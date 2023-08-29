Miguel Shares Bloody T-Shirt Photo After Performing While Suspended from Ropes Pierced Through His Skin

"What is your relationship to pain ?" the R&B star asked fans on social media following the unique and immersive concert

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Published on August 29, 2023 01:20PM EDT
Miguel performs on Aug. 25, 2023 in Los Angeles. Photo:

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Sony, Miguel/Instagram

In order to execute his artistic vision, Miguel is willing to endure pain.

On Friday, the R&B singer partnered with Sony and tested his physical limits during a Viscera Experience event in Los Angeles, where he performed songs from his upcoming album Viscera — while suspended from ropes pierced through his skin for a portion of the show.

Miguel.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Sony

Held at Sony Pictures Studios with celebrities including Lena Waithe, Evan Ross and James Charles in attendance, the Viscera Experience saw Miguel, 37, debut four new songs for both an in-person audience and fans watching via a Veeps livestream.

While performing one of the tracks, "Number 9," the Grammy winner hung from two ropes attached directly to his back through temporary skin piercings installed on stage, shocking the audience and spawning viral online content and many, many questions from viewers.

Miguel.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Sony

"Can someone explain to me... how come Miguel didn't fall ? How strong is the human skin ?" asked one X (formerly known as Twitter) user. "Like, is it safe to be hanging by a harness/ ropes like that ?"

Rather than answering fans' questions, however, the "Sure Thing" musician took to Instagram on Monday and responded to the conversation surrounding his performance with more questions.

Miguel.

Miguel/Instagram

"What is your relationship to pain ? What is your relationship to change ?" asked Miguel in the post's caption, shared alongside photos of his bleeding back and a bloody t-shirt, presumably worn after the rope suspension.

Viscera, which doesn't currently have a public release date, will mark Miguel's fifth studio album and first since 2017's War & Leisure. "Number 9," which features rapper Lil Yachty, is available to stream now.

Miguel.

Miguel/Instagram

Over the past year, Miguel's 2010 single "Sure Thing" saw a resurgence on TikTok and gained enough fanfare to send the song to a new peak on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 11 — making the track his highest-charting single to date.

"On the one hand, it’s like, 'Wow, they reached back pretty far. Where did this come from?' And then on the other hand, it makes me think of what I was aiming for in my bedroom, of the artists that I grew up listening to, and the kind of songs that I was reaching back to when I was 17, 18, 19, that age range," the artist told Rolling Stone of the song's resurgence in June.

Miguel.

Vivien Killilea/Getty for Sony

"I was really working on crafting the kind of music that just felt timeless to me at the time, But I was wanting to craft something that felt uniquely mine. So, when I see it kind of have these moments over and over again, it always reminds me of who I set out to emulate," added Miguel.

The "Adorn" singer continued, "I’m super grateful to anyone who in any way, shape or form has created a piece of content and shown love with the song in their own way."

