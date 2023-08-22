Michigan Man Charged with Allegedly Shooting and Killing His Wife One Day After She Filed for Divorce

According to local media reports, the couple had gotten married in February

By
Liam Quinn
Liam Quinn

Liam Quinn is a crime reporter for People Magazine. He previously covered breaking news for The Record/NorthJersey.com.

Published on August 22, 2023 03:58PM EDT
Marcus Lofton, shot and killed wife Alicia Lofton
Marcus Lofton. Photo:

Kent County Sheriff Office

A Michigan man was charged in connection with the killing of his wife one day after she filed for divorce, according to reports from MLive, WOOD 8 and FOX 17.

Citing court documents, the outlets report that Marcus Lofton, 42, of Grand Rapids, allegedly admitted to shooting his wife, Alicia Lofton, multiple times on Aug. 17. The day before she reportedly filed for divorce and six months after they were married in February. 

MLive reported that Alicia was found dead outside her home after responding to a report of shots fired. Marcus was arrested later that day, according to reports. 

Police said Marcus allegedly told them that he and Alicia had gotten into an argument the morning of the shooting and he pulled her gun out of a drawer in order to hit her with it, the local outlets reported. The gun went off and she locked herself in a bedroom, according to FOX 17.

Lofton allegedly admitted to police that he broke down the bedroom door, saw Alicia trying to escape through a window and opened fire, according to the outlets, citing the affidavit.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

MLive also reported Marcus had been arrested for alleged domestic violence against Alicia in May.

Marcus is charged with murder and a felony firearm, according to Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker and has been denied bond. He pleaded not guilty to both charges and is set for a probable cause conference on Aug. 29, Becker told PEOPLE. Marcus' attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Alicia’s family members have started a GoFundMe to raise money for Alicia’s three kids.

“Their mother was tragically taken from us on August 17th and with my niece’s permission I wanted to help them in any way possible,” wrote fundraiser organizer Faustino Garcia.

According to the GoFundMe, which so far has raised more than $6,400, Alicia’s oldest daughter is in her last year of college, while her son is about to start college. The younger daughter is still in high school.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

