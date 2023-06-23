Mick Jagger and Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick List Florida Mansion He Bought for Her for $3.5 Million — See Inside!

The Rolling Stones singer first purchased the home for $1.9 million in 2020

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on June 23, 2023 04:30PM EDT
Melanie Hamrick, Mick Jagger, Florida Home for Sale
Photo:

Jordan Strauss/Invision for Universal Music Group/AP, Christine Spelman

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick are officially saying goodbye to their Florida mansion!

The Rolling Stones singer first purchased the 5,700-square-foot property for his girlfriend and their six-year-old son Devereaux in 2020, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. He snagged the sprawling pad for $1.98 million and is looking to let it go for a cool $3.49 million. 

Boasting four bedrooms and five full bathrooms, the spacious abode is set in a gated community in Sarasota with surrounding water views. When the couple first moved in, a source told PEOPLE that the “area is quiet and private and away from the bustle." 

A virtual tour of the sprawling property was reportedly all it took for Jagger and Hamrick to fall in love with the home, as they decided to move in without physically seeing it first. 

Christine Spelman of RE/MAX Alliance Group currently holds the listing.

Melanie Hamrick, Mick Jagger, Florida Home for Sale

Christine Spelman, Realtor

After receiving a full-house renovation over the last two years, the Mediterranean-style home is designed for luxe living. The great room features 12-foot ceilings with crown molding that extends into the kitchen. 

Melanie Hamrick, Mick Jagger, Florida Home for Sale

Christine Spelman, Realtor

In the kitchen, extensive cabinetry and two walk-in closets allow for added storage, while the oversized center island leaves plenty of space for preparing meals.

Melanie Hamrick, Mick Jagger, Florida Home for Sale

Christine Spelman, Realtor

Looking inside the primary suite, homeowners have the opportunity for utmost relaxation with remote-powered curtains and direct access to a private balcony. 

Melanie Hamrick, Mick Jagger, Florida Home for Sale

Christine Spelman, Realtor

A cozy outdoor fireplace and stunning water views can be enjoyed from the balcony.

Melanie Hamrick, Mick Jagger, Florida Home for Sale

Christine Spelman, Realtor

Along with an entertainment room equipped with a wet bar, residents can spend time unwinding at the heated, salt-water pool surrounded by lush landscaping.

