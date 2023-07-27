Mick Jagger Celebrates 80th Birthday with Lenny Kravitz and Jerry Hall: See the Pics!

The Rolling Stones alum celebrated his milestone birthday with a bash at his West London home followed by an afterparty at nightclub Embargo Republica

Mick Jagger seen dancing in the street as he leaves his 80th Birthday Bash with his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick
Mick Jagger is bringing in his new decade in style!

The Rolling Stones frontman celebrated his 80th birthday on Wednesday with family, friends and famous pals, enjoying a bash at his West London home in Chelsea followed by an afterparty at London nightclub Embargo Republica.

Celebrations were in full swing at Jagger's home by 9.15 pm, with guests still arriving despite heavy rain in London on Wednesday. At around 10.30 pm, the first guests began to leave, while the likes of rockstar Lenny Kravitz, Jagger’s ex-partner Jerry Hall, director Baz Luhrmann, and screenwriter Jemima Goldsmith stayed on at the celebrations and departed the singer's home from 11.30 pm onwards.

Lenny Kravitz celebrates Mick Jagger's 80th Birthday Party with a party at Embargo Republica night club in Chelsea

DT / SplashNews.com

Kravitz left Jagger's residence in his signature dark sunglasses and a black outfit with gold accents, before switching into a black and patterned silk jacket for the second part of the singer's celebrations. Hall, 67 — who shares four children, Georgia May, 31, Elizabeth, 39, James, 37, and Gabriel, 25, with Jagger — wore a long, chocolate brown dress. The model left her ex-partner's home alongside an equally starry guest —The Addams Family actress, Anjelica Huston, 72. 

Goldsmith, 49, who ducked out of the first celebrations with a large umbrella, wore a sparkly mini dress and dark green overcoat. Luhrmann, 60, had on an all-white look teamed with a blue cap.

As the last cars arrived to pick up the remaining guests at around 11.40 pm, a karaoke rendition of the Rolling Stones' 1965 hit, “(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction” was heard through the gates as the crowd made their way to the after party. A smiling four-piece band — in matching blue pastel suits — was spotted heading out into the rain after guests had departed.

Baz Luhrmann celebrates Mick Jagger's 80th Birthday Party with a party at Embargo Republica night club in Chelsea

DT / SplashNews.com

Jagger's bandmate, Ronnie Wood, joined the rockstar and his family for the after-party celebrations at Chelsea's popular nightclub. According to the MailOnline, the second part of the night included surprise guests such as Leonardo DiCaprio. Other club attendees included Hall, Huston, Kravitz, and fashion designer Stella McCartney.

Ahead of the celebrations, Jagger’s girlfriend, choreographer Melanie Hamrick, 36, shared a sweet post wishing him a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday my Love,” she wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of the couple hugging.

A second image in the post showed Hamrick and Jagger embracing each other in a field with their son, and the rockstar’s eighth child, Deveraux Octavian Basil

Jagger’s son, Lucas, also wished his pops a happy birthday in an Instagram Story post. In the image posted by the 24-year-old, father and son smiled in a photo that saw them standing in a spot overlooking the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

Mick Jagger and Lucas Jagger

Lucas Jagger Instagram


The singer's Rolling Stones bandmates also shared their wishes for his milestone birthday on social media on Wednesday. Longtime friend and bandmate Keith Richards uploaded a sweet video to Twitter where he played the piano and shared a message.

"Hey Mick," he said. "Long may we keep saying this to each other. Happy birthday Mick, have another good one. Give me a call and let me know what it's like."

Richards also shared a second birthday message in the tweet itself: "Happy Birthday, Mick. Long may we keep saying this to each other, Happy 80th! Love, Keith @MickJagger," he wrote.

Rolling Stones guitarist Wood also shared a series of throwback photos alongside Jagger, including a vintage snap of the pair in short shorts, a shot of the two performing on stage and a painting of Jagger.

"Happy 80th birthday @MickJagger," he captioned the tweet, adding a series of colorful birthday emoji.

