Celebrate Mick Jagger's life in photos as the incomparable icon turns 80 years old on July 26, 2023.

One of the most influential musicians in history, Mick Jagger has lived quite the robust life. From his early days as a Rolling Stone to his wildly fascinating love life and eight children, the rocker has a legacy that will live on for generations to come.

01 of 16 Mick Jagger's Early Years Mick Jagger. Joe Bangay/Express/Getty Before he was selling out stadiums, revolutionizing the music scene and inspiring timeless pop hits, Michael Phillip Jagger was born in Dartford, England, on July 26, 1943, to a gymnast and P.E. teacher father, and hairdresser mother.

02 of 16 The Rolling Stones Are Born The Rolling Stones. Monitor Picture Library/Avalon/Getty Mick Jagger first met Keith Richards when they were both in primary school. However, the two lost contact after Jagger moved and began attending a different school. While they were in their college years, Jagger serendipitously ran into his old friend at a train station in Kent, and the two found they had a love of the blues in common, per the BBC. They went on to form a band called Little Boy Blue and the Blue Boys which included a friend of Jagger's named Dick Taylor, with whom he'd been performing for some time, plus Alan Etherington and Bob Beckwith. However, that band broke up after Jagger and Richards met Brian Jones and Ian Stewart and The Rolling Stones were born.

03 of 16 The Rolling Stones' Early Years Mark and Colleen Hayward/Redferns In their early days, the Stones performed rhythm and blues covers and were led by Jones, who named the band and crafted their sound and image. Andrew Loog Oldham would take over in 1963 and encouraged the budding rockers to write and compose their own songs. The band found greater success with original songs, "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," (1965), "Get Off of My Cloud" (1965) and "Paint It, Black," (1966). Though they had several albums under their belts, 1966's Aftermath was the band's first entirely original body of work.



04 of 16 Mick Jagger Meets Bianca Pérez Mora-Macias Daily Express/Archive Photos/Getty In 1970, Jagger met the only woman he's ever legally wed, Nicaraguan actress Bianca Pérez Mora-Macias, at an industry soiree. The pair immediately fell in love and were wed in 1971. “I wasn’t attracted to Mick for physical reasons,” she told PEOPLE in 1977. “I found him shy, vulnerable, human — the opposite of everything I had ever imagined. It sounds silly, but it was like a bolt of lightning.”

05 of 16 Mick Jagger Marries Pérez Mora-Macias Bianca Jagger and Mick Jagger, wedding day, May 12, 1971. Express Newspapers/Getty Images In the 1977 interview, Pérez-Mora Macias revealed that though she was four months pregnant at the time of their storybook Saint-Tropez nuptials, the pregnancy had no bearing on their decision to marry Jagger, saying, "Only Mick and the doctor knew." The pair welcomed their first and only child, Jade Jagger, on Oct. 21, 1971. They were married for seven years before Bianca filed for divorce in 1978.

06 of 16 Mick Jagger Falls for Jerry Hall Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall. Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Though Jagger and Pérez Mora-Macias both had affairs during their marriage, it was his dalliance with Jerry Hall that ultimately rendered the marriage irreparable. The rocker and the model-turned-actress met at Studio 54 while she was affianced to Bryan Ferry and it seems sparks flew immediately. In her 2010 coffee table book, Jerry Hall: My Life in Pictures, Hall recalled a time the "Gimme Shelter" crooner invited her and Ferry over for dinner. "Bryan was flattered by Mick's attention, but he could also see that Mick was smitten with me. It couldn't have been nice for him,"she wrote, per InStyle. After leaving their respective relationships, the two were together for 23 years and welcomed four children together: Elizabeth Scarlett, James Leroy Augustine, Georgia May and Gabriel Luke Beauregard. In 1990, with a decade of ups and downs under their belts, the couple had a Hindu wedding ceremony in Bali. However, following reports that Jagger impregnated Brazilian model Luciana Morad, Hall went to file for divorce only to find out their nuptials were never legally binding. She was given an annulment instead. (Jagger did indeed welcome a child with Morad, son Lucas Maurice, on May 18, 1999.)



07 of 16 Mick Jagger with Linda Ronstadt Linda Ronstadt and Mick Jagge. Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Jagger and singer Linda Ronstadt, pictured backstage at a show. In 1978, Ronstadt cut her own popular version of the Stones' "Tumbling Dice." "The band used to play it at sound check, and we all loved it. But no one knew the words,” Ronstadt told the Green Bay Press-Gazette in 1977, reports Far Out Magazine. “Then, when Mick walked backstage at my amphitheatre show, he told me, ‘You do too many ballads in your show, you should do more rock and roll.'” “I told him I thought he should do more ballads, and we teased each other about it,” Ronstadt recalled. “But I made him write down the words to that song for me so we could do it.”

08 of 16 Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones Take a Break Icon and Image / GETTY IMAGES Together since the '60s, it seemed the band wouldn't be able to move on after Jagger and Keith Richards had a few creative clashes in the '80s. Though The Rolling Stones never formally broke up, Jagger and Richards both released solo projects during a mini-hiatus. The former released She's The Boss (1985) and Primitive Cool (1987) and the latter put out Talk Is Cheap in 1988. They would reconvene shortly thereafter, coming back together for the group's Steel Wheels in 1989.



09 of 16 Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones, Still Rolling British musicians Mick Jagger (left) and Keith Richards (right) of the Rolling Stones performs on stage during the band's 'Steel Wheels' tour. (August 1989). (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Jagger and Richards during the Steel Wheels tour in August 1989.

10 of 16 Mick Jagger and Tina Turner: Rock n' Roll Royalty Tina Turner and Mick Jagger. Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect via Getty The "Running Out of Luck" singer took the stage with Tina Turner for a sold-out crowd at the Live Aid concert at JFK Stadium in Philadelphia in the summer of 1985.

11 of 16 Mick Jagger Hits the Carpet Bono, Mariah Carey and Mick Jagger. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Jagger with Bono and Mariah Carey during the 1999 MTV EMAs, held at The Point Depot in Dublin, Ireland.

12 of 16 Mick Jagger Is the Consummate Showman Mick Jagger. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Jagger — gold cloak in tow — and his bandmates effortlessly brought the house down at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards, held at Staples Center on Feb. 13, 2011.

13 of 16 The Rolling Stones, Always and Forever The Rolling Stones. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards, Jagger and Charlie Watts attend The Rolling Stones - Exhibitionism opening night at Industria Superstudio on Nov. 15, 2016, in New York City. The exhibition chronicled the epic history of the trailblazing band's 50-year career.

14 of 16 Mick Jagger Finds Love with Melanie Hamrick Johns PKI / SplashNews.com Jagger fell in love with the American Ballet Theatre ballerina in 2014 when the troupe and The Rolling Stones were both touring in Japan. On Dec. 8, 2016, Hamrick gave birth to a son, Deveraux "Devi" Octavian Basil Jagger. Deveraux is Hamrick's first child and Jagger's eighth. Jagger is a grandfather several times over and even a great-grandfather, too!

15 of 16 Mick Jagger and His Daughters Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage A smiling Mick is sandwiched by his daughters Georgia May and Elizabeth as the trio attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.