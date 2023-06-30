Michelle Williams Talks Future of Destiny's Child: 'If It Was Up to Me We'd Still Be a Group'

The group originally announced their break-up in 2005 after a performance in Barcelona

Updated on June 30, 2023

Michelle Williams is open for a Destiny's Child reunion.

The performer, 43, addressed the possibility of a reunion between the iconic girl group during a recent appearance on The TERRELL Show while speaking about the trio's final album together, Destiny Fulfilled.

"I didn’t want it to be," she said of the 2004 project. "I don't know if we wanted it to be the last. But that's the way it is. But if it was up to me, we'd still be flip-flopping. We'd still be group, solo, group solo."

Destiny's Child with their Grammys backstage at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2001. Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect
Scott Gries/ImageDirect/getty

According to the singer, the trio – which consisted of Williams, Kelly Rowland, and Beyoncé after LeToya Luckett-Walker and LaTavia Roberson exited the group in the early 2000s – spoke about embarking on solo projects in between their group album releases but never addressed Destiny Fulfilled as their final album.

"I don't know [why it was the last album]," she said. "I promise you I don't. I promise you I don't. I'm quite positive that should we and want to do one, I know the door is open for us to do that."

The group originally announced their break-up in 2005 after a performance in Barcelona, Spain.

destinys-child
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"We have been working together as Destiny's Child since we were 9, and touring together since we were 14," they explained in a statement to MTV News. "After a lot of discussion and some deep soul searching, we realized that our current tour has given us the opportunity to leave Destiny's Child on a high note, united in our friendship and filled with an overwhelming gratitude for our music, our fans, and each other."

The statement continued, "No matter what happens, we will always love each other as friends and sisters and will always support each other as artists. We want to thank all of our fans for their incredible love and support and hope to see you all again as we continue fulfilling our destinies."

While the trio has reunited for events such as Rowland's 35th birthday party in 2020, the last time any members of Destiny's Child took the stage together was in 2018 as part of Beyoncé's Coachella performance. The trio also reunited in 2015 at the Stellar Gospel Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Beyoncé's father, Mathew Knowles, is also up to getting the group back together for a musical reunion. "It's a decision that the ladies must make. And I would certainly, certainly support that decision as I still manage Destiny's Child," he told Entertainment Tonight in March. "I would love to see that as well."

