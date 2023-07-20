Man Murdered and Dismembered Wife, Then Was Killed by Police While Pointing Gun at Another Woman

Tony Roy, 44, pulled out a gun when Michigan police attempted to arrest him Monday: 'He knew what the outcome was going to be' Burton Police Chief Brian Ross tells PEOPLE

By
Emily Palmer
Emily Palmer, Senior Crime Writer
Emily Palmer
Emily Palmer is a Senior Crime Writer at PEOPLE, where she has been a reporter since 2023. Her work has frequently appeared in The New York Times and Cosmopolitan Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 20, 2023 10:27AM EDT
Man Murdered and Dismembered Girlfriend, Then Was Killed by Police While Pointing Gun at Another Female
Shauna Roy. Photo:

Facebook/Shauna Luckycharm Roy

Tony Roy, 44, had been on the run since police in Burton, Mich., found his wife’s dismembered body stuffed into three garbage bags in his bathtub on Saturday, Burton Police Chief Brian Ross said in an interview with PEOPLE.

Officers entered the couple’s apartment around 7:20 p.m. July 15, after someone called requesting a welfare check, Ross said, noting that police were operating on intel that a woman was dead inside the apartment. 

Tony Roy was not in the apartment when police found his wife’s body, Ross said. But, he said, witnesses told investigators that Tony Roy had told someone that he had murdered her. “We don’t know exactly what the motive was,” Ross said.

Police do not know how Shauna Roy, 41, was killed or how long she had been dead, Ross said. Investigators believe her body was dismembered after her death and are waiting for an autopsy report to determine the cause of death, he said.

Following their investigation, on Monday police obtained an arrest warrant for Tony Roy, the chief said, noting that Michigan State Police tried to arrest him at a traffic stop at 11:40 p.m. later that night. 

Instead, Tony Roy took out a gun, pointing it first at himself and then at a woman in the car with him. When he aimed at the woman, multiple troopers fired at him, Ross said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Tony Roy was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman had minor injuries from glass fragments, Ross said. The Detroit Police Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting, he said.

“I don’t know what was going through his head,” Ross said of Tony Roy pulling a gun when officers tried to arrest him. “But he’s been to prison before, so I’m sure he knew what the outcome was going to be.” 

Ross said that Tony Roy had “a long criminal history” including an armed robbery charge.

With the prime murder suspect dead, investigators are continuing the homicide investigation “to be 100 percent that we have all the facts correct, that Tony Roy was the one, and it wasn’t someone else,” Ross said.

Related Articles
Armed New Zealand police officers stand at a road block in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Shooting in Auckland: Two People Killed by Gunman Who Stormed CBD Building Site, Shooter Also Dead, Multiple Injured
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell tout.
Carlee Russell Searched for Amber Alerts, Movie 'Taken' Before Vanishing, Police See No Evidence of Abduction
ABC News investigative documentary 3212 Un-Redacted
Ex-ABC Investigative Journalist Expected to Plead Guilty in Child Pornography Case After Dropbox Tip
Katie Koch, Joel Manke, Ill. Mom, Boyfriend Accused of Imprisoning Children in Home for Years: 'Out of a Horror Movie'
Wis. Mom, Boyfriend Accused of Imprisoning Children in Home for Years: 'Out of a Horror Movie'
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found
Carlee Russell Case: Mom Says 'Hopefully' Suspect Is Being Pursued, Police Say No Evidence of Toddler on Road
Rex Heuermann mug shot
Police Reveal Reaction of Rex Heuermann's Family After His Arrest in Long Island Serial Killer Case
Majesty williams found in mexico after being missing for 2 years
A Georgia Girl Who Vanished 2 Years Ago Was Just Found Safe in Mexico
HOOVER (AL) POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mom of Woman Who Vanished After Calling 911 Says Daughter Was Kidnapped by Someone Who Is 'Absolutely' at Large
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell tout.
Inside the Carlee Russell Case: What Happened to Woman Who Vanished After Calling 911 to Report Child Missing?
Bridget Webster; Charity Perry; Kristin Smith; Ashley Real
Deaths of 4 Women in 3 Months Are Linked, Say Authorities in Oregon
Jailene Flores, killed by Armoni Henry, shooting that unfolded in broad daylight inside the grocery store this week
Man Allegedly Killed Girlfriend After She Took an AirTag Off Her Car That he Placed There
Rex Heuermann, Long Island Serial Killer Suspect
Hairs Found on Victims' Bodies Were Crucial Evidence Against Long Island Serial Killer Suspect: Prosecutor
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell Thomar Latrell Simmons
Woman Who Disappeared After Reporting Toddler on Interstate Was 'Fighting for Her Life,' Says Boyfriend
4 dead in mass shooting in small Georgia city, suspect at large
4 Dead After Georgia Mass Shooting, Suspect Fatally Shot by Police
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found Alive
Rex Heuermann, Long Island Serial Killer suspect
Police Say Accused Long Island Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Allegedly Kept Track of His Victims' Families