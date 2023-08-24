Michael Oher Cheerfully Greets Fans at Florida Book Signing amid New Legal Filing Against Tuohy Family

Michael Oher was all smiles while greeting fans at his book signing in Florida on Wednesday, PEOPLE reports, just days after the former NFL star's attorney filed a motion asking the court to take action in his legal dispute against Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy.

Oher, 37, was attentive and friendly with attendees as he continued the promotional tour for his book When Your Back’s Against the Wall: Fame, Football, and Lessons Learned through a Lifetime of Adversity, but declined to speak about his petition against the Tuohys, in which he alleges they tricked him into a conservatorship.

The Super Bowl winner signed books, took photos with fans, chatted with readers about his favorite foods and debated their sports opinions during the event at Books & Books in Coral Gables, FL.

When one fan mentioned a recent trip to Memphis, Oher's hometown, the retired NFL player happily shared his favorite restaurants in the area and debated the difference between BBQ from Memphis and Nashville, where he lives now.



Michael Oher poses with fans at Nashville book store during a promotional event for his book "When Your Back's Against the Wall: Fame, Football, and Lessons Learned from a Lifetime of Adversity" in Aug. 2023. Michael Oher/Instagram

However, as his ongoing dispute with his former foster parents continues to make headlines, Oher told attendees he wasn't able to answer questions about the situation with the Tuohys on Wednesday. "I'm sorry, but I can't talk about that," Oher said in response to one fan who inquired about the topic.

Oher's new motion, filed Tuesday, requests that the Tuohys submit an initial accounting of his finances within two weeks and asks the court to set a deadline for the Memphis-area couple to clarify what money has been made off his name since The Blind Side's 2009 release.

Oher, meanwhile, happily spoke with attendees about his wife and children during the Florida stop of his promo tour. The author married Tiffany Roy in Nov. 2022 at the JW Marriott in Nashville. Roy and Oher have four children together — sons Kobi and MJ and daughters Kierstin and Naivi.

Michael Oher poses with a reader during promotional stop on his book tour. Michael Oher/Instagram

The father-of-four mentioned to a fan that he works hard to support his family – including two children in college.

One of Oher's particularly touching interactions on Wednesday came when one fan said she wanted to get into writing herself even though she was scared to try something new. Oher encouraged her, saying, “You have to live life with a sense of urgency.”

Oher's petition, filed Aug. 14, alleging that the Tuohys misled him about the conservatorship and that the four Tuohy family members — Sean, Leigh Anne and their two children — made money off The Blind Side while excluding him, set off a back and forth between the two sides over the last week.

Through their attorney, the Tuohys have denied they made millions off The Blind Side.

A source close to the film told PEOPLE last week the Tuohys have received approximately $700,000 total in rights, payments and profits, which was intended to be divided between the family members — Sean, Leigh Anne, their two biological children and Oher.

Meanwhile, Sean Tuohy said last week that Oher’s allegations were “insulting” and left the family “devastated.” He said the family is willing to end Oher’s conservatorship, which he alleged was a route they chose instead of adoption in order to circumvent NCAA rules at the time.



Oher said he was “disheartened by the revelation shared in the lawsuit” in a statement shared with PEOPLE Aug. 15, adding that filing the petition marked “a difficult situation for my family and me.”