Mich. Man Allegedly Kills Sister When Both Draw Guns During Family Business Dispute

A Michigan man was arrested this month for allegedly killing his half-sister over an apparent business dispute about the company the two co-owned, authorities said.

Zachary Holston III, of Farmington Hills, was charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm after he and his sibling got into a confrontation outside their family business on May 26, according to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

Holston, 50, was exiting the workplace in Sterling Heights when he was approached by the victim along with her husband, and daughter in the parking lot, the release states. Holston and the victim then got into a verbal dispute.

As Holston was getting into his car, three family members approached the passenger door, where a physical altercation erupted over documents that were subsequently found in the vehicle, authorities allege.

The prosecutor's office claims in the release that at this point, the two drew their firearms and exchanged gunfire.

The woman was later pronounced dead at the hospital while Holston was not injured in the shootout, authorities said. The victim was identified by WDIV-TV as Holston’s half-sister Rita Evans.

According to the outlet, citing a company statement, Holston was CEO of Kath Khemicals, and Evans was CFO.

Zachary Holston III. Macomb County Prosecutor Office

The soap-making company said in a statement provided to the outlet that it is fully cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.

“This is not the way for family to settle family business,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in the release. “Gun violence will never be tolerated in Macomb County. All disputes must be settled civilly between parties in or out of the courtroom, not on the streets.”

“The loss of a life is always a profound tragedy, and it is especially disheartening when it occurs within the bonds of family,” he added. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families affected by this devastating event, as they navigate through an unimaginable grief and loss that no words can adequately express.”

Holston was arraigned Tuesday in Shelby District Court, where bond was set at $500,000 cash surety, according to the prosecutor’s office. The bond includes conditions of a GPS tether with home confinement, a mental health evaluation and no contact with the victim’s family or business.

The court entered a not guilty plea on Holston's behalf, per Fox 2 Detroit. Holston’s attorney, Gerald Evelyn, told the outlet his client “took steps to avoid confrontation” and said he wasn’t a flight risk.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, claim that surveillance video they obtained of the incident reveals otherwise.

“The defendant turned it from verbal to something far worse,” Macomb County Assistant Prosecutor Steve Fox said, per Fox 2 Detroit. “And that included pushing away a young woman who was trying to get in between Rita (Evans) and the defendant, drawing his firearm when Rita had no gun at all in her hand, it was in her purse, pointing the gun at Rita as she was getting her own gun in self-defense."

Holston is expected back in court on June 8.