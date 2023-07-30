Michelle Yeoh Shares Behind-The-Scenes Wedding Photos: '19 years and YES!! We are Married!!'

The actress, 60, married her longtime beau ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt in an intimate ceremony in Geneva on Thursday

Published on July 30, 2023
Michelle Yeoh Shares Behind-The-Scenes Wedding Photos: '19 years and YES!! We are Married!!'
Michelle Yeoh Shares Behind-The-Scenes Wedding Photos: '19 years and YES!! We are Married!!'. Photo:

Michelle Yeoh/Intagram

Michelle Yeoh is feeling the love following her wedding!

The Oscar-winning actress, 60, gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her wedding to ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt — which took place in Geneva on Thursday — as she shared photos from the special day on Instagram on Saturday.

“19 years and YES!! we are married!!” Yeoh captioned the wedding-themed carousel. “Thkq to our ‘families’ ❤️ who love us for all these years. We love you and here’s to many more to come ❤️✨❤️✨✨.”

In the first photo, Yeoh smiled alongside her new husband Todt, 77, as they held hands and gazed down at their wedding rings in the ornately decorated Genevan building where they tied the knot.

Michelle Yeoh Shares Behind-The-Scenes Wedding Photos: '19 years and YES!! We are Married!!'
Michelle Yeoh Shares Behind-The-Scenes Wedding Photos: '19 years and YES!! We are Married!!'.

Michelle Yeoh/Intagram

Yeoh modeled a chic bridal look as she wore a white silk shirt tucked into a high-waisted white tulle skirt with frills. The beautiful bride wore her hair loosely in waves. Groom Todt, meanwhile, looked dapper wearing a dark blue suit and patterned tie.

The following photo showed the newly-married couple standing in the same room beside a table in between wedding guests.

The actress also gave fans a preview of the set-up for her and Todt’s wedding night as she posted a photo that showed the newlyweds sitting up in bed in front of a pair of swan-shaped towels decorated with petals. At the head of the bed lay more petals placed into the shape of a large heart. 

Michelle Yeoh Shares Behind-The-Scenes Wedding Photos: '19 years and YES!! We are Married!!'
Yeoh shared the romantic layout for her wedding night.

Michelle Yeoh/Instagram

Finally, Yeoh shared a shot of a framed photo from the 1997 James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies, in which she starred, photoshopped with her and Todt’s faces as they sat on a motorcycle. The photo was labeled ‘Love Never Dies’ — no doubt a sweet and playful nod to the couple’s long relationship and 19 year engagement.

Yeoh’s wedding photos come after marrying her longtime beau Todt this week. The pair married in an intimate ceremony in Geneva on Thursday, 19 years after the groom first proposed. 

“We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004,” a message in the wedding program — shared on Instagram by ex-Ferrari Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa — began.

“On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES,” the program continued, revealing that Todt and Yeoh got engaged after less than two months of dating.

“Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!” the note concluded.

