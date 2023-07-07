Michelle Yeoh Says She's 'Deeply Saddened' After Death of CoCo Lee: 'We Lost a Bright Star'

Michelle Yeoh is remembering Hong Kong-born singer CoCo Lee after her sudden death.

Lee, 48, died on Wednesday after being taken to the hospital following a suicide attempt on Sunday, her family announced earlier this week, sharing that she struggled with depression.

Aside from her music career, the singer/songwriter was known for being the voice of Mulan in the Mandarin-language version of Disney's 1998 animated film. She also performed at the 2001 Oscars when the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon song "A Love Before Time" was nominated.

Yeoh, who starred in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, remembered Lee on Instagram Thursday sharing throwback photos with her.

"I am deeply saddened that we have lost a bright star," wrote Yeoh, 60. "Coco was the first Chinese to perform at the Oscars, her song A love before time from Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon was nominated for Best Original Song. we were so proud and always will be."

Coco Lee at the 2001 Academy Awards. AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian

Yeoh continued, "You and your beautiful voice will be missed. RIP my dear… Heartfelt condolences to Coco’s family and all who love you."

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon earned 10 Oscar nominations, including for Best Picture. It won four, including for Best Original Score.

In their tribute to Lee on social media, her family said Lee "worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese. We are proud of her!"



"As a family of CoCo, we are very grateful and honored to have such an excellent and outstanding sister," they said. "We are thankful to God for giving us such a kind angel."

Coco Lee in 2015. Visual China Group/Getty

"... We hope that everyone will not only miss CoCo, but also share her bright smile, treat people with sincerity, and convey kindness and love to everyone around us, and continue CoCo’s wish to let everyone around feel her love and happiness," they added. "Although CoCo stays in the world for not long a time, her rays of light will last forever!"



If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.