Mick Jagger Turns 80! Loved Ones Celebrate the Rolling Stones Frontman on His Birthday

Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and more wished the rocker a happy birthday

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 03:45PM EDT
Mick Jagger attends the Jazz FM Awards
Mick Jagger in April 2017. Photo:

David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Mick Jagger is 80 and still rockin' and rollin'.

The Rolling Stones frontman celebrated a birthday milestone on Wednesday with some help from his close friends and bandmates.

Longtime friend and bandmate Keith Richards uploaded a sweet video to Twitter where he's playing the piano.

"Hey Mick," he says as he pauses on the piano. "Long may we keep saying this to each other. Happy birthday Mick, have another good one. Give me a call and let me know what it's like."

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood shared a series of throwback photos alongside Jagger that encapsulates their friendship, including vintage photoshoots in short shorts, performance shots, a painting of Jagger and a candid photo.

"Happy 80th birthday @MickJagger," he captioned the tweet, with a series of colorful birthday emojis.

Diane von Furstenberg, a Belgian fashion designer and longtime friend of Jagger wrote him a meaningful tribute on Instagram, alongside a throwback photo and a recent selfie together.

"Happy birthday @mickjagger ! 80 years of adventures, music, love, kids, grandkids, great grandkids …honoring life at every moment and inspiring generations," she wrote. "Enjoy the day, the year, the life ! ( first photo was taken in London in 1980 I think… red party… the second one last year! Age does not look as good as it feels ! ) Love you old friend ! ❤️🙏❤️"

Lenny Kravitz wished the singer a happy birthday on Instagram and called him the "one and only."

"You’re only getting younger. Love and respect brother," he added.

Model and legendary rock muse Pattie Boyd celebrated Jagger and his birthday twin, Duran Duran's Roger Taylor, in a combined post.

"Two birthdays today," she tweeted. "Many Happy Returns to both Mick Jagger and Roger Taylor! xx"

Related Articles
Mick Jagger's Dating History
Mick Jagger's Dating History: From Bianca Jagger to Jerry Hall
Christine McVie's Unreleased Track 'Little Darlin' Available on What Would've Been Her 80th Birthday
Listen to the Late Christine McVie's Unreleased 'Little Darlin'' on What Would Have Been Her 80th Birthday
Paul McCartney wished ringo and his dad a happy bday
Paul McCartney Wishes Ringo Starr, and His Father, a Happy Birthday: 'Two of My Heroes'
Georgia May Jagger, Mick Jagger and model Elizabeth Jagger attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Mick Jagger's 8 Children: Everything to Know
Mick Jagger's Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick Shares Sweet Video of Their Son Deveraux, 6, Dancing
Mick Jagger's Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick Shares Sweet Video of Their Son Deveraux, 6, Dancing
Ronnie Wood Posts BTS of Jeff Beck Tribute Show
Ronnie Wood Shares Backstage Photos with Rod Stewart and Johnny Depp from Jeff Beck Tribute Concert
Tina Turner With Manager Roger Davies - Sep 1999, Tina Turner With Manager Roger Davies (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)
Tina Turner 'Believed in Herself Completely When Few Others Did,' Remembers Longtime Manager
Mick Jagger , Melanie Hamrick
Who Is Mick Jagger's Girlfriend? All About Melanie Hamrick
Card Placeholder Image
Keith Richards Recreates Wedding Kiss with Wife Patti Hansen to Celebrate 39th Anniversary
tina turner
Tina Turner Dead at 83: Full Recap
tina turner
Tina Turner Remembered by Celebs Following Her Death at 83: 'There Will Never Be Another'
Offset and Quavo of Migos perform at Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium on June 02, 2019
Quavo and Offset Pictured Together for First Time in Months as They Reunite for Takeoff Tribute Gathering
Charlie Watts
Mick Jagger Pays Tribute to Charlie Watts on Anniversary of Rolling Stones Drummer's Death
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 09: Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform onstage at Nissan Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
The Rolling Stones Join TikTok with 'Start Me Up' Dance Video: 'We Have Joined Your World'
LONDON - MAY 1972: Keith Reid, lyricist with Procol Harum photographed at The Theatre Royal in London's Covent Garden on 6th May 1972. (Photo by Brian Cooke/Redferns)
Keith Reid, 'Unparalleled' Lyricist for Procol Harum, Dead at 76
Sir Ringo Starr and Sir Paul McCartney attend the Disney Original Documentary's "If These Walls Could Sing" London Premiere; Charlie Watts, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones pose for a photo during a preview of 'The Rolling Stones: Exhibitionism'
The Rolling Stones Recording Music with The Beatles' Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr