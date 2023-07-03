Michelle Yeoh Posts Sweet Throwback Photos of ‘My Beautiful Goddaughter’s Children': ‘Time Flies’

This comes months after the 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' actress made history at the Oscars

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
Published on July 3, 2023 09:00PM EDT
Michelle yeoh with great godchildren
Photo:

Michelle yeoh/Instagram

Michelle Yeoh is sharing her love for her goddaughter’s children.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once actress, 60, shared a heartwarming series of photos to her Instagram Monday. The first photo shows Yeoh with the three now-adult great-godchildren, followed by photos from when they were little.

“Time flies and so blessed with my beautiful goddaughter children 😍😍😍🌹,” she captioned the post.

One of the throwback photos — taken of a photo album — features Yeoh holding two babies, and the other shows her and a toddler sitting on the floor laughing together. People took to the comments to spread the love.

“An amazing family, plus lots of love,” one person wrote.

“What a lovely photo of a beautiful and loving family,” said another.

Yeoh told Bustle in March that she left acting at 28 to have kids. However, she was unable to have children of her own and it led her to her returning to an impressive acting career.

Michelle Yeoh attends the TAAF Heritage Heroes Awards Dinner

JP Yim/Getty Images

“I was very, very fortunate that when I stepped away from our [marriage], it was the media in Hong Kong that actually said, ‘The audience is still waiting for you,’” Yeoh said.

In March, the Malaysia-born star became the first Asian woman in history to win the award for Best Actress at the Oscars.

"This is actually a historical moment, and I have to thank the Academy for acknowledging, embracing diversity and true representation," Yeoh told reporters after her big win for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

"I think this is something that we have been working so hard towards for a very long time, and tonight we freaking broke that glass ceiling," she added. "I Kung Fu'd it out and shattered it, and we need this because there are so many who felt unseen, unheard."

"It's not just the Asian community," she continued. "This is for the Asian community and anyone who has been identified as a minority."

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh accepts the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

Yeoh said the Asian community “deserves to be heard” and seen.

"We deserve to have the equal opportunity so we can have a seat at table," she said. "That's all we're asking for. Give us an opportunity. Let us prove we are worth it."

As far as what advice she has for others who may want to follow in her footsteps, Yeoh said that people should "never be afraid" of trying to live out their dreams.

