Michael Ray Says Assumptions He Featured a Carly Pearce Lookalike in 'Get Her Back' Music Video Aren't True (Exclusive)

The country singer opens up to PEOPLE in this week's issue about his new EP 'Dive Bars & Broken Hearts'

By
Rachel DeSantis
We Tried It: Picking Up Guitar as an Adult
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis is a staff writer on the music team at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2019, and her work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly and the New York Daily News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023 09:00AM EDT

When Michael Ray released the music video for his single "Get Her Back" in April, fans were quick to notice the clip's film noir stylings and mystery storyline.

They also noticed something else: Ray’s blonde co-star in the music video looked an awful lot like Carly Pearce, the country singer to whom he was married for eight months.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, Ray, 35, explains that the woman in the video is his friend Danielle Cell, and that any resemblance to Pearce, 33, is nothing more than coincidence.

"Oh yeah. That's what they say," he says of fans noting the resemblance. "Danielle's a good friend of mine. We called her because we knew that she would deliver that video the way that we needed to. People are assuming stuff, but we weren’t trying to push anything."

Ray adds that his goal with the project was to make it feel like a movie: "We had a great time doing it. It was fun."

Michael Ray (L) and Carly Pearce
Michael Ray and Carly Pearce at the 54 ACM Awards in April 2019.

Ethan Miller/Getty 

"Get Her Back" is one of six new songs that will feature on Ray’s upcoming EP Dive Bars & Broken Hearts, which is set for release on Friday.

The music video features the country star as a man trying to clear his name in the mysterious death of an ex, played by Cell. The video switches between the past, featuring the couple in happier times, and the present, where Ray is undergoing interrogation. It ends with — spoiler alert — Ray's ex calling him on the phone, then losing her footing while wearing high heels and hitting her head as she falls near a pool. The final scene shows Ray calling her as her phone rings, unanswered.

"We wanted it to have that movie feel, and also go back to Travis Tritt, Tracy Lawrence, those videos in the '90s," he says, noting that music videos for his other singles will go in tandem with the "Get Her Back" clip.

"We want to do those cool trilogies with the videos. In a time where we grew up listening or putting on CMT or MTV or whatever and just letting music videos play all the time, that's not the case anymore. So I really wanted to drive people to the video and really something creative and cool that made people seek out the video and see a visual side of the song."

Michael Ray
Michael Ray.

Spidey Smith

Though Ray didn't mean to get people talking about Pearce in his music video, his 2020 divorce, as well as a number of other difficult setbacks in recent years, including the deaths of his aunt and his uncle, has inspired new music.

After experiencing depression, he sought therapy for the first time, checking into a seven-day retreat that helped him make sense of the cards he'd been dealt, and look inward to make some much-needed adjustments.

"Two people were involved in something, and two people dropped the ball individually," Ray says of coming to terms with his split. "However I dropped the ball, I don't want to continue that. I did a lot of introspective work."

Michael Ray
Michael Ray performs in Sterling Heights, Michigan in 2022.

Scott Legato/Getty

Now in a better mindset — he recently left Nashville for a small town in Georgia and is dating someone new he met through mutual friends — Ray is ready to share his new music with the world.

"Everything I went through the last three years got me mentally ready for where I'm at now. I am not at all the same person that I was then. It gave me confidence,” he says. "This record is, in every way, what I’ve been through the last few years, just me as a person and going through what really matters in life. I don't think I've ever been more excited for music to come out."

For more on Michael Ray, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere Friday.

Related Articles
Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus and Gary LeVox of musical group Rascal Flatts attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus Says Band Is in 'Different Places' but Will 'Never Say Never' to a Reunion
Marilyn Monroe; Jackie Kennedy
How Jackie Kennedy Discovered She Shared a Therapist with JFK’s Rumored Mistress Marilyn Monroe (Exclusive)
katy perry instagram no credit posted 4/30/23 https://www.instagram.com/p/CrpovAAOTyJ/?hl=en
Katy Perry Reveals Why She and Orlando Bloom Formed a Sober Pact: 'Doing It Together Makes It Easier' (Exclusive)
Sarah Jessica Parker on location for "And Just Like That..." on November 03, 2022 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals the ‘Complicated’ Path to Rewearing Carrie’s Wedding Dress in 'And Just Like That…'
Sylvester Stallone Says Adele Insisted on Having His Rocky Statue When She Bought Home
Sylvester Stallone Says Adele Insisted on Having His Rocky Statue When She Bought Home
Robyn Ottolini music video premiere "Match For My Memory"
Robyn Ottolini Turns Up the Heat in Music Video for 'Match for My Memory': 'It's a Message to an Ex' (Exclusive)
katy perry and morgan mclachlan De Soi Photo Credit Monroe Alvarez
Katy Perry Says De Soi's New Rosé-Inspired Flavor Is for 'Ladies Who Love Leisure' — Like Her! (Exclusive)
Tish Cyrus
Tish Cyrus Posts Cute New Pic with Dominic Purcell as He Films in Italy and She Celebrates Her 'Tishelorette'
Old dominion
Inside Old Dominion's Spotify House Gig During Nashville's CMA Fest: All the Photos (Exclusive)
Shaun Cassidy and Taylor Swift
'70s Teen Idol Shaun Cassidy on Playing Pittsburgh the Same Night as Taylor Swift: 'She's Brilliant' (Exclusive)
Shaun Cassidy Shot in NJ on June 16, 2023.
Inside '70s Teen Idol Shaun Cassidy's Return to Performing: 'Something I Never Thought I'd Do Again' (Exclusive)
Michael Ray
Michael Ray Details the 'Dark' Depression He Faced After Divorce: 'I Was Getting Very Angry' (Exclusive)
John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen on the set of "And Just Like That" in New York City
Sarah Jessica Parker Felt 'Comfortable and Happy' Reuniting with John Corbett in 'And Just Like That...' (Exclusive)
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Jon Hamm on Life with Fiancée Anna Osceola: ‘You Really Have to Lean on One Another’ (Exclusive)
kim-cattrall-sarah-jessica-parker.jpg
Even Michael Patrick King Doesn't Know Why Kim Cattrall Came Back to 'And Just Like That...' (Exclusive)
Jacqueline Kennedy; warren beatty
Jackie Kennedy Once Dated Warren Beatty — Here's What She Said About His Bedroom Skills (Exclusive)