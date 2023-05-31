Middle School Monitor Allegedly Sent Naked Images to Multiple Students, Sexually Abused Child

A Pennsylvania school employee is accused of sending explicit pictures to middle school students and engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old boy, say police.

Megan Carlisle, 37, of Elizabethtown, was arrested on Thursday and charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, institutional sexual assault and dissemination of sexual materials to minors, according to the Northwest Regional Police.

Carlisle was employed as a para professional at the Elizabethtown Middle School who served as the monitor of the in-school suspension (ISS) classroom when the alleged incident took place, police said.

On April 28, while monitoring students in the in-school suspension classroom, Carlisle allegedly “touched and caressed” the genital area of a 15-year-old boy during several school periods while he was in the ISS classroom, police said in a release.

After school was dismissed, Carlisle allegedly contacted the 15-year-old student on Snapchat and began texting him, police said.

Carlisle allegedly texted the boy “numerous times” to discuss sexual contact and activity.

Then she allegedly began sending naked photographs and a video she had taken of herself to the 15-year-old and his 16-year-old friend, police said.

Later that night, Carlisle allegedly picked up the student and engaged in sexual activity with him in her car in an empty parking lot, police said, Fox 43 reports.

After she left the parking lot, the 15-year-old boy texted her and asked for money to buy food, an affidavit of probable cause alleges, Fox 43 reports.

She allegedly sent him $20 on a cash app, the affidavit said, Penn Live reports.

On April 29, the boy said he texted Carlisle and told her he needed vape pods, the affidavit said. She allegedly bought four vape pods and gave them to him in the parking lot, the affidavit said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

On May 3, police began investigating after receiving a report about the alleged assault.

Detectives interviewed the 15-year-old alleged victim.

During their investigation, detectives allegedly discovered several nude photographs and a video taken by Carlisle showing her engaged in sexual activity alone on several students’ cell phones, police said.

The naked pictures and video Carlisle allegedly sent to the student and his friend have been shared with “an unknown number” of students, police said, Fox 43 reports.

The Elizabethtown Area School District released a statement about the incident, saying it “is aware of the charges filed against Megan Carlisle, former paraprofessional at the high school, for alleged sexual misconduct.

“While we do not generally make it our practice to comment on personnel or legal matters, we believe this situation necessitates a statement. As such, we are sharing the following information: Ms. Carlisle is no longer employed by the school. The District fully cooperated with local law enforcement on their investigation.”

Carlisle remains held in Lancaster County Prison as she awaits her next court date on June 9, according to online court records.

She has not posted the $200,000 bail, according to the court records.

Her public defender did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.