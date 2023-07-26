Mick Jagger's Dating History: From Bianca Jagger to Jerry Hall

Mick Jagger's dating life has made headlines for decades — but he appears to have slowed down since meeting girlfriend Melanie Hamrick.

Since rising to fame with the Rolling Stones in the 1960s, Jagger has earned his place as rock royalty and has a long list of admirers to prove it. Through the years, the singer has been known for his many girlfriends and his many affairs. Christopher Andersen, author of the rock star's biography Mick, estimated that Jagger has slept with 4,000 women "over the course of his life" — and even that estimate might be low.

"I'm a very citified person, and you have lots of these kinds of casual relationships that come up. They're here today and gone tomorrow," he once told Interview magazine.

Despite his numerous rumored flings and romances — including his famed affair with Carla Bruni — the rocker has only been married twice, to ex-wives Bianca Jagger and Jerry Hall (though their marriage was unofficial). Although both of the relationships ended, they did help turn him into a family man. Both Bianca and Hall welcomed children with Jagger, and now he's a dad to eight children.

Even though Jagger may be known for his many romances, much of his personal life has been kept very private. He doesn't often share the details of his relationships, leaving quite a bit of mystery surrounding his past — though many of his former partners have had no problem sharing their truths.

Here's a look back at Mick Jagger's dating history.



Chrissie Shrimpton

In early 1963, while Jagger was still a student at the London School of Economics, he met 17-year-old Chrissie Shrimpton in London. At the time, the Rolling Stones were making their quick ascent to stardom. Jagger and Shrimpton began dating just as the band was taking off — but Shrimpton wasn't interested in living the rock star life.

"As far as I was concerned, it was total love and I'd be with him for the rest of my life," she recalled in Philip Norman's book Mick Jagger. "I hated all the fan hysteria stuff, and I wasn't that interested in running around the clubs and everything rock chicks are supposed to do. All I wanted was to have babies and be normal."

As the band became more popular, Jagger gained more and more attention from fans. Shrimpton was aware of Jagger's unfaithfulness while on the road, but she tried not to let it bother her.

Although their relationship was rocky, and Shrimpton almost left Jagger on multiple occasions, they got engaged in 1965. By 1966, Jagger had found an apartment for them to share — but the musician told her that he no longer wanted to be married. Instead, he proposed they just live together, an arrangement that Shrimpton's parents did not approve of. When Shrimpton agreed to move in, she became estranged from her family.

When the Rolling Stones hit the road later that year, Jagger wrote her "hundreds of letters." Shrimpton alleged that, despite being away, Jagger was "very controlling, very paternalistic, very care-taking" and always needed to know where she was. But during the times he was home, it became clear that the pair were drifting apart as Jagger was more interested in partying than spending time with Shrimpton.

By the end of 1966, Jagger began secretly seeing Marianne Faithfull. Shrimpton didn't know about the affair, but she noticed Jagger had been becoming distant.

Jagger and Shrimpton eventually broke up that year. Shrimpton reportedly inspired several of the darker songs on the Rolling Stones' 1966 album Aftermath, and was unhappy by the portrayal of their relationship on the tracks.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2012, however, Shrimpton said she doesn't blame Jagger for the demise of their relationship. "You can’t help going off people, and we were both very, very young," she said.

Marianne Faithfull

Jagger was still dating Shrimpton when he met 17-year-old singer Marianne Faithfull at a party held for singer Adrienne Posta. Jagger immediately took an interest in her, but at the time, she was dating artist John Dunbar. That evening, Faithfull also met producer Andrew Oldham, who helped get her a deal with the Rolling Stones' record label. Not long after, Jagger and Richards wrote her first hit song, "As Tears Go By."

Nothing romantic developed between the pair while recording the song; Faithfull wrote in Faithfull: An Autobiography that she believed Jagger was "immature." Faithfull married Dunbar in 1965, and later that year, the couple welcomed their first child. She befriended Rolling Stones guitarist Brian Jones and his then-partner Anita Pallenberg. By late 1966, Faithfull and Dunbar had split — and she had changed her mind about Jagger.

