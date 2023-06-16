Michelle Pfeiffer Gets a 3-Minute 'Miracle' Makeover by N.Y.C. Sephora Employee: ‘So Grateful’

Michelle Pfeiffer is always down to learn some new makeup tips.

On Thursday, the Hairspray star paid a visit to Sephora’s Fifth Avenue location in New York City to launch her fragrance company Henry Rose at the retailer — and spontaneously got a quick makeover by one of the store’s sales associates, Lazaro Esteban Arias.

The 65-year-old Oscar nominee detailed her lovely experience on Instagram. “I asked @lazaroestebanarias for a concealer recommendation. He grabbed my face and had his way with me and in all of three minutes created a miracle! I’m so grateful. Thank you, Laz for the great makeup tips!”

Pfeiffer showed off her flawless touch-ups with a selfie taken in the back seat of a car.

She also shared a photo taken of her in a shop aisle, eyes closed, while Arias appears to expertly dab on a bit of product on her chin.

Michelle Pfeiffer/Instagram

The makeup artist also shared his own set of Instagram content from the starry yet wholesome encounter, writing “What a Magical Moment ❤️. Michelle Pfeiffer ⭐️✨.”

Of course the interaction had fans of Pfeiffer's asking about the concealer he used on the star.

"Ok, we’re now all dying to know your concealer rec for her!!! I’m same coloring. And I think a trip to NY in the cards just to see you!!!" one user commented on Arias' post.

The Ant-Man actress also uploaded an Instagram reel of her day touring Sephora stores in Manhattan, where she got to chat with the teams at each.



“I had the pleasure of speaking with some of the amazing store teams and fans of the brand! This is beyond exciting for me. I have shopped at Sephora for many years,” she captioned the video.

A couple of her famous friends commented on Pfeiffer’s news.

“Congratulations! Loved seeing you last night," wrote Mariska Hargitay.

“This is so exciting! Congratulations. @henryrose I loved you since way back,” added Selma Blair.

Pfeiffer launched Henry Rose in 2019 and landing a placement in the cosmetics behemoth is a milestone for the brand. "When I launched Henry Rose over four years ago, I hoped that one day we would partner with Sephora, one of the most influential beauty retailers," she noted in a press release.

For her day of press, Pfeiffer kept her style chic, opting for a blazer and jeans.

She also rocked her new hairstyle that she debuted in December. The cut came courtesy of celebrity stylist Chris McMillan, who described his work as “a simple blunt cut.”

Pfeiffer has been busy nurturing her beauty venture — and her kids — and she revealed on DearMedia's The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast in January that being a mom played a big part in her five-year acting hiatus.

"I was also sort of in this in-between place. I sort of didn't feel like I was really a leading lady. I wasn't a grandma yet, but I wasn't also like an ingenue," Pfeiffer recalled. "I was having babies and relocating the family was — I really underestimated what that meant."

Pfeiffer shares son John Henry, 28, and daughter Claudia, 30 with her producer husband David E. Kelley.

