Mick Jagger Turns 80! Loved Ones Celebrate the Rolling Stones Frontman on His Birthday

Mick Jagger is 80 and still rockin' and rollin'.

The Rolling Stones frontman celebrated a birthday milestone on Wednesday with some help from his close friends and bandmates.

Longtime friend and bandmate Keith Richards uploaded a sweet video to Twitter where he's playing the piano.

"Hey Mick," he says as he pauses on the piano. "Long may we keep saying this to each other. Happy birthday Mick, have another good one. Give me a call and let me know what it's like."

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood shared a series of throwback photos alongside Jagger that encapsulates their friendship, including vintage photoshoots in short shorts, performance shots, a painting of Jagger and a candid photo.

"Happy 80th birthday @MickJagger," he captioned the tweet, with a series of colorful birthday emojis.

Diane von Furstenberg, a Belgian fashion designer and longtime friend of Jagger wrote him a meaningful tribute on Instagram, alongside a throwback photo and a recent selfie together.

"Happy birthday @mickjagger ! 80 years of adventures, music, love, kids, grandkids, great grandkids …honoring life at every moment and inspiring generations," she wrote. "Enjoy the day, the year, the life ! ( first photo was taken in London in 1980 I think… red party… the second one last year! Age does not look as good as it feels ! ) Love you old friend ! ❤️🙏❤️"

Lenny Kravitz wished the singer a happy birthday on Instagram and called him the "one and only."

"You’re only getting younger. Love and respect brother," he added.

Model and legendary rock muse Pattie Boyd celebrated Jagger and his birthday twin, Duran Duran's Roger Taylor, in a combined post.

"Two birthdays today," she tweeted. "Many Happy Returns to both Mick Jagger and Roger Taylor! xx"