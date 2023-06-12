It was the look of love for Michelle Williams and her husband Thomas Kail at the 2023 Tony Awards.

The couple had a stylish date night at the 76th annual awards on Sunday, with the actress, 42, dazzling in a floor-length silver sequin gown with matching jewelry.

Her theater director husband, 45, made an equally smart appearance in a black suit, white shirt and black tie as he wrapped his arm around his wife.

The duo were also pictured engaging in a sweet moment on the pink and jungle-themed red carpet as they gazed into each other’s eyes and pressed their foreheads together.

Williams was showing her support for her husband at the awards ceremony, where Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Street Fleet — which Kail produced and directed — was nominated in the best revival of a musical category. The award was won by Jason Robert Brown's Parade.



Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail. Aurora Rose/Variety via Getty Images

The pair welcomed their second child together last year. In October, the Greatest Showman star and five-time Oscar nominee was photographed walking with a newborn baby cradled against her chest as she and Kail took a stroll in New York City.

Williams first revealed news of her second pregnancy to Variety in May 2022 and called it “totally joyous."

She and Kail are also parents to son Hart, whom they welcomed in 2020. Williams is also mom to daughter Matilda, 17, with the late actor Heath Ledger, who died in January 2008.



Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams. John Shearer/Getty

Opening up to Variety about expecting last year, Williams said, "As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It's exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

She continued of becoming a mom to Hart during the pandemic, "It was a reminder that life goes on. The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home."

"There's nothing that makes you committed to a better world than raising a great kid. It's the ultimate creative act," she added.

"The most ecstatic moments of life and art are the transcendent ones. Having children is like that. You combine your DNA with someone else to create a new life."

