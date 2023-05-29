Police Hear Crying Baby Inside Fla. Home, Then Discover Beloved Teacher Killed by Man in Murder-Suicide

Amanda Hicks was a teacher at Anderson Middle School in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

By Greg Hanlon
Published on May 29, 2023 04:19 PM
police-tape
Photo: Getty

A beloved Florida middle school teacher was found dead Saturday morning alongside a man in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

Port St. Lucie police said in a statement that they arrived at a home for a welfare check on behalf of a family member of a man who lived there. When they arrived, the door was locked, but officers “could hear a young infant inside the residence crying.”

Through a sliding door, officers saw two deceased people on the floor. “It appears at this time, an adult female was killed by an adult male who then took his own life,” police said in the release, adding that authorities believe the two “were romantically involved.”

Police have not identified the deceased, but Treasure Coast Newspapers and CBS12 report that Darcia Borel, the principal at Anderson Middle School in Port St. Lucie, sent out a memo to staff identifying the victim as Amanda Hicks, 26.

"While words will never be enough to convey the shock and sadness this news has brought to our school family, it is more important than ever to come together to support one another through our grief journey," Borel’s memo said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The identity of the man has not been made public. Police have not specified how the man and woman were killed.

Police removed the crying infant from the crib. The infant was unharmed and is now with a family member.

Hicks’ friend Raquel Magallon described Hicks in an interview with WBPF, saying, “She just lit up the room. She had such a big, beautiful smile. She was always happy and always energetic.”

“She was just an angel,” Magallon said, adding, “She definitely brightened my day every time I saw her.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Teenage girl gunned down at a graduation party
Ga. Girl, 16, Who Was 'Full of Life' Killed at Party Celebrating Graduation Near School
Nikki Alcaraz went missing while on a cross-country road trip with boyfriend, Steven Tyler Stratton
Tenn. Woman Vanished on Cross Country Trip with Boyfriend 3 Weeks Ago, Police Fear Domestic Violence
Judy Malinowski rollout
Judy Malinowski Shared Dying Wish for Her Kids with Mom Before Deathbed Testimony Led to Ex's Conviction
Keith Murriel
3 Former Mississippi Officers Indicted on Murder and Manslaughter Charges in Keith Murriel's Death
Olalde family
Texas Teen Allegedly Killed Parents and 2 Siblings, Then Said He Did it Because They Were 'Cannibals'
Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito's Parents Are 'Outraged' Over 'Burn After Reading' Letter Allegedly Written by Brian Laundrie's Mom
latonya floyd
George Floyd's Sister Says She Forgives Officer Who Murdered Him, But Adds, 'He Has Never Apologized'
Sterling Cummings mugshot
Dad Spent 45 Days in Jail a Decade Ago for Shaking His 1st Baby. Now He's Charged with Murdering His 2nd Son
Jason Cunningham and Nicole Harrington
Ex-Cop Gets Life in Prison for Murdering Girlfriend Who 'Insulted the Size of His Manhood'
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito's Parents Will Get Copy of Letter Written by Brian Laundrie's Mom that Said 'Burn After Reading'
SHARRON PRIOR 50-Year-Old Murder of 16-Year-Old Solved After DNA Linked to Man in West Virginia
1975 Murder of 16-Year-Old Girl Solved by New DNA Link to Man in West Virginia
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Highway Patrol Cop Brutally Beaten on Street Before Being Saved by 3 Good Samaritans
Emine Yilmaz Ozsoy
Artist Is Shoved into Moving N.Y.C. Subway Train in Random Attack, Now 'Instantly Paralyzed'
Christopher Wright
Maryland Man Is Beaten to Death in Retaliation for Fight at Son's School, Says Family
Rebecca Bliefnick
He Went on 'Family Feud' and Joked That He Regretted Marrying Wife. Now He's on Trial for Murder
Annie Namou
Mich. Mom Shot to Death in Front of Her 10-Year-Old at Car Dealership She Worked at, Ex-Boyfriend Charged