Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail Have Stylish Date Night at the 2023 Tony Awards

The actress showed her support for her theater director husband, who directed and produced the Tony-nominated revival of 'Sweeney Todd'

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023 06:32AM EDT
Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail attend The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail. Photo:

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

It was the look of love for Michelle Williams and her husband Thomas Kail at the 2023 Tony Awards.

The couple had a stylish date night at the 76th annual awards on Sunday, with the actress, 42, dazzling in a floor-length silver sequin gown with matching jewelry. 

Her theater director husband, 45, made an equally smart appearance in a black suit, white shirt and black tie as he wrapped his arm around his wife. 

The duo were also pictured engaging in a sweet moment on the pink and jungle-themed red carpet as they gazed into each other’s eyes and pressed their foreheads together. 

Williams was showing her support for her husband at the awards ceremony, where Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Street Fleet — which Kail produced and directed — was nominated in the best revival of a musical category. The award was won by Jason Robert Brown's Parade

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail attend The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail.

Aurora Rose/Variety via Getty Images

The pair welcomed their second child together last year. In October, the Greatest Showman star and five-time Oscar nominee was photographed walking with a newborn baby cradled against her chest as she and Kail took a stroll in New York City.

Williams first revealed news of her second pregnancy to Variety in May 2022 and called it “totally joyous." 

She and Kail are also parents to son Hart, whom they welcomed in 2020. Williams is also mom to daughter Matilda, 17, with the late actor Heath Ledger, who died in January 2008.

Thomas Kail (L) and Michelle Williams
Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams. John Shearer/Getty

Opening up to Variety about expecting last year, Williams said, "As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It's exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

She continued of becoming a mom to Hart during the pandemic, "It was a reminder that life goes on. The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"There's nothing that makes you committed to a better world than raising a great kid. It's the ultimate creative act," she added.

"The most ecstatic moments of life and art are the transcendent ones. Having children is like that. You combine your DNA with someone else to create a new life."

Related Articles
Michelle Williams attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Michelle Williams Rocks Ruffles at Golden Globes 2023 After Welcoming Second Baby with Thomas Kail
Thomas Kail (L) and Michelle Williams attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail Welcome Second Baby Together
Michelle Williams attends the 2022 AFI Fest - "The Fabelmans" Closing Night Gala Premiere
Michelle Williams Walks First Red Carpet Since Welcoming Third Baby
Thomas Kail (L) and Michelle Williams attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail's Relationship Timeline
Kimberly Akimbo Musical
Tony Awards 2023: See the Complete List of Winners
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 27: Michelle Williams attends the screening of "Showing Up" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Pregnant Michelle Williams Wraps Her Baby Bump in Florals at Cannes Film Festival Premiere
Lea Michele, Audra McDonald
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Tony Awards
Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Michelle Williams Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby: 'Good Fortune Is Not Lost on Me'
Ghee acceptance speech
Nonbinary 'Some Like It Hot' Star J. Harrison Ghee Makes Tony Awards History with Win
Heath Ledger, Michelle Williams, Jeremy Strong
Michelle Williams Recalls When Jeremy Strong Moved in with Her After Heath Ledger's Death
LaTanya Richardson and Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson and Wife LaTanya Richardson Step Out Together at 2023 Tony Awards
Kimberly Akimbo Musical
2023 Tony Award Nominations: Jessica Chastain, Josh Groban and More Earn Noms — See the Full List
Jodie Comer attends "The Last Duel" New York Premiere at Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on October 09, 2021
Jodie Comer Cuts Broadway Show Short Due to Difficulty Breathing amid Poor Air Quality in N.Y.C.
The street in front of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre
Broadway's 'Hamilton,' 'Camelot' Cancel Shows Due to N.Y.C. Air Quality Issues from Canada Wildfires Smoke
Sara Bareilles attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Sara Bareilles Opens up About Body Image Insecurities Before 2023 Tony Awards: ‘I’m Trying to Rewire My Brain’
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 09: Jessica Chastain attends the opening night of "A Doll's House" at Hudson Theatre on March 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Jessica Chastain Reacts to First Tony Nomination for 'A Doll's House': 'It Is a Dream Come True'