At an afterparty, Jagger, who was still involved with Shrimpton, and Faithfull ended up alone and began their affair. Faithfull wrote that she was swayed by Jagger being "very attentive" and "romantic and courtly," unlike Dunbar. Although Jagger hadn't officially ended things with Shrimpton, he met up with Faithfull in Cannes, France, where she truly "fell in love with him." When the press began to hound them on the trip, they gave an interview, going public with their relationship in 1966.

Faithfull moved in with Jagger, although she also kept her own apartment. The pair dated through 1967, when their relationship made headlines amid a drug raid during a party at Richards' home that February. When police entered the home, Faithfull had just taken a bath and had thrown a fur rug around her when the search began. Despite the fact that drugs were found, no one was arrested on the scene. When the case went to trial, Faithfull was harshly criticized by the press and "didn't know how to deal with it," she wrote in her memoir Memories, Dreams and Reflections.

"To be a male drug addict and to act like that is always enhancing and glamorizing," Faithfull later told Details magazine, per the BBC. "A woman in that situation becomes a slut and a bad mother."

Jagger and Faithfull continued to date following the raid, and in early 1968, the pair purchased a home. Jagger took on a fatherly role to Faithfull's son and helped her kick off her acting career. While it appeared that the couple were doing well, behind the scenes, Faithfull was doing more drugs and felt that she didn't fit in with Jagger's wealthy peers. On top of that, their relationship had cooled off and she knew that Jagger often cheated on her — and she occasionally did the same.

"Once in a while I did find out about these affairs, but I never said a word. Getting upset about a little f—ing around was unhip and middle class," she wrote in her autobiography. "I told myself he was 'Mick Jagger,' a national treasure, but I began nonetheless to feel inadequate. I knew I couldn't compete with groupies."

In 1968, the couple discovered they were expecting their first child. Faithfull cut back on drugs and went to Ireland to escape the English press. Jagger reportedly proposed, but Faithfull, who was still legally married to Dunbar, turned him down. In Ireland, her anemia made her pregnancy difficult, and when she checked in to a maternity clinic at seven months pregnant, she had a miscarriage.

Amid their rocky relationship and Jagger's continued affairs, Faithfull began her own affair with painter Mario Schifano. She left Jagger while he was away on tour in the summer of 1970. Although he continued to call and write her letters, she continued to turn him down. She even changed her appearance so that he would no longer be interested.

Although Jagger and Faithfull had a tumultuous relationship, decades later, the pair remain on good terms. Jagger even reached out to her while she had cancer in the early 2000s.

"I was very touched. He's a very nice man, you know. People have such a weird opinion of him, but behind the stage persona there's a fabulous, intelligent, cultivated, kind man. People don't know that," Faithfull told the Guardian in 2013. "Our whole friendship and love is outside the public experience, and I'll keep it that way."

Marsha Hunt

In late 1968, while Jagger was still dating Faithfull, he met actor and model, Marsha Hunt. Around that time, Hunt had begun appearing on magazine covers and caught Jagger's eye. According to Hunt's autobiography, Real Life, Jagger asked Hunt to appear in an ad for the band's single "Honky Tonk Women." She declined, but Jagger continued to pursue Hunt romantically.

The pair began secretly dating — Jagger wrote love letters to Hunt while he was in Australia filming Ned Kelly. When he returned to England, their relationship continued amid both of their busy careers. By the end of 1969, they had adopted a dog together and Jagger had professed his love for her, Hunt wrote. Soon after, Jagger proposed that they have a child together — she would make London home for the baby and Jagger would make trips home or fly them out.

"It wasn't based on a simple love affair," Hunt later told PEOPLE. "It was based on two people having mutual admiration for each other."

Hunt wrote that Jagger grew increasingly detached during her pregnancy and she believed he was seeing another woman. He wasn't there for their daughter Karis Hunt's birth in November 1970, though he sent flowers and a car to the hospital to take Hunt and Karis home.

As Karis grew older, Jagger became increasingly involved in her life and got on better terms with Hunt. Years later, Hunt told the Daily Mail that she didn't regret their relationship. "He was educated. He was a radical," she told the outlet. "He was not the man people think they know now. Somehow, that all gets lost over time."

Bianca Jagger

Mick met Bianca Jagger (née Blanca Pérez-Mora Macías) at an industry event while on tour in 1970, just months before Hunt gave birth to his first child. According to Hunt's autobiography, Bianca traveled with Mick from France to Italy, and by the end of the tour, she was living in one of his homes.

