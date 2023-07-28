Michelle Yeoh has tied the knot after a 6992-day engagement!

The Oscar-winning actress, 60, and her long-time beau, ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt married in an intimate ceremony in Geneva on Thursday, 19 years after the groom first proposed.

“We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004,” a message in the wedding program — shared on Instagram by ex-Ferrari Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa — began.

“On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES,” the program continued, revealing that Todt and Yeoh got engaged after less than two months of dating.

“Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!” the note concluded.

Michelle Yeoh wedding program. Felipe Massa/Instagram

Massa, a guest at the wedding, also shared a selection of photos of the happy couple and their loved ones, including a selfie that showed him with the bride and groom, and Yeoh’s 2023 Best Actress Oscar statuette for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Another image showed the actress in a cream silk shirt and tasseled cream skirt standing next to her ex-Formula 1 boss husband, Massa, 42, and other wedding guests inside an ornately decorated Genevan building.

The sweet carousel of images also featured shots of Yeoh in a different wedding outfit — a nude lace dress with a silk bodice. In one pic, she and Todt — who remained in the same dapper blue suit throughout the celebrations — smiled and embraced, while her golden Oscar statuette made a guest appearance in the foreground of the image.

Michelle Yeoh wedding to Jean Todt. Felipe Massa/Instagram

“Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh love you so much . ❤️❤️,” the Formula 1 driver wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. The actress and her husband are yet to share any details of their wedding on their own social media channels.

Yeoh's special day comes after the Malaysia-born star became the first Asian woman in history to win the award for Best Actress in March.

"This is actually a historical moment, and I have to thank the Academy for acknowledging, embracing diversity and true representation," Yeoh told reporters after her big win.

"I think this is something that we have been working so hard towards for a very long time, and tonight we freaking broke that glass ceiling," she added. "I Kung Fu'd it out and shattered it, and we need this because there are so many who felt unseen, unheard."

"It's not just the Asian community," she continued. "This is for the Asian community and anyone who has been identified as a minority."



Michelle Yeoh wedding to Jean Todt. Felipe Massa/Instagram

At the ceremony itself on March 13, the star gave a rousing speech after winning the Academy Award.

"Thank you, thank you. For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that, dream big, and dreams do come true. And ladies don't let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime," Yeoh said on stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as she accepted her award. "Never give up."



"I wouldn't be standing here tonight without the Daniels, without A24, without my amazing cast and crew, without everyone who was involved with Everything Everywhere All at Once," she continued. "I have to dedicate this to my mom, all the moms in the world, because they are really the superheroes. And without them none of us would be here tonight."



"She's 84, and I'm taking this home to her," Yeoh continued. "She's watching right now, in Malaysia with my family and friends. I love you guys, and I'm bringing this home to you. And also to my extended family in Hong Kong where I started my career. Thank you for letting me stand on your shoulders, giving me a leg up, so I can be here today."

"And to my godchildren, to my sisters, all of them, to my brothers, to my family — thank you! Thank you! Thank you to the Academy, this is history in the making," she concluded.