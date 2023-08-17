Michael Oher Called Tuohys His ‘Conservators’ in 2011 Book, Claims They Said It's 'Pretty Much' Adoption

"Honestly, I didn't care what it was called. I was just happy that no one could argue that we weren't legally what we already knew was real: We were a family," the former NFL player wrote in the book

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 17, 2023 02:28PM EDT
Tuohy family and Michael Oher
Photo:

Leigh Anne Tuohy/ Instagram

Michael Oher referred to Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy as his "legal conservators" in his 2011 memoir, ESPN reports, seemingly counter to his claims that he only learned of the conservatorship earlier this year.

In I Beat The Odds: From Homelessness, to The Blind Side, and Beyond, the former NFL player wrote about legally joining the Tuohy family, and while he does call them his "conservators," Oher also says Leigh Anne and Sean told him it would make them "pretty much the exact same thing as 'adoptive parents.' "

Oher writes that the couple, who took him in while he was in high school, “had already assumed responsibility for me as guardians, which allowed them to sign my school permission slips and take me to medical appointments.”

He continued, “It kind of felt like a formality, as I'd been a part of the family for more than a year at that point. Since I was already over the age of eighteen and considered an adult by the state of Tennessee, Sean and Leigh Anne would be named as my 'legal conservators.' They explained to me that it means pretty much the exact same thing as 'adoptive parents,' but that the laws were just written in a way that took my age into account. Honestly, I didn't care what it was called. I was just happy that no one could argue that we weren't legally what we already knew was real: We were a family.”

Oher’s disclosure via his 12-year-old book is counter to the petition he filed to end the conservatorship on Monday, where he claimed he found out in February 2023 that the Tuohys never legally adopted him, "much to his chagrin and embarrassment." 

In the petition, Oher alleges they tricked him into signing paperwork that placed him in a conservatorship at 18 years old. The 2004 conservatorship filing stated that he “shall not be allowed to enter into any contracts or bind himself without the direct approval of his conservators," according to Oher's filing.

Michael Oher #73 of the Carolina Panthers watches play against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFC Championship Game at Bank Of America Stadium on January 24, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Scott Cunningham/Getty

Oher also alleged in his petition that the Tuohys — including their two birth children, Collins Tuohy and Sean Tuohy Jr. — were paid $225,000 for The Blind Side plus 2.5% of the film's proceeds and did not include him.

A source close to the film tells PEOPLE the Tuohys have received approximately $700,000 total in rights, payments and profits, which was intended to be divided between the family members — Sean, Leigh Anne, their two biological children and Oher. 

In a Wednesday press conference, lawyers for Leigh Anne and Sean said that the family is "devastated" by Oher's allegations and are willing to release him from his conservatorship.

"If that's what he wants to do is terminate it, we're glad to do so," said attorney Randall Fishman. "As a matter of fact, it is our intent to offer to enter into a consent order as it relates to the conservatorship, and then if they have other issues, we'll deal with them."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When asked why Leigh Anne and Sean created a conservatorship for Oher rather than adopting him, as they have previously claimed, Fishman said, "It didn't make any difference to the Tuohys," and that they believed the conservatorship would help with NCAA regulations.

Oher's representatives tell PEOPLE that they intend to seek justice in court.

"We continue to stand with Michael and the statement he released. We also concur with his attorney, Don Barrett, we believe that justice will be served in a courtroom where cases are based on facts," the statement obtained by PEOPLE read.

Related Articles
Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships.
Deion Sanders Calls Out Players for Walking Away from Practice Melee: 'If One Fights, We All Fight'
Vlatko Andonovski, Head Coach of USA, is seen during the warm up prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
USWNT Coach Vlatko Andonovski Resigns After Early World Cup Exit: 'It's Been the Honor of My Life'
Michael Oher #73 of the Carolina Panthers watches play against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFC Championship Game at Bank Of America Stadium on January 24, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Michael Oher's Reps Say 'Justice Will Be Served' While Doubling Down on Tuohy Family Allegations
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher (73) looks on from the sidelines during a week 10 NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015 in Nashville, Tenn
'Blind Side' Author Michael Lewis 'Feels Sad' for Michael Oher, Says Tuohy Family 'Showered Him' with Love
Leigh Anne Tuohy, Sean Tuohy, Michael Oher
Lawyers for Tuohy Family Say They Will Agree to Release Michael Oher from Conservatorship: 'Glad to Do So'
Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros poses for a photo during the Houston Astros Photo Day
Justin Verlander Refutes Accusations That He Was a 'Diva' While on the New York Mets
Olivia Dunne at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California, Paul Skenes #20 of the LSU Tigers reacts after a strikeout against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Charles Schwab Field
Olivia Dunne Supports Rumored Boyfriend and MLB Prospect Paul Skenes at Minor League Game
Novak Djokovic of Serbia fields questions from the media during the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 13, 2023
Novak Djokovic Has ‘Zero Regret’ About Missing Last Two Years of U.S. Tournaments Over Vaccine Refusal
Quinton Aaron and Sandra Bullock in the audience during 2013 People's Choice Awards
'Blind Side' Star Quinton Aaron Says Any Criticism of Sandra Bullock amid Tuohy Family Lawsuit Is 'Wrong'
Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels
The Tuohy Family Earned Approximately $700K From 'The Blind Side': Source (Exclusive)
Jorelyn Carabali
Brother of Colombian Women’s National Soccer Star Killed In Shooting Days After World Cup Loss
FIFA World Cup Winner and investor in NJ/NY Gotham FC