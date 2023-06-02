Michael Strahan Shares His Best Father’s Day Gifts — Including His Own Everyday Essentials

01 of 20 Dad-Approved Dopp Kit monos.com "Guys don't pay enough attention to their skin routine," says Strahan. This nylon case makes it easy to keep products corralled. Buy it! Monos Metro Toiletry Case, $80; monos.com

02 of 20 Backyard Bible Ten Speed Press "This cookbook has become my grilling companion for inspiration, recipes, tips and tricks," says Strahan. It features 60 simple recipes from shrimp tacos to porchetta-style pork kebabs. Buy it! Food52's Any Night Grilling, $25; bookshop.org

03 of 20 Bartender's Best Friend elevatedcraft.com "This cocktail shaker has changed the game for me," he says. "No leaks, just the perfect ice-cold cocktail every single time." Buy it! Elevated Craft Hybrid Cocktail Shaker, $75; elevatedcraft.com

04 of 20 Footwear That Gives Back Bombas "I love my Bombas, and I love what they stand for even more," he says of the cult-favorite brands, which promises to donate a pair of socks for every one purchased. Buy it! Bombas Men's Ankle Socks, $52 for 4; bombas.com

05 of 20 Smart Skin Care Target "You have to keep up with your routine to protect against the elements," says Strahan of his Daily Defense line. Buy it! Michael Strahan Face & Beard Wash and Moisturizer, $10 each; target.com

06 of 20 Stylish Sipper Yeti "This is my tired-and-true coffee cup that gets me through all of the early mornings," says the GMA coanchor, whose days start before dawn. Buy it! Yeti Rambler 20 oz. Tumbler, $35; yeti.com

07 of 20 Tough Light militarykart.com This was made for military Special Forces and can illuminate about two football fields, but Strahan likes it "to take the dog out before bed." Buy it! 990000LM Powerful XHP90 LED Flashlight, $70; militarykart.com

08 of 20 Tooth Tech Philips "This toothbrush comes with me everywhere I go," he says. Thirteen thousand microvibrations per minute ensure a supreme clean for his signature smile. The brush buzzes to let you know when to move to a new area and when you're done brushing! Buy it! Philips One by Sonicare Power Toothbrush, $40; philips.com



09 of 20 Colorful Keepsake Strahan promises "Dad will love" a framed family photo. Here, he's pictured with his kids Michael Jr., Tanita, Sophia and Isabella and his stepson Dorian. Buy it! Framebridge Santorini Custom Frame, starting at $39; framebridge.com

10 of 20 Personalized Putts titleist.com "Any gift involving golf makes me happy since it is one of my favorite activities," he says. Customize these balls with any image (like Strahan's own logo, seen here). Buy it! Titleist Pro V1 balls, from $55 for a dozen; titleist.com

11 of 20 Party Playmakers Uncommon Goods Coasters etched with famous plays from the NFL team of your choice "are the perfect gift for any football lover," says the former New York Giant. Buy it! Uncommon Goods Greatest Plays Coasters, $40 for 4; uncommongoods.com

12 of 20 Revved Up Reads Strahan keeps this book that's filled with over 200 photos of the world's greatest automobiles on his coffee table. "I’m a car guy so I love flipping through it when I need a bit of motivation and spark," he says. Buy it! The Art of the Automobile, $45; harpercollins.com

13 of 20 Lazy-Day Loafers llbean.com "Our house is a no-shoes kind of house, so I love comfy slippers," he says. The rubber outsole means these work for quick trips outside too. Buy it! L.L.Bean Men's Sweater Fleece Scuffs, $45; llbean.com

14 of 20 Toolbox Basics Home Depot The star of Strahan's garage is this screwdriver with 12 replaceable bits. "I reach for this for all my handyman needs!" he says. Buy it! Husky Ratcheting Multi-Bit Screwdriver, $13; homedepot.com

15 of 20 A Classic Game FAO Schwarz "Playing games with my family is one of my favorite things to do," he says. "It's a lot of laughs – and friendly competition." Buy it! Scattergories Vintage Bookshelf Edition, $40; faoschwarz.com

16 of 20 On Par Accessory markandgraham.com Strahan prefers this leather golf club cover, which fits up to a 460cc driver, for its "simple and sleek" design. Monogram it for a personal touch! Buy it! Mark & Graham Golf Diver Club Cover, $79; markandgraham.com

17 of 20 Grill Gadgets This basket is designed with an extra-long handle and an easy locking mechanism for quick storage. Strahan loves how "it makes grilling veggies so easy and they don't fall through!" Buy it! 25" Chrome Grill Basket with Rosewood Handle, $25; target.com

18 of 20 Indulgent Delivery Getty Images "The bacon-of-the-month club is so much fun," says Strahan. Each delivery serves six people and includes flavors like peppered or sugar-rubbed. Buy it! Goldbelly Monthly Bacon Subscription, $70 per month; goldbelly.com

19 of 20 Adaptable Attire "This shirt transitions from an early morning round of golf to an evening dinner with my family," Strahan says of this button-down with four-way stretch from his clothing line. Buy it! Michael Strahan Four-Way Stretch Modern Fit Short Sleeve Sport Shirt, $40; menswarehouse.com

