The ex-boyfriend of a Michigan mom fatally shot in front of their daughter at a car dealership the victim worked at has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, say authorities.

According to prosecutors, on Saturday morning, Gregory Keyier-Deniro Davis killed Annie Namou — his ex-girlfriend and mother to his 10-year-old.

Davis, 44, has also been charged with multiple assault and firearms-related charges in connection with the death of Namou, 40.

Prosecutors say the shooting occurred in the Legend Motors car dealership parking lot in Royal Oak Township, Mich., where Davis allegedly used his vehicle to trap Namou.

“The victim exited her vehicle to get help and Davis shot her as she was running away and then shot her again at close range with a 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun,” while the couple’s daughter witnessed from the passenger seat of her mother’s car, a news release reads.

Later that day, Davis turned himself in to authorities.

It’s unclear if he entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

“This is a horrific and tragic incident,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. “Every month an average of 70 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner in this country. This event occurred in a place of business where other employees were just a few feet away. My office has charged this individual with first-degree murder, the most serious charge under Michigan law, and we will vigorously prosecute this perpetrator for his alleged actions.”

