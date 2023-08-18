Michelle Pfeiffer Posts Makeup-Free Selfie to Celebrate 3M Instagram Followers: ‘Thank You All for Hanging Out’

Michelle Pfeiffer always looks radiant, with or without makeup — and her fans agree!

On Thursday, the Golden Globe winner posted a makeup-free selfie to celebrate a new milestone: 3 million followers on Instagram.

"3M followers. Thank you all for hanging out with me here!! 🤍," Pfeiffer, 65, wrote.

"I remember when you first showed up here ...and it was like finding ruby slippers!" actress Selma Blair wrote of Pfeiffer joining social media in January 2019. "You are solid gold."

"Yeah, girl yeah," Chelsea Handler added, while Rita Wilson wrote, "Love you," with two red heart emojis.

As for the everyday fans, GIFS of Pfeiffer's most iconic roles poured into the comments, with people posting some legendary scenes from Scarface (1983), her role as Catwoman in Batman Returns (1992) and even a capture from Grease 2 (1982).

"You really don't age!" one person wrote. "Such a beauty inside and out," chimed in another, while a third stated: "GOAT in any multiverse. Thank you for all the inspiration!"

For Pfeiffer's very first Instagram post in 2019, she uploaded her own throwback clip as Catwoman.

“MEOW Instagram,” Pfeiffer cheekily captioned footage from her epic backflip scene with Michael Keaton’s Batman and Danny DeVito’s Penguin.

Another fan-favorite post from Pfeiffer was a still from Scarface the actress shared in January 2022, revealing that her sunglasses from the film — a look copied for decades after — were originally a drugstore purchase.

Pfeiffer gave more information on the shades while appearing on Live! With Kelly and Ryan to promote her then-Showtime series The First Lady.

The sunglasses were purchased "probably for $3," she explained. But unfortunately, when it comes to function (as opposed to fashion), you get what you pay for: "I kept them, but they kind of fell apart over time," she said. "They were cheap."

Then she quipped, "Those are the ones you don't lose. The $3 sunglasses!"

