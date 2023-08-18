Michelle Pfeiffer Posts Makeup-Free Selfie to Celebrate 3M Instagram Followers: ‘Thank You All for Hanging Out’

Pfeiffer's fans paid tribute to the star's new milestone by posting throwback GIFS from some of her most iconic roles

By
Published on August 18, 2023 10:41AM EDT
Michelle Pfeiffer Posts Makeup-Free Selfie to Celebrate 3M Instagram Followers
Photo:

Michelle Pfeiffer/Instagram

Michelle Pfeiffer always looks radiant, with or without makeup — and her fans agree!

On Thursday, the Golden Globe winner posted a makeup-free selfie to celebrate a new milestone: 3 million followers on Instagram.

"3M followers. Thank you all for hanging out with me here!! 🤍," Pfeiffer, 65, wrote.

"I remember when you first showed up here ...and it was like finding ruby slippers!" actress Selma Blair wrote of Pfeiffer joining social media in January 2019. "You are solid gold."

"Yeah, girl yeah," Chelsea Handler added, while Rita Wilson wrote, "Love you," with two red heart emojis.

Michelle Pfeiffer Posts Makeup-Free Selfie to Celebrate 3M Instagram Followers

Michelle Pfeiffer/Instagram

As for the everyday fans, GIFS of Pfeiffer's most iconic roles poured into the comments, with people posting some legendary scenes from Scarface (1983), her role as Catwoman in Batman Returns (1992) and even a capture from Grease 2 (1982).

"You really don't age!" one person wrote. "Such a beauty inside and out," chimed in another, while a third stated: "GOAT in any multiverse. Thank you for all the inspiration!"

For Pfeiffer's very first Instagram post in 2019, she uploaded her own throwback clip as Catwoman.

“MEOW Instagram,” Pfeiffer cheekily captioned footage from her epic backflip scene with Michael Keaton’s Batman and Danny DeVito’s Penguin.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Another fan-favorite post from Pfeiffer was a still from Scarface the actress shared in January 2022, revealing that her sunglasses from the film — a look copied for decades after — were originally a drugstore purchase.

Pfeiffer gave more information on the shades while appearing on Live! With Kelly and Ryan to promote her then-Showtime series The First Lady.

The sunglasses were purchased "probably for $3," she explained. But unfortunately, when it comes to function (as opposed to fashion), you get what you pay for: "I kept them, but they kind of fell apart over time," she said. "They were cheap."

Then she quipped, "Those are the ones you don't lose. The $3 sunglasses!"

Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Robert Downey Jr does some shopping, while wearing a colorful ensemble, in The Hamptons, New York.
Robert Downey Jr. Wears Quirky, Colorful Ensemble While Shopping in the Hamptons
Kourtney Kardashian instagram throwback blond hair 08 17 23
Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Blonde Hair and Pink ‘Barker Barbie’ Minidress
The Business of Fashion Presents The Business of Beauty Global Forum Day 2, Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Co, Napa, California, United States - 31 May 2023
Pamela Anderson Reveals Embracing a Makeup-Free Lifestyle Has Been a 'Journey'
ounder Jeff Bezos, his fiance Lauren Sanchez, and pop singer Katy Perry were spotted enjoying a leisurely walk along the famous Stradun street.
Lauren Sánchez Wore a $15.2K Diamond and Gold Necklace While Out in Croatia with Jeff Bezos
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Recalls Her 'Wild' ’90s Style That Always Included 'Makeup from the Day Before'
Christina Aguilera daughter Summer Rain stage Israel 9th Birthday Instagram 08 16 23
Christina Aguilera Celebrates Daughter Summer Rain's 9th Birthday in Sweet Post: 'Mommy Loves You so Much!'
Jennifer Lopez Maybourne Beverly Hills Rumi See Through
Jennifer Lopez Wears White T-Shirt Bearing Quote from Persian Poet Rumi: 'Your Name Is Love'
Emily Ratajkowski Sony Podcast 08 16 23
Emily Ratajkowski Bares Midriff in Cropped Shirt and Slinky Black Skirt
Hailey Bieber hair before and after
Hailey Bieber Debuts Darker 'Cinnamon Cookie Butter' Hair Color Just in Time for Fall
Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are seen on August 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Are Experts at Monochromatic Date-Night Dressing — See Their Looks
Kendall Jenner harper's bazaar and Emma Corrin
Kendall Jenner Models the Sequin Miu Miu Underwear That Emma Corrin First Wore on the Runway
Heather Rae El Moussa Just Shaded Revlonâs Lip Liners â and the Brand Hilariously Clapped Back
Heather Rae El Moussa Jokingly Shades Revlon’s Lip Liners — and the Brand Hilariously Clapped Back
Olivia Rodrigo is seen leaving Quo Vadis August 15, 2023 in London, England
Olivia Rodrigo Is Red Hot in Her Little Red Dress While Out in London
Lexi Reed Weight Loss
Lexi Reed Reveals 42-Lb. Weight Loss: ‘Feels So Good to Be Back on Track’
Selena Gomez Wears Chic Yellow Dress and Citrus-Style Handbag to Beauty Launch instagram 08 15 23
Selena Gomez Teams Chic Yellow Midi Dress with Citrus-Style Handbag for Lunch Outing
andy cohenâs mom steaming john mayerâs clothes in the hamptons
Andy Cohen’s Mother Steams John Mayer’s Shirt Ahead of Night Out: 'Mom Stops at Nothing to Help'