​​"I wasn't attracted to Mick for physical reasons," Bianca later told PEOPLE. "I found him shy, vulnerable, human — the opposite of everything I had ever imagined. It sounds silly, but it was like a bolt of lightning."

Their relationship quickly grew serious, and by early 1971, Bianca was pregnant. In May, when she was several months along, Mick decided they would tie the knot — although Bianca said her pregnancy had no influence on their nuptials. The pair wed in a lavish ceremony in Saint-Tropez, France, alongside many of their famous friends.

But from the beginning of their marriage, things were tough; Bianca later told the New York Daily News that she knew her marriage "was over on the wedding day." After giving birth to their daughter, Jade Sheena Jezebel, in October, the family spent the first year living between London, Malibu and the South of France.

"In the first years of our marriage, I played the wife. I was docile and subservient … but groupies weren't an easy thing to get used to," she shared with PEOPLE. "Mick is in some ways misogynist because there are too many women available to him. Mick distrusts women because they are all trying to use him — they are nobodies becoming somebodies."

Mick and Bianca remained married for years. Bianca maintained a sense of independence by pursuing her own career, although she knew Mick believed a "wife should take care of the children" instead. Throughout their marriage, they both had some outside flings, explaining that she personally had "very few affairs" aside from an "off-and-on" two-year romance with Ryan O'Neal — of which Mick was aware.

She told PEOPLE in 1977 that "Mick screws many but has few affairs." That seemingly changed when Mick later began an affair with Jerry Hall. By 1978, a year after Mick had begun seeing Hall, Bianca filed for divorce on the grounds of adultery.

Their divorce played out in the media. Bianca filed in California in an attempt to overturn a prenup she said she was forced to sign on the day of their wedding. The divorce ultimately played out in London, where Mick and Bianca settled: Bianca reportedly received only $1.2 million, according to New York Magazine. Bianca has not often spoken about the relationship but has kept Jagger as her last name — though she has cited the divorce as her biggest disappointment in life.

"I was brought up Catholic, to believe that marriage is for life," she told the Guardian. "And we failed."

Jerry Hall

In 1976, Jagger met model Jerry Hall, who at the time was engaged to musician Bryan Ferry. Meanwhile, Mick was still married to Bianca. The Stones frontman invited Hall and Ferry over for dinner, and Ferry was immediately aware of Jagger's attraction to Hall. In her book, Jerry Hall: My Life in Pictures, the model recalled that Ferry was "flattered by Mick's attention, but he could also see that Mick was smitten" with her.

They kept their distance for some time but began an affair in May 1977. Hall wrote that, for the duration of their relationship, they celebrated that date as their anniversary. Amid their blossoming romance and a passionate trip to Morocco, Hall left Ferry. By the end of that year, Hall had convinced Jagger to stop taking LSD and heroin, and the pair spent Christmas Eve together. Shortly after, they left for a holiday in Barbados.

"My love was so strong I couldn't do anything but follow Mick wherever he led me. I knew he had a reputation as a womanizer and he was still married, even if he hadn't lived with Bianca for a year, but I was hopeful," she wrote in My Life in Pictures, according to an excerpt published in the Daily Mail. "I had got him to quit heroin — I could get him to give up girls as well."

Jagger and Hall rented an apartment in Paris and were often spotted by the paparazzi. Their affair continued until Bianca filed for divorce late that year. Once they were "free to be together," the pair settled down by buying homes in New York City, London, Paris and the private Caribbean island Mustique. But their relationship was not without struggles. In 1982, Hall left Jagger, reportedly because he wasn't ready to get married, and began a relationship with millionaire horse breeder Robert Sangster.

Their split didn't last long. By March 1984, the couple had reconciled and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Elizabeth Scarlett. Just nine months later, Hall became pregnant again — this time with twins. James Leroy was born in August 1985; his twin died in the womb when Hall was five months pregnant.

Behind the scenes, Hall was still struggling with the fact that she knew Jagger was having affairs with other women, allegedly including singer Carla Bruni. In her autobiography, Hall wrote that she considered leaving him, but he won her back by promising to marry her in Bali, Indonesia. On Nov. 21, 1990, the pair tied the knot in a traditional Balinese Hindu ceremony.

