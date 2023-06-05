Michigan Man Wins His Second Big Lottery Prize in 10 Years: 'It’s Hard to Believe'

Ronald Durham previously won $250,000 while playing the KENO! Game in 2014, state lottery officials said

By
Published on June 5, 2023 01:50 PM
A male hand is using a pen to mark lottery numbers on a ticket
Lottery. Photo:

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lady Luck has paid a visit to a lottery-loving Michigan man for the second time in a decade!

Ronald Durham, 64, matched five white balls in the Lucky for Life game last month to win $25,000 a year for life, according to a press release from the Michigan Lottery.

The Wyandotte man purchased the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven on Fort Street in Southgate. He told lottery officials that he regularly plays the game he won.

“I play Lucky for Life every day and I always check the numbers online after the drawing,” Durham said, per the release. “I checked the winning numbers as usual in the morning, and when I saw I won $25,000 a year for life, I was shocked!”

This is not the first time Durham has hit a lottery jackpot. In 2014, the southeast Michigan resident won $250,000 while playing the KENO! Game.

“It’s hard to believe I’ve won another big prize less than 10 years later!” Durham told lottery officials. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Durham has since claimed his prize — a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000 — at Michigan Lottery headquarters, according to the press release.

He told lottery officials that he intends to spend some money on travel and save the rest. “I feel like the luckiest person in Michigan!” Durham said.

Lucky for Life offers players a chance to win up to $1,000 a day for life, according to the Michigan Lottery. To do so, players must match all five white balls, as well as a Lucky Ball.

Like Durham, players who match all five white balls, but not the Lucky Ball, win $25,000 a year for life. Those who match four white balls and the Lucky Ball can win $5,000.

Twenty-six states, as well as Washington, D.C., offer Lucky for Life games.

Related Articles
River landscape view in Vail, Colorado
Minor Found Dead in Colorado River After Their Boat Capsized During Rafting Trip
Mom Outraged After School Leaves Special Needs Students Out of Yearbook
Mom Outraged After School Leaves Special Education Students Out of Yearbook: 'Like They Didn't Exist'
At least 120 killed and 400 injured in three-train crash in India
Signal Error Likely to Blame for India Train Crash That Killed and Injured Hundreds of People
Mount Rainier
Washington State Man Dead While Climbing Near Summit of Mount Rainier
At least 120 killed and 400 injured in three-train crash in India
At Least 280 People Dead and Hundreds More Injured in Three-Way Train Crash in India: 'Deep Sorrow'
Pregnant Driver Evacuates School Bus Moments Before It Catches Fire https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=korFXfVhUo0
Pregnant Driver Saves Students from Bus Moments Before It Catches Fire: 'Mommy Instincts Kicked In'
Julianne Lukambo, Columbus high school senior earns $240,000 in scholarships
Senior Who Spent 10 Years in Refugee Camps Graduates at Top of Her Class — and Gets $240K in Scholarships
Entire High School Class Sneaks into Principal's House
Seniors Pull Off Epic Prank by Sneaking into Head of School’s Home (with Help) for Surprise Sleepover
5 Children Hospitalized, Including a 4-Year-Old, After Being Hit by Van Outside Calif. Preschool
5 Kids Injured, Including 4-Year-Old with 'Significant Head Trauma', After Being Hit by Van on Field Trip
https://www.hendersonandsons.com/obituary/kyleigh-rampley Ga., Girl, 14, Dies After ATV Drives Up a Wire and Flips Over
'Beloved' Georgia Teen with 'Fiery Spirit' Dies After ATV Drives Up Wire and Flips Over
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa
3 People Remain Missing Following Iowa Apartment Building Collapse
Pizza Parlor Employee Gets $1,500 Tip from Customer
Mo. Teen Cashier 'Speechless' After Getting $2,500 Tip from Customer for All His 'Hard Work'
Wash. Boy, 12, Rescued After Falling Down a Well During Recess at School https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=626682656159713&set=pcb.626683389492973
12-Year-Old Rescued After Falling Down Well During Recess When Concrete Lid ‘Partially Collapsed'
The small boat marina and harbor at Honokohau is viewed on December 16, 2016
Tourist Who Drove Down Boat Ramp into Hawaii Harbor Said GPS Told Her to 'Take This Route': Police
Search suspended for 4 people missing after Alaskan charter boat sinks: Coast Guard
3 Dead, Including Hawaii Couple, 2 Remain Missing After Boat Found Partially Submerged in Alaska
Elderly Oklahoma man, Carl Amos survives presumed killer bee attack
Okla. Man, 81, Breaks Hip After Falling When Swarm of Bees Attacked Him for 3 Hours Outside His Home