Michael Rapaport Shares Memories from Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Wedding: 'They Had a Wall of Caviar'

Over two decades after former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding, Michael Rapaport has revealed he earned a coveted spot on the guest list!

The Atypical actor, 53, is a frequent guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and on a recent episode, he casually dropped the bombshell while fielding Real Housewives-related questions.

When asked how he would rate Real Housewives of New York's Erin Lichy's “hostess skills,” given her choice to serve Pringles and caviar at a gathering, Rapaport revealed a deep love of caviar — a love that seemingly started at Pitt and Aniston’s 2000 ceremony.

The actor turned to face the camera directly to say: “Erin, anytime you're serving caviar, let me know. I don’t know what you guys are talking about.”

“I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's wedding,” he continued, noting that the one-time “it” couple “had a wall of caviar” at their star-studded ceremony.



“I still have some saved over,” he added.

Cohen, 55, was dumbfounded at the two-decade-old news.

“How have you been on this show 87 times and I've never talked to you about Aniston and Pitt’s wedding?” he asked Rapaport during the Aug. 13 episode. Rapaport responded: “Well, we dropped it now and I’m still eating the caviar from that, shoveling it down.”

The Heat actor shared more details from the iconic nuptials, which featured 50,000 flowers, four different bands, a 13-minute fireworks display and more. “[Late keyboardist and songwriter] Billy Preston performed,” he shared, adding that there were “a lot of bucks there.”

Rapaport seemingly snagged an invitation to the 200-guest ceremony after working with both Aniston, 54, and Pitt, 59, on separate projects.

In 1993, the actor appeared in dark comedy True Romance with Pitt, one of the Moneyball star’s earliest roles.

Michael Rapaport and Brad Pitt in 1993. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Then, the year before Pitt and Aniston were set to tie the knot, Rapaport guest starred in season 5 of Friends, appearing in four episodes including “The One with the Cop” and “The One with the Ride Along.”

The actor played Gary, a police officer who briefly had a romance with Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow).

And while Rapaport’s caviar souvenir may not have expired, Aniston and Pitt’s romance ended years ago. The actors split five years after their wedding in 2005.

The actress went on to date Vince Vaughn, John Mayer and Justin Theroux, whom she married in 2015 and separated from in 2018.

Pitt began a romance with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six children. The couple tied the knot in 2014. Two years later, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt. A judge ruled them both single in 2019, though settlement negotiations remain ongoing.