In January 1992, Hall gave birth to their third child, daughter Georgia May, amid rumors that Jagger was still seeing Bruni. Although Bruni denied that she was seeing Jagger, Hall issued an ultimatum to her husband and even called Bruni, telling her to "leave my man alone."

"I felt sick when I realized Mick was still seeing Carla," Hall told British reporters at the time. "I can confirm that we're separated, and I suppose we will get a divorce. I'm in too much pain for this to go on any longer."

While Hall thought it was the end, Jagger managed to win her back. In 1995, Hall told Texas Monthly that the couple still loved each other through their "share of bad times" and "ups and downs." Jagger, however, continued to see other women, and Hall would threaten divorce — but they remained together.

In 1997, Hall gave birth to the couple's fourth child, a son named Gabriel Luke Beauregard, but Jagger was away on tour. He began to "miss important family events," and in 1999, Hall ended things after another woman came forward about being pregnant with Jagger's child.

"I told him I wanted a divorce. Breaking up with Mick was painful. I had been tempted to leave him many times but had put up with his infidelities," Hall wrote. "However, having a child with another woman was too much."

After it emerged that their wedding ceremony was not legally binding, the pair opted to annul their marriage instead of divorce and eventually came to a "mutually acceptable legal and financial settlement," according to the Guardian. Hall admitted that she found "annulling after 23 years and four children" a bit rude, but she has remained friendly with Jagger.

"Getting a divorce is always horrible, because you feel you've failed," she told the Guardian in 2010. "Everyone hates to give up on a marriage. You think your family's broken up. But we managed to keep the family quite strong and to still be friendly. Divorce is not the end of the world. It's worse to stay in an unhealthy marriage. That's a worse example for the children."

Carla Bruni

When Jagger first met singer and model Carla Bruni in 1990, he was dating Hall while Bruni was in a relationship with musician Eric Clapton. Clapton wrote in his autobiography that when he took Bruni backstage at a Rolling Stones concert, he knew Jagger would be interested in Bruni — and pleaded with him to keep his distance. It was just days before Jagger and Bruni would allegedly begin a "clandestine affair."

The pair tried to keep quiet about their affair, but when Hall learned what was going on, she threatened to leave Jagger. He won her back, and in November 1990, they tied the knot — all while he continued to see Bruni. Though many suspected something was going on between the pair, Jagger and Bruni continued to deny their relationship.

By 1992, Bruni was still claiming that she hardly knew Jagger, even after they allegedly met up in Thailand just one day after Hall gave birth to Georgia. Hall even called Bruni to ask her to leave Jagger alone, but Bruni denied the call ever happened. Bruni later said, "He's a fossil. His wife can keep him."

The affair allegedly continued for several more years, although Bruni says she wasn't the cause of the end of Jagger and Hall's relationship. According to the biography Mick: The Wild Life and Mad Genius of Jagger, there were many more women involved.

"It was a fling," Bruni told author Christopher Andersen, per an excerpt published by the Daily News. "I was in my twenties, so I wasn't thinking about a relationship. There were so many other women with Mick. I don't think I was responsible. … There were maybe ten other women."

Luciana Gimenez

In the late '90s, Jagger met model Luciana Gimenez while he was still married to Hall. By late 1998, rumors began swirling about the couple's relationship. That year, Gimenez became pregnant with Jagger's child; when the news hit the media, Hall officially filed for divorce.

In May 1999, Jagger and Gimenez's son Lucas Maurice Morad was born. While Jagger initially kept quiet about his new addition, he went on to develop a close relationship with his son. Despite their split, Jagger and Gimenez remained on good terms.

In June 2022, Gimenez and Lucas supported the rocker at his British Summer Time Hyde Park festival performance in London. A month later, Gimenez posted a photo of the trio on Instagram to celebrate Jagger's 79th birthday. "Happy birthday 🎈🎈🎈🎈! Lucas's daddy! @mickjagger. Full of mood..... joy and strength!!!" she wrote in Portuguese.

L'Wren Scott

In 2001, Jagger met model, stylist and designer L'Wren Scott on the set of a photo shoot. While they kept the early days of their relationship low-key, Scott attended the premiere of Jagger's 2002 film Enigma and the couple were spotted together on several occasions. By Jagger's 60th birthday in 2003, it was clear the duo were an item.

In 2004, the pair stepped out for their first red carpet at the premiere of Alfie; the following year, she was his date to the Golden Globes. While accepting the award for best original song, he jokingly thanked Scott for "not wearing heels" to the event. (Scott was reportedly 6 feet, 3 inches tall; Jagger clocks in under 6 feet.) By 2007, their relationship was still going strong — their mutual friend, English interior designer Nicky Haslam, shared how happy the couple were together.

"They scream with laughter at the same things. They like the same food, the same decor and the same people," Haslam told the Sunday Times. "Of all his partners, she's the one who seems nearest to him and his tastes and the way he likes to live."

The pair purchased a $10 million home in London and moved in together. Jagger and Scott also shared a home in Paris, which Scott decorated with pieces of art and memorabilia that Jagger had collected throughout the years. At the time, Scott said Jagger was a big fan of her style — which she took as a huge compliment.

"Mick loves what I wear and always has something to say about it!" Scott told the Daily Beast in 2009. "Look at the way he dresses! I don't think there's a more fashion-conscious man in the world."

Jagger and Scott's relationship ended in tragedy. In March 2014, Scott died by suicide in her N.Y.C. apartment. Jagger was on tour in Australia at the time, so he postponed his upcoming concerts and penned a touching tribute to Scott.

"I am still struggling to understand how my lover and best friend could end her life in this tragic way. We spent many wonderful years together and had made a great life for ourselves," he wrote. "She had great presence and her talent was much admired, not least by me. I have been touched by the tributes that people have paid to her, and also the personal messages of support that I have received. I will never forget her."

Since Scott's death, the musician has kept her memory alive, paying tribute to her on birthdays and honoring her with a scholarship fund at London's Central Saint Martins school.

Melanie Hamrick

In early 2014, Jagger met ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick while he was on tour in Japan. At the time, Hamrick was on the road with the American Ballet Theatre, and the dancers went backstage at a Rolling Stones show. Jagger was still dating Scott, and he and Hamrick became platonic friends.

That June, however, Jagger and Hamrick were spotted spending time together in Switzerland. Although sources initially said the fling was short-lived, the couple began to develop into something more. The pair quietly dated over the next two years, and in July 2016, they announced that they were expecting their first child together — news that was "definitely surprising" to Hamrick.

"I just remember feeling shock at first. I had never thought about [having children]. It never crossed my mind," she told You Magazine. "In the world of ballet, not many dancers have babies. You're always thinking about ballet, ballet, ballet, and not really about having children. … When I felt that first heartbeat, I realized there was nothing better in the world."

That December, Hamrick gave birth to their son, Deveraux Octavian Basil. Since welcoming their little boy, the couple have kept much of their family life under wraps. Hamrick didn't share a photo with Jagger on social media until 2018, when she posted a sweet picture of the trio on the beach. While Hamrick doesn't share many snapshots of Jagger, she told You that the pair were "fantastic co-parents," even when he is on tour or in another city.

"I never feel a lack of support, regardless of our not being based in the same city. I feel as though I have more support from him than some of my married friends get from their husbands," she explained. "With WhatsApp, FaceTime and social media, you can now have a close relationship even long distance. I think the norms of relationships have changed. Or maybe I'm just really modern and independent."

Despite being often separated by distance, Hamrick said she felt "very secure in [her] relationship" and was unbothered by rumors about Jagger. The close pair have even worked together: In 2019, they collaborated on the ballet Porte Rouge, for which Hamrick choreographed and Jagger scored with songs from the Rolling Stones' catalog.

In November 2022, Hamrick sparked engagement rumors when she posted an Instagram photo while wearing a diamond on her ring finger. However, the former ballerina clarified to PEOPLE that though the ring was a gift from Jagger, it doesn't mean they're planning on getting married anytime soon.

"I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes," she said. "But are we like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other… In my mind, it's a promise ring. We'll be immature and call it a promise ring."

As for any future wedding plans, Hamrick demurred. "I don’t know," she said. "I'm kind of like, a live-in-the-moment type of person, so who knows."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.