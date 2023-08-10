Mick Fleetwood's Hawaii Restaurant Burned Down During Maui Wildfires

Mick Fleetwood confirmed that his restaurant Fleetwoods on Front St. was among the businesses damaged in the Maui wildfires.

On Wednesday, the Fleetwood Mac co-founder, 76, sent his condolences to the community, noting that the "main priority" is to ensure the safety of the restaurant's staff.

“Maui and the Lahaina community have been my home for several decades. This is a devastating moment for Maui, and many are suffering unimaginable loss,” the drummer wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fleetwood's on Front St. in Lahaina, Hawaii. shutterstock

“Fleetwood's on Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken, our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members,” Fleetwood continued. “On behalf of myself and my family, I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of Maui. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days and months and years to come.”

Fleetwood's on Front Street was a popular restaurant on the Hawaiian island of Maui known for its American cuisine and a rooftop bar with ocean views. Its website now includes a statement that it is “closed until further notice.”

"We do not have enough information at this time regarding Fleetwoods on Front St or any of our neighbors to share," the establishment's staff wrote on Instagram. "Mahalo for your continued thoughts and prayers for our ohana, community and our first responders."

Fleetwood on Front St. google maps

The Maui wildfires began on Tuesday. On Thursday, authorities announced that the death toll had risen to at least 53 people and rescue efforts remain underway, per the Associated Press.

“These past few days, the resolve of our families, business and visitors have been tested like never before in our lifetime,” Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said in a statement posted to Facebook Wednesday. “With lives lost and properties decimated, we are grieving with each other in this inconsolable time.”

In a Thursday morning update, Maui County officials confirmed that 80 percent of the wildfire that caused "widespread damage" to Lahaina was contained. The fire department was also making progress fighting the Lahaina fire and fires in Pulehu and Upcountry Maui. The Pulehu fire was reported to be 70 percent contained Thursday morning.

Other celebrities have commented on the situation. Jason Momoa, a native of Hawaii, shared ways for people to help Maui wildfire victims through donations on Instagram. The actor reposted a message from the nonprofit ʻĀina Momona, which is supporting the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui County Strong Fund.

Helicopter surveys wildfire damage in Maui, Hawaii. RICHARD OLSTEN/AFP via Getty

On Thursday, Momoa continued highlighting the natural disaster by sharing before and after photos of Maui previously published by the group Kāko'o Haleakalā. “This just kills me ... A magical community I once called home,” actor Jeremy Renner commented.