riots Tuesday.

Pence, 64, who launched his campaign for the presidency in June and is competing against Trump, 77, for the 2024 Republican nomination, shared in a statement that Trump's new criminal charges served as "an important reminder" that "anyone who puts himself over the Consitution should never be the President of the United States."

"I will have more to say about the government's case after reviewing the indictment," Pence continued. "The former president is entitled to the presumption of innocence but with this indictment, his candidacy means more talk about January 6th and more distractions."

Donald Trump

Noam Galai/WireImage

The indictment includes four charges for the twice-impeached former president that consisted of one count each of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

It also alleged that Trump "was determined to remain in power" after President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election by calling in the help of an array of co-conspirators who "helped implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification" of votes. The Democratic commander-in-chief launched his 2024 reelection campaign in April.

Trump, Pence, Biden

James Devaney/GC Images, John Lamparski/Getty, Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Pence ended his statement with a turn to criticizing Biden and bringing up the president's son, Hunter Biden.

"As Americans, [Trump's] candidacy means less attention paid to Joe Biden's disastrous economic policies afflicting millions across the United States and to the pattern of corruption of Hunter," Pence said in his statement.

Hunter Biden, 53, was charged on federal misdemeanor charges of failing to pay federal income tax and a felony charge of illegally possessing a weapon in June. The investigation began in 2018 while Trump was still in office and initially focused on his business dealings with foreign interests. He was expected to plead guilty to two tax charges and reach an agreement on the felony gun charges but the deal fell apart in court in July.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A White House spokesperson previously said in response to the charges: "The President and First Lady love their son and support [Hunter] as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment."

Related Articles
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street for his arraignment after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
Trump’s Jan. 6 Indictment Describes Six Unnamed ‘Co-Conspirators’: Here’s What We Know About Them So Far
George T. Conway III, husband of White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, attends the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC; Carlos De Oliveira, an employee of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, leaves a court appearance with at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Miami
George Conway Offers Legal Advice to Trump Co-Defendant Following ‘Damning’ Indictment: ‘Cooperate’
Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver during a bill signing ceremony at the state capital in Trenton, N.J., Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver Dead at 71 After Brief Hospitalization While Serving as Acting Governor
Trump and Kevin McCarthy
Donald Trump Threatens House Republicans to Impeach Joe Biden or Get Run Out of Office
Donald Trump, Walt Nauta, and Carlos de Oliveira
Could Donald Trump's Co-Defendants Turn Against Him? Legal Experts Weigh In
Rep. Rosa DeLauro departs a House Democratic Caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol ; U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, donning a tattoo
Rep. Rosa DeLauro, 80, Gets Tattoo Alongside 18-Year-Old Granddaughter: ‘Strengthens Our Bond’
Joe Biden Says âNo Man Deserves One Great Love, Let Alone Twoâ in Tribute to Jill Biden and First Wife Neilia
Joe Biden Says 'No Man Deserves 1 Great Love, Let Alone 2' in Tribute to Jill Biden and First Wife Neilia
Trump & Ron DeSantis
Trump Crushes DeSantis in New Republican Primary Poll, Despite Florida Governor's Heavy Campaigning
President Biden Speaks Out on Hunterâs Daughter, 4, with Ark. Woman: âJill and I Only Want Whatâs Bestâ
President Biden Speaks Out on Hunter’s Daughter, 4, with Ark. Woman: ‘Jill and I Only Want What’s Best’ (Exclusive)
U.S. President Donald Trump reviews papers during an interview in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C
Every Crime Donald Trump Has Been Charged With So Far
Christine Romans attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022
Christine Romans of CNN’s ‘Early Start’ Departs Network After 24 Years: 'It's Been a Pleasure'
Trump's Former Intelligence Director, Dan Coats, Explains Danger of Mishandling Classified Docs: 'Lives Can Be Lost'
Trump's Former Intelligence Director Explains Danger of Mishandling Classified Docs: 'Lives Can Be Lost'
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass
White House Weighs In on Whether the President Would Consider Pardon for Hunter Biden
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference
Third Defendant Named in Classified Documents Case Against Donald Trump, Who Faces Three New Charges
(FILES) This file video grab image obtained April 28, 2020 courtesy of the US Department of Defense shows part of an unclassified video taken by Navy pilots that have circulated for years showing interactions with "unidentified aerial phenomena". - Are aliens watching us? That's what Americans hope to find out when a report on the US government's secret files on UFOs goes to Congress next month after years of sightings and videos suggesting that highly advanced extraterrestrials are, indeed, out there. But the report from the Director of National Intelligence, pulled together with classified military files, could fall short of explaining scores of purported unidentified flying object incidents over decades. (Photo by Handout / DoD / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE/HANDOUT " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / To go with AFP story by Sylvie LANTEAUME: "Looming US intelligence report to address UFOs" (Photo by HANDOUT/DoD/AFP via Getty Images)
The Funniest TikTok Reactions to Congress’ Wild Hearing on Alien Life
Mitch McConnell
Mitch McConnell Suffered Previously Undisclosed Falls Prior to Freezing Incident on Camera: Report