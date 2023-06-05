Michigan Man Wins His Second Big Lottery Prize in 10 Years: 'It’s Hard to Believe'

Lady Luck has paid a visit to a lottery-loving Michigan man for the second time in a decade!

Ronald Durham, 64, matched five white balls in the Lucky for Life game last month to win $25,000 a year for life, according to a press release from the Michigan Lottery.

The Wyandotte man purchased the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven on Fort Street in Southgate. He told lottery officials that he regularly plays the game he won.

“I play Lucky for Life every day and I always check the numbers online after the drawing,” Durham said, per the release. “I checked the winning numbers as usual in the morning, and when I saw I won $25,000 a year for life, I was shocked!”

This is not the first time Durham has hit a lottery jackpot. In 2014, the southeast Michigan resident won $250,000 while playing the KENO! Game.

“It’s hard to believe I’ve won another big prize less than 10 years later!” Durham told lottery officials.

Durham has since claimed his prize — a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000 — at Michigan Lottery headquarters, according to the press release.

He told lottery officials that he intends to spend some money on travel and save the rest. “I feel like the luckiest person in Michigan!” Durham said.

Lucky for Life offers players a chance to win up to $1,000 a day for life, according to the Michigan Lottery. To do so, players must match all five white balls, as well as a Lucky Ball.



Like Durham, players who match all five white balls, but not the Lucky Ball, win $25,000 a year for life. Those who match four white balls and the Lucky Ball can win $5,000.

Twenty-six states, as well as Washington, D.C., offer Lucky for Life games.