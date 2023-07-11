Michael Urie Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Late Friend Jeffrey Carlson: 'My Mentor, Hero and Idol'

"He was in my heart and always will be," the 'Shrinking' actor said of his friendship with the late 'All My Children' alum

By
Published on July 11, 2023 10:41AM EDT
Michael Urie and Jeffrey Carlson
Photo:

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Jeffrey Carlson is being remembered by one of his close friends.

On Monday, actor Michael Urie shared an emotional Instagram tribute following the unexpected death of his first Hollywood friend. The post comes after PEOPLE confirmed the All My Children alum died days earlier at the age of 48

“Jeffrey Carlson was the first friend I made in New York, he was my mentor, hero and idol all through school,” the Shrinking actor, 42, wrote. “He melted us all with his eyes and voice. Making him giggle felt like flying. I regret that time, distance and life kept us from being close in the last decade, but he was in my heart and always will be.”

Urie also recalled the pair’s last encounter before Carlson’s death. “The last time I saw him, we were celebrating Michael Kahn’s retirement — Michael was a mentor, teacher and friend to us both, and we both played Hamlet for him,” the Ugly Betty alum added. “I still have the Arden Hamlet script I stole from Jeffrey’s dorm room 20 something years ago, filled with notes and ideas (which I also stole). Flights of angels, of course.”

Friends in the comments described Carlson as “such a beauty” and “a bolt of lightning”. 

Carlson’s death was announced by actress Susan Hart on Facebook Friday. “I’m very sorry to share the news that Jeffrey passed away yesterday. I have been respectful of his family’s privacy in not sharing the news sooner… also could not breathe or function… still can’t… love to all… just devastated,” she wrote. 

Carlson’s sister confirmed the news to PEOPLE with a statement, which said, “He has left such an impact on so many people, it’s so hard to find the words to express how special he was. I have so much to say … but my heart isn’t well enough to provide Jeffrey with the words he deserves.”

With a long list of acting accomplishments in his life, Carlson is best known for his role as Zoe — a groundbreaking transgender character — on All My Children. He worked with the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) to prepare for the mid-2000s role. His efforts allowed him to win a GLAAD Media Award in 2007.

Much of Carlson’s work was on the Broadway stage, too, including The Goat, Who Is Sylvia? and Taboo.

