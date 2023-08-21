Michael Strahan Drops His Youngest Daughter Off at College: 'Can't Believe How Time Has Flown By'

"I know she’s going to crush college life!!" the proud dad wrote on Instagram Monday after moving Sophia into Duke University

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Published on August 21, 2023 11:08PM EDT
Michael Strahan Drops His Youngest Daughter Off at College: 'Can't Believe How Time Has Flown By' https://www.instagram.com/p/CwNebFrOyh5/
Photo:

Michael Strahan/instagram

Michael Strahan just "can't believe how time has flown by" as he drops off his youngest at college.

The Good Morning America co-host, 51, moved his daughter Sophia into Duke University on Monday ahead of her freshman year.

“Dropped off the youngest of the tribe @sophialstrahan at college! Can’t believe how time has flown by and I’m so proud of her. I know she’s going to crush college life!! #DukeDad,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I know she’s a twin so @isabellastrahan pics coming soon! Lol,” he said of Sophia’s twin sister Isabella, who will be attending USC. “I love you! 💙,” Sophia commented on the post.

Strahan commemorated the milestone by posting several photos from his time on campus, including a sweet snapshot of them both smiling as they stood in front of the Duke University Chapel.

Michael Strahan Drops His Youngest Daughter Off at College: 'Can't Believe How Time Has Flown By' https://www.instagram.com/p/CwNebFrOyh5/

Michael Strahan/instagram

His carousel also featured the TV personality with a Blue Devils foam finger and a trip he and Sophia took to Hog Heaven Bar-B-Q in Durham, North Carolina.

Michael Strahan Drops His Youngest Daughter Off at College: 'Can't Believe How Time Has Flown By' https://www.instagram.com/p/CwNebFrOyh5/

Michael Strahan/instagram

Strahan rounded out the series with a photo taken of the two shopping for dorm essentials at Target.

It looks like fellow ABC News correspondent Erielle Reshief also moved her kid into college this fall with the help of the retail store. She commented on his post, “Proud duke dad! 💙 ( and of course Enzo went to Target. 😂 ).”

Michael Strahan Drops His Youngest Daughter Off at College: 'Can't Believe How Time Has Flown By' https://www.instagram.com/p/CwNebFrOyh5/

Michael Strahan/instagram

Former Good Morning America Weekend co-anchor Paula Faris wrote, “Proud Dad alert!!! Look at how your beautiful babies are flying! ❤️.”

Strahan previously announced that Sophia would be attending Duke in May on Instagram alongside photos of the father-daughter duo together at her high school graduation.

“My baby girl graduated!! I am so proud of you!! You are intelligent, beautiful, and I can’t wait to see all of the amazing things you are going to accomplish at Duke. Congrats Sophia!! Love you! ❤️❤️ #GirlDad,” he captioned the post.

Strahan shares Isabella and Sophia with ex-wife Jean Muggli. He is also a dad to Tanita and Michael Jr., whom he shares with his first wife Wanda Hutchins.

The former NFL star previously shared with PEOPLE that being a father of four teaches him something new every day.

"Sometimes life gets serious for us as adults, but looking at my kids, it lets me know that you're allowed to have fun — you're allowed to have mindless fun," he told PEOPLE in 2016. "And you're allowed to be yourself and act like no one is watching. I think that is the most valuable lesson that I've learned from them. They keep on teaching me every day, so I'm always willing to learn."

