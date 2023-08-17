Michael Oher's Reps Say 'Justice Will Be Served' While Doubling Down on Tuohy Family Allegations

"We continue to stand with Michael and the statement he released," they shared in a statement to PEOPLE

By
Julie Mazziotta
J.Mazziotta2334
Julie Mazziotta

Julie Mazziotta is the Sports Editor at PEOPLE, covering everything from the NFL to tennis to Simone Biles and Tom Brady. She was previously an Associate Editor for the Health vertical for six years, and prior to joining PEOPLE worked at Health Magazine. When not covering professional athletes, Julie spends her time as a (very) amateur athlete, training for marathons, long bike trips and hikes.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Gillian Telling
Gillian Telling

Senior Editor of Movies, People Magazine

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 10:07AM EDT
Michael Oher #73 of the Carolina Panthers watches play against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFC Championship Game at Bank Of America Stadium on January 24, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo:

Scott Cunningham/Getty

Representatives for Michael Oher reiterated that they "stand with" the former NFL player and Blind Side subject after lawyers for the Tuohy family held a press conference Wednesday denying they withheld money from Oher.

In the Wednesday press conference, lawyers for Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy said that the family is "devastated" by Oher's allegations and are willing to release him from his conservatorship. The Super Bowl champion had alleged in a petition Monday that the Tuohys lied about adopting him and tricked him into making them his conservators when he was 18 years old, while earning significant amounts of money from The Blind Side.

His representatives tell PEOPLE that they intend to seek justice in court.

"We continue to stand with Michael and the statement he released. We also concur with his attorney, Don Barrett, we believe that justice will be served in a courtroom where cases are based on facts," the statement obtained by PEOPLE read.

Lawyers for the Tuohys said Wednesday that the family intends to release Oher from the conservatorship.

"If that's what he wants to do is terminate it, we're glad to do so," said attorney Randall Fishman. "As a matter of fact, it is our intent to offer to enter into a consent order as it relates to the conservatorship, and then if they have other issues, we'll deal with them."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When asked why Leigh Anne and Sean created a conservatorship for Oher rather than adopting him, as they have previously claimed, Fishman said, "It didn't make any difference to the Tuohys," and that they believed the conservatorship would help with NCAA regulations.

Fishman and attorney Steven Farese also addressed the profits that each member of the family reportedly made from the film.

Oher alleged in his petition that the Tuohys — including their two birth children, Collins Tuohy and Sean Tuohy Jr. — were paid $225,000 for the film plus 2.5% of the film's proceeds and did not include him.

Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels

Matthew Sharpe/Getty

"Well, each member of the family has received the same amount of money," said Farese, claiming that Oher was included. "So, imagine a pie divided by five, okay? We estimate each person received $100,000 — each person in the family."

A source close to the film told PEOPLE Wednesday that the Tuohys have received approximately $700,000 total in rights, payments, and profits, which was intended to be divided between the family members — Sean, Leigh Anne, their two biological children, and Oher.

Michael Oher #72 of the Tennessee Titans runs onto the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at LP Field on October 5, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Frederick Breedon/Getty

In a statement shared with PEOPLE Tuesday, Oher said he intends to let the petition "speak for itself."

"I am disheartened by the revelation shared in the lawsuit today," Oher said.

"This is a difficult situation for my family and me," he continued. "I want to ask everyone to please respect our privacy at this time. For now, I will let the lawsuit speak for itself and will offer no further comment."

Related Articles
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher (73) looks on from the sidelines during a week 10 NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015 in Nashville, Tenn
'Blind Side' Author Michael Lewis 'Feels Sad' for Michael Oher, Says Tuohy Family 'Showered Him' with Love
Leigh Anne Tuohy, Sean Tuohy, Michael Oher
Lawyers for Tuohy Family Say They Will Agree to Release Michael Oher from Conservatorship: 'Glad to Do So'
Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros poses for a photo during the Houston Astros Photo Day
Justin Verlander Refutes Accusations That He Was a 'Diva' While on the New York Mets
Olivia Dunne at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California, Paul Skenes #20 of the LSU Tigers reacts after a strikeout against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Charles Schwab Field
Olivia Dunne Supports Rumored Boyfriend and MLB Prospect Paul Skenes at Minor League Game
Novak Djokovic of Serbia fields questions from the media during the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 13, 2023
Novak Djokovic Has ‘Zero Regret’ About Missing Last Two Years of U.S. Tournaments Over Vaccine Refusal
Quinton Aaron and Sandra Bullock in the audience during 2013 People's Choice Awards
'Blind Side' Star Quinton Aaron Says Any Criticism of Sandra Bullock amid Tuohy Family Lawsuit Is 'Wrong'
Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels
The Tuohy Family Earned Approximately $700K From 'The Blind Side': Source (Exclusive)
Jorelyn Carabali
Brother of Colombian Women’s National Soccer Star Killed In Shooting Days After World Cup Loss
FIFA World Cup Winner and investor in NJ/NY Gotham FC emcees the World Cup Send Off for the players going to represent their countries in the 2023 FIFA World Cup after the National Women's Soccer League Match between the Chicago Red Stars and NJ/NY Gotham FC
Carli Lloyd Backs Up Her Criticism of USWNT's World Cup Play: 'Sometimes the Truth Hurts'
Michael Oher #73 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates with his family after the NFC Championship Game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank Of America Stadium
Tuohy Family Claims Michael Oher Attempted to 'Threaten' Them with Negative Press in $15 Million 'Shakedown'
Irina Shayk Is Spotted At A London Hotel During A 48-Hour Rendezvous With Lover Tom Brady
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Spotted at a London Hotel After a 48-Hour Stay
LeBron Jamming Out While Driving
LeBron James Jams Out as He Drives Around His Ohio Hometown: ‘Love Being Back in My Backyard’
The Blind Side Cast with real life counterparts
'The Blind Side' Cast Side-by-Side with the Real-Life People They Played
Michael Oher on football field in NFL jersey
'Blind Side' Subject Michael Oher Speaks Out amid Legal Claims: 'Difficult Situation for My Family and Me'
Tuohy family and Michael Oher
Michael Oher Still Believes in Adoption ‘Despite’ What Happened to Him, and Other Revelations from New Memoir
Simone Biles of Team United States smiles during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Simone Biles Fact-Checks a Tweet About Her Gold Medal Count: 'This Is Awkward'