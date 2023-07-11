Michelle Pfeiffer Reveals Her Fragrance Was Inspired by Her Late Father: ‘It’s Very Emotional’

Michelle Pfeiffer is getting candid about her fragrance.



The Batman Returns actress joined the Lipstick on the Rim podcast on Tuesday to discuss her Henry Rose line and how it was inspired by her late father, Richard Pfeiffer.

“I didn't know if it was possible to actually formulate one scent that could compete in the marketplace as a fine premium fragrance,” she told host Molly Sims, adding, “Through this process of the perfumers constantly saying to me, ‘Where does this take you? Tell us, does it take you to a place?’ I realized what I was trying to formulate was my father's cologne.”

Pfeiffer shared with Sims that it's sometimes hard for her to find something she "really" loves, when it comes to fragrance, but when she does, she goes all in. And when she was developing what would eventually become Henry Rose, she kept finding herself drawn to the scents that evoked memories of her father.

"I didn't know that's what I was doing, and I didn't know that was why I gravitated toward that particular category in fragrance is because it's very emotional and you can always track it back to a really pleasant experience in your life," she said.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Choosing the name for her fragrance was just as hard as settling on a scent profile, she shared.

"I kept thinking and reflecting on what feels organic and authentic to this brand. And I kept coming back to my kids. And so it's their middle names, and so it's Henry and Rose and you know, and it also reflected that it was a genderless brand, which was important.”

Pfeiffer, 65, who just launched her fragrance in Sephora stores last month, stopped by the chain's Fifth Avenue store in New York City to introduce her company to the retailer — and unexpectedly got a fast makeover by one of the store’s sales associates, Lazaro Esteban Arias.

The Scarface star wrote about her experience on Instagram. “I asked @lazaroestebanarias for a concealer recommendation. He grabbed my face and had his way with me and in all of three minutes created a miracle! I’m so grateful. Thank you, Laz for the great makeup tips!”

With a selfie taken in the back seat of a car, Pfeiffer showed off her touch-ups and shared a photo taken of her in a shop aisle, eyes closed, while Arias appeared to dab product on her chin.

The makeup artist also shared his own set of Instagram content from the encounter, writing “What a Magical Moment ❤️. Michelle Pfeiffer ⭐️✨.”

Pfeiffer also posted an Instagram Reel of her day visiting Sephora stores in Manhattan, where she got to talk with the staff at each.

“I had the pleasure of speaking with some of the amazing store teams and fans of the brand! This is beyond exciting for me. I have shopped at Sephora for many years,” she captioned the video.

The Ant-Man actress launched Henry Rose in 2019 and securing a spot in the cosmetics giant is a landmark for the brand. "When I launched Henry Rose over four years ago, I hoped that one day we would partner with Sephora, one of the most influential beauty retailers," she stated in a press release.

Pfeiffer has been active in growing her beauty venture — and her kids, John Henry, 28, and daughter Claudia Rose, 30, whom she shares with producer husband David E. Kelley — revealing on DearMedia’s The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast in January that motherhood influenced her five-year acting hiatus.

"I was also sort of in this in-between place. I sort of didn't feel like I was really a leading lady. I wasn't a grandma yet, but I wasn't also like an ingenue," Pfeiffer recalled. "I was having babies and relocating the family was — I really underestimated what that meant."

