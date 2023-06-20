Michael Strahan Celebrates Daughter Isabella's USC Enrollment: 'Fight On'

The 'Good Morning America' co-host made the announcement alongside a picture of the 18-year-old posing with a cake that featured the school's colors and logo

Published on June 20, 2023 08:13PM EDT
Michael Strahan Celebrates Daughter Isabella's USC Enrollment: 'Proud Dad'
Photo:

Michael Strahan/instagram

Michael Strahan has something new to celebrate.

After announcing that both his twin daughters, Isabella Strahan and Sophia Strahan, graduated high school last week, the Good Morning America co-host, 51, shared on Tuesday that Isabella is heading to the University of Southern California.

Strahan made the announcement alongside a picture of the 18-year-old posing with a cake that featured the school's colors and logo. He added in the caption of the post: "FIGHT ON, @isabellastrahan#ProudDad #USC."

Michael Strahan Celebrates Daughter Isabella's USC Enrollment: 'Proud Dad'

Michael Strahan/instagram

The former NFL star previously teased the announcement alongside photos of Isabella's graduation day where he recognized her as someone who is  "intelligent, beautiful, and hard-working." The announcement comes shortly after Straham shared that Sophia would attend Duke University in a previous post.

"You are intelligent, beautiful, and I can’t wait to see all of the amazing things you are going to accomplish at Duke," Strahan wrote of Sophia on May 27.

Strahan shares Isabella and Sophia with his ex-wife Jean Muggli. He is also a parent to Tanita and Michael Jr., whom he shares with his first wife Wanda Hutchins.

The TV personality previously shared with PEOPLE that being a father of four teaches him something new every day.

"Sometimes life gets serious for us as adults, but looking at my kids, it lets me know that you're allowed to have fun — you're allowed to have mindless fun," he told PEOPLE in 2016. "And you're allowed to be yourself and act like no one is watching. I think that is the most valuable lesson that I've learned from them. They keep on teaching me every day, so I'm always willing to learn."

Apart from Isabella and Sophia's graduation day, he also celebrated Isabella's runway modeling debut at the Sherri Hill fashion show in April 2022.

"Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!," Strahan wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the two of them at the show. "As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face! #ProudDad #GirlDad."

