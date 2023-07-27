Mick Jagger Gets a Big Hug from 6-Year-Old Son Deveraux on His 80th Birthday — See the Sweet Photo!

The rocker celebrated his special day with his youngest son

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 27, 2023 10:56AM EDT
Melanie Hamrick mick jagger deveraux instagram birthday 07 26 23
Photo:

Mel Hamrick/Instagram

Mick Jagger's 80th birthday was made extra special with a huge hug from his youngest!

On Wednesday, the rocker's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, 36, posted a sweet birthday tribute to Jagger on her Instagram, which included an adorable photo of the couple with their 6-year-old son Deveraux.

In the photo, Hamrick and Jagger have their arms around each other while Deveraux clings to his father's leg.

"Happy birthday my love," Hamrick captioned the photos.

Aside from Deveraux, the Rolling Stones frontman is dad to daughter Karis, 52, with actress Marsha Hunt, Jade, 51, with ex-wife Bianca Jagger, daughters Elizabeth, 39, and Georgia May, 31, and sons James, 37, and Gabriel, 25, with ex-wife Jerry Hall. He also shares son Lucas, 24, with model Luciana Morad Gimenez.

Earlier this summer, in an interview with The Times Magazine, the rocker's girlfriend opened up about juggling her schedule as a working mom to Deveraux as she embarked on the next chapter of her career — debuting her first novel, First Position, a ballet-based romance that the former professional dancer said kept her connected to the art after letting it go to focus on family.

Detailing the family's "magical" travels to the outlet, she noted that the pair prefers to live "just full nomad" with their son.

“We want to travel as long as we can until school gets us,” she shared, explaining that the little boy — who goes by Dev — has a tutor who travels with them. Dev is enrolled in a school in Los Angeles and “goes [to school] a little bit when we’re in France."

In May, Hamrick shared a sweet video of Deveraux busting out a few moves in honor of Mother's Day. "My wonderful, wild, sweet, beautiful Dev!! I am beyond blessed and thankful to be his Mama! ❤️❤️❤️ Happy Mother's Day !!!!! ❤️ 💐🌸🌺🌷☀️," Hamrick wrote. "PS Dev loves @imaginedragons 🙌🏼."

The video featured Deveraux performing something of an interpretive dance in front of a crowd of onlookers, as cameras flashed and as he jumped around joyfully.

