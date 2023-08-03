A Look Back at Michelle Yeoh’s Best Schiaparelli Outfits, from Fashion Week to Her Wedding Day

Michelle Yeoh is a superhero on-screen and a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion.

Over the course of her decades-long career, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star, 60, has built a reputation for taking risks on the red carpet while maintaining an air of elegance around her style.

Out of the many designer brands that has accompanied Yeoh on her sartorial journey has been French maison Schiaparelli, which has dressed Yeoh for many occasions, including one of the actress’ most important days to date: her wedding.

On Thursday, July 27, the Oscar winner and her husband Jean Todt officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Geneva, 19 years — 6,992 days to be exact! — after the couple got engaged in July 2004. And, fittingly, the bride wore Schiaparelli.

Ahead, see all the moments in which Yeoh has turned heads while wearing the iconic label.

Her Wedding Day

Michelle Yeoh/ Instagram

For her long-awaited nuptials, the Crazy Rich Asians actress opted for an abstract sculptural gown in lieu of a traditional wedding dress.

Yeoh’s bridal look featured a champagne-hued lace one-piece with a romantic Queen Anne neckline and fabric fanned out at the bottom, forming a mini train.

The main attraction was Yeoh’s pearlescent Schiaparelli corset adorned with pearls, gemstones and gold pieces skillfully arranged to make up a face with realistic piercing green eyes.

“Face of Happiness dress to say hello as Mr & Mrs Todt,” Yeoh wrote on Instagram while sharing closeup photos of the bodice.



Michelle Yeoh/ Instagram

2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Amy Sussman / WireImage

Earlier this year, Yeoh and her stylist Jordan Johnson Chung collaborated with Schiaparelli on an impressive red carpet look for the actress' appearance at the 2023 SAG Awards.

The star of Yeoh’s ensemble was the fitted black strapless gown textured with bundles of gold sequins cascading down the floor-length silhouette. The design was further spotlighted on stage as she accepted awards for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role (making her the first Asian woman to do so) and outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture alongside her Everything Everywhere All at Once costars.

She also wore Moussaieff high jewelry, including chandelier earrings, and black Christian Louboutin heels for the monumental occasion.

Palm Springs International Film Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty

On Jan. 5, 2023, Yeoh arrived at the annual film ceremony wearing a Schiaparelli design as fanciful as the colorful International Star Award statue she took home that night.

This time, she moved in a different direction from her usual contemporary pickings and opted for a two-colored gown composed of a full baby blue rosette skirt and cropped velvet red jacket embroidered with sequined pansies and bauble tassels. She teamed the eye-catching number with black tights and Mary Jane stilettos.

29th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Ceremony

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

This past October, Yeoh arrived at Elle’s annual celebration as one of the honorees of the evening.

For the night, she wore a ready-to-wear white gown with a flared skirt and long sleeves. She focused her attention on accessories, which included a black Schiaparelli clutch embellished with a dimensional face design similar to the one she sported on her wedding day.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala

Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

The dress code for the 2nd annual fête in October 2022 was chic cocktail, at least according to the mixed bag of outfits seen on the A-list attendees.

Though Yeoh wore all black, she definitely stood out among the crowd in her floral lace patterned gown speckled with sequins, which she teamed with a leather Schiaparelli clutch with the mask-like décor (this one was slightly different in the way it featured red and blue eyeballs!).

Schiaparelli Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

In January 2016, Yeoh supported Schiaparelli from the front row at the house's runway show in Paris. She arrived outfitted in a preppy embossed yellow skirt suit that she complemented with a mint green ruffle top, gold clutch and beige pumps. She was also accompanied by Todt.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Then, last July, the couple arrived at Fashion Week again to watch another Schiaparelli collection go down the catwalk.

Yeoh decided to keep her vibe slightly more casual with skinny jeans, a gold velvet blazer (ornamented with pins of the brand's signature motifs on the lapels) and peep-toe heels with gold stitching. She accessorized with cat-eye sunglasses and a metallic purse.