Mike Pence, Whom Trump Turned Rioters Against on Jan. 6, Won’t Call the Former President’s Actions ‘Criminal’

Pence, who is campaigning for president against his former running mate, stopped short of saying Trump should be charged for his role in the Capitol riots

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 04:18PM EDT
Donald Trump (left), Mike Pence
Donald Trump (left), Mike Pence. Photo: Getty (2)

Mike Pence says that, despite Donald Trump's "reckless" words leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, he is "not yet convinced that they were criminal."

Pence made the remark in an interview on CNN's State of the Union Sunday, when host Dana Bash asked the former vice president about an ongoing grand jury investigation into the Capitol riot and the former president's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in his favor.

Just last week, Trump said on social media that he expects to be indicted in the matter after special counsel Jack Smith sent him a letter confirming that he is a target of the probe.

“While his words were reckless, based on what I know, I am not yet convinced that they were criminal,” Pence said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Pence reiterated that he had "no right to overturn the election," despite Trump's repeated pleas that he do so after Joe Biden won both the electoral and popular vote.

Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election
Rioters storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an effort to stop Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election. Samuel Corum/Getty

Hours before the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Pence issued a public statement saying he had no authority to try and overturn the votes — a move that angered Trump, who took to Twitter to say Pence "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution."

As Pence's statement was released, the vice president and congressional lawmakers began to gather to count Electoral College votes.

Trump's supporters eventually overpowered Capitol police and forced their way into the building in a scene that ultimately led to the deaths of four people as well as the evacuation of Congress and the vice president himself, who was whisked to an undisclosed location.

As they entered the building, Trump's supporters were filmed chanting "Hang Mike Pence" — words that Trump later said were "common sense."

In testimony delivered before the House Committee investigating the riots, an anonymous security official said that those on the former vice president's security detail were so worried for their safety that they made goodbye calls to their families.

Both Pence and Trump are now running for president in 2024.

If the former president were to be indicted for his role in the Capitol riots, it would be his third indictment in recent months. Trump made history when he became the first U.S. president to be charged in a federal investigation. He was also arraigned earlier this year in a separate investigation at the state level, the first time a U.S. president faced any form of criminal charges.

