Man Murdered and Dismembered Wife, Then Was Killed by Police While Pointing Gun at Another Woman

Tony Roy, 44, had been on the run since police in Burton, Mich., found his wife’s dismembered body stuffed into three garbage bags in his bathtub on Saturday, Burton Police Chief Brian Ross said in an interview with PEOPLE.

Officers entered the couple’s apartment around 7:20 p.m. July 15, after someone called requesting a welfare check, Ross said, noting that police were operating on intel that a woman was dead inside the apartment.

Tony Roy was not in the apartment when police found his wife’s body, Ross said. But, he said, witnesses told investigators that Tony Roy had told someone that he had murdered her. “We don’t know exactly what the motive was,” Ross said.

Police do not know how Shauna Roy, 41, was killed or how long she had been dead, Ross said. Investigators believe her body was dismembered after her death and are waiting for an autopsy report to determine the cause of death, he said.

Following their investigation, on Monday police obtained an arrest warrant for Tony Roy, the chief said, noting that Michigan State Police tried to arrest him at a traffic stop at 11:40 p.m. later that night.

Instead, Tony Roy took out a gun, pointing it first at himself and then at a woman in the car with him. When he aimed at the woman, multiple troopers fired at him, Ross said.

Tony Roy was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman had minor injuries from glass fragments, Ross said. The Detroit Police Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting, he said.

“I don’t know what was going through his head,” Ross said of Tony Roy pulling a gun when officers tried to arrest him. “But he’s been to prison before, so I’m sure he knew what the outcome was going to be.”

Ross said that Tony Roy had “a long criminal history” including an armed robbery charge.

With the prime murder suspect dead, investigators are continuing the homicide investigation “to be 100 percent that we have all the facts correct, that Tony Roy was the one, and it wasn’t someone else,” Ross said.

