Michelle Pfeiffer Gets a 3-Minute 'Miracle' Makeover by N.Y.C. Sephora Employee: ‘So Grateful’

The actress was treated to a concealer touch-up from one lucky sales associate

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 16, 2023 02:42PM EDT
Michelle Pfeiffer Sephora makeover
Photo:

Michelle Pfeiffer/Instagram (2)

Michelle Pfeiffer is always down to learn some new makeup tips. 

On Thursday, the Hairspray star paid a visit to Sephora’s Fifth Avenue location in New York City to launch her fragrance company Henry Rose at the retailer — and spontaneously got a quick makeover by one of the store’s sales associates, Lazaro Esteban Arias

The 65-year-old Oscar nominee detailed her lovely experience on Instagram. “I asked @lazaroestebanarias for a concealer recommendation. He grabbed my face and had his way with me and in all of three minutes created a miracle! I’m so grateful. Thank you, Laz for the great makeup tips!”

Pfeiffer showed off her flawless touch-ups with a selfie taken in the back seat of a car.

She also shared a photo taken of her in a shop aisle, eyes closed, while Arias appears to expertly dab on a bit of product on her chin. 

Michelle Pfeiffer Sephora Makeover

Michelle Pfeiffer/Instagram

The makeup artist also shared his own set of Instagram content from the starry yet wholesome encounter, writing “What a Magical Moment ❤️. Michelle Pfeiffer ⭐️✨.” 

Of course the interaction had fans of Pfeiffer's asking about the concealer he used on the star.

"Ok, we’re now all dying to know your concealer rec for her!!! I’m same coloring. And I think a trip to NY in the cards just to see you!!!" one user commented on Arias' post.

The Ant-Man actress also uploaded an Instagram reel of her day touring Sephora stores in Manhattan, where she got to chat with the teams at each. 

“I had the pleasure of speaking with some of the amazing store teams and fans of the brand! This is beyond exciting for me. I have shopped at Sephora for many years,” she captioned the video. 

A couple of her famous friends commented on Pfeiffer’s news. 

“Congratulations! Loved seeing you last night," wrote Mariska Hargitay

“This is so exciting! Congratulations. @henryrose I loved you since way back,” added Selma Blair

Pfeiffer launched Henry Rose in 2019 and landing a placement in the cosmetics behemoth is a milestone for the brand. "When I launched Henry Rose over four years ago, I hoped that one day we would partner with Sephora, one of the most influential beauty retailers," she noted in a press release.

For her day of press, Pfeiffer kept her style chic, opting for a blazer and jeans. 

She also rocked her new hairstyle that she debuted in December. The cut came courtesy of celebrity stylist Chris McMillan, who described his work as “a simple blunt cut.”

Pfeiffer has been busy nurturing her beauty venture — and her kids — and she revealed on DearMedia's The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast in January that being a mom played a big part in her five-year acting hiatus

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I was also sort of in this in-between place. I sort of didn't feel like I was really a leading lady. I wasn't a grandma yet, but I wasn't also like an ingenue," Pfeiffer recalled. "I was having babies and relocating the family was — I really underestimated what that meant."

Pfeiffer shares son John Henry, 28, and daughter Claudia, 30 with her producer husband David E. Kelley.

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber is spotted stepping out for the evening in New York City
Hailey Bieber Sparkles in Pink Diamond Mini Dress as She Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary of Skincare Line
Grace Burns and Christy Turlington
Christy Turlington’s Daughter Grace Burns Makes Her Runway Debut in Florence Fashion Show
Sofia Richie Mixes the Sheer Trend with Quiet Luxury for Head-to-Toe Chanel Look
Sofia Richie Mixes the Sheer Trend with Quiet Luxury for Head-to-Toe Chanel Look
Apple Martin wearing Gwyneth Paltrow's vintage dress
Gwyneth Paltrow's Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin Rewears Her Punk-Inspired 2002 Oscars Dress
Ana De Armas
Ana de Armas Heats Up the Beach in Greece in a Blue and White Bikini and Matching Coverup
Amy Duggar King Feels Like She Needs to 'Protect' Her Kids from the Duggars: 'That Trust Is Completely Broken'
Amy Duggar King Feels Like She Needs to 'Protect' Her Son from the Duggars: 'That Trust Is Completely Broken'
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Is Open to More Kids After 'Miracle' of Welcoming 12 Kids: 'Only God Can Tell Me If I'm Done'
Calista Flockhart Recycles Yellow Skirt from 1999 Emmys at Indiana Jones Premiere: âCherish and Rewearâ
Calista Flockhart Recycles Yellow Skirt from 1999 Emmys at 'Indiana Jones' Premiere: ‘Cherish and Rewear’
Amy Duggar King
Amy Duggar King Says Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Should Be 'Humble' After Putting Daughters 'Through Hell'
kim kardashian west, kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Says Kim's Dolce & Gabbana Show Copied Her Wedding: ‘She Sees It for the Dollar Signs’
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and Priyanka Chopra in Maxi Dresses
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, and More Celebs Are Wearing Maxi Dresses for Summer — Shop the Trend Starting at $20
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend OBB Media's Grand Opening of OBB Studios
Justin Bieber Plays the Role of Supportive Husband in Hailey Bieber’s Latest Rhode Campaign — See Photos!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtcghmIyiqi/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D. kim kardashian pink bikini
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Fit Figure in Bright Pink Bikini on Instagram
Sarah M Gellar-061323
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reunites with Her Scooby-Doo Van at Universal Studios Hollywood: 'New (Old) Whip'
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "No Hard Feelings" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 12, 2023 in London, England.
Jennifer Lawrence's Embellished Sheer Gown and Gloves Steal the Show at 'No Hard Feelings' Premiere
Jennifer Aniston in workout leggings via this video? https://www.instagram.com/p/CtJjM9MgQwe/
Jennifer Aniston Squatted and Kicked in Workout Pants That Look So Much Like the Lululemon Align Leggings