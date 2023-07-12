Michelle Obama Gets First Emmy Nomination for Her Candid Netflix Special with Oprah

The former first lady’s competition in the nonfiction series or special category includes Padma Lakshmi's and Stanley Tucci’s cooking series

Published on July 12, 2023
Michelle Obama presents the Social Justice Impact Award during the 52nd NAACP Image Awards
Michelle Obama received her first-ever Emmy nomination for outstanding nonfiction series or special.

Michelle Obama is now an Emmy-nominated producer. The former first lady, 59, received her first-ever Emmy nomination on Wednesday for outstanding nonfiction series or special for Netflix's The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey.

In the special, filmed at the final tour stop for her book of the same name, Obama expounds upon many of the lessons and struggles that she detailed in the bestselling memoir in a candid conversation with longtime friend Oprah Winfrey.

In addition to appearing on-screen alongside host Winfrey, 69, Obama also executive produced the Netflix special tied to her 2022 book.

The conversation was the collaborative effort of the streaming platform, Jesse Collins Entertainment and Higher Ground Productions — a production company run by Obama and her husband, Barack Obama, which produced Oscar-winning documentary American Factory.

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey is up against series including Hulu’s Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi and CNN’s Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy in the category.

Her husband, 61, is also nominated in the 75th Emmy Awards, and he faces similarly fierce competition in his category.

The former president landed a nomination for outstanding narrator in Working: What We Do All Day. He will have to beat out fellow nominees Morgan Freeman (Our Universe), Mahershala Ali (Chimp Empire), Angela Bassett (Good Night Oppy) and Pedro Pascal (Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World) to cinch a win in the category for the second year in a row.

While this is Obama’s first Emmy nomination, she won a Grammy Award in 2020 for Best Spoken Word Album — a category that honors spoken word and poetry albums as well as audio books — for the audiobook version of her first best-selling memoir, Becoming.

Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey during Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour presented by WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) at Barclays Center on February 08, 2020 in New York, New York
Emmy-nominated collaborators Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey during Winfrey's "2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus" Tour in 2020. Theo Wargo/Getty

The producer has also been nominated for and won several awards at the Children's and Family Emmy Awards for other Netflix projects including Waffles + Mochi, We the People and Ada Twist, Scientist.

The 75th Emmy Awards will air live on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

