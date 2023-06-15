Michael Strahan's Twins Graduate from High School and He Couldn't Be More 'Proud'

“Can’t wait to continue to watch you shine,” he wrote on Instagram

By Marissa G. Muller
Updated on June 15, 2023
Congratulations to Michael Strahan’s twin daughters who have graduated high school!

The Good Morning America co-host and former NFL star shared on Instagram that his 18-year-old daughters, Isabella Strahan, and Sophia Strahan, have both graduated from high school. 

On Wednesday, Strahan announced that Isabella was “out of high school and on to USC” in the caption of a carousel of photos from her graduation day. “So proud of you, @isabellastrahan!!!,” he wrote, adding, “Intelligent, beautiful, and hard-working!! I can’t wait to continue to watch you shine!! Love you! ❤️❤️ #GirlDad.”

Isabella and Sophia attended different high schools and two weeks ago Michael announced that Sophia had graduated and would attend Duke University.

“My baby girl graduated,” he wrote. “I am so proud of you!! You are intelligent, beautiful, and I can’t wait to see all of the amazing things you are going to accomplish at Duke. Congrats Sophia!! Love you! ❤️❤️ #GirlDad.” 

Michael shares Isabella and Sophia with his ex-wife Jean Muggli.

Isabella grew up splitting her time between North Carolina and North Dakota. In 2016, Michael told PEOPLE: "The twins live a crazy life. One time they flew out to D.C. and interviewed the First Lady for GMA. Then the next day their mom was sending me a video of them riding horses and splashing around in a muddy corn field."

Michael once described Isabella as the calmer twin, telling New York Family, "I'd say she's more playful, very chill, never gets very upset or fired up. She's very 'it is what it is'. "

Last year, Isabella launched her modeling career, making her runway debut at the Sherri Hill fashion show in April 2022. Strahan was there to cheer his daughter on for her big moment and posted a series of photos from the event on Instagram.

"Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!" Michael wrote alongside a photo of the two of them at the show. "As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face! #ProudDad #GirlDad."

Meanwhile, Michael has said that while growing up Sophia was "always asking questions, very curious." Describing both of his twin daughters, he added: "They're both very smart; they love to read all these things I never thought of reading when I was 7 or 8 years old. And they do it because they're generally interested in it, which is amazing to me."

"I cannot wait for them to go to [college], but it's actually a bittersweet thing," Michael told Yahoo! in December 2022. "The bitter part is, of course, I'm gonna miss my kids when they're gone. But the sweet part is that they get a chance to grow and become adults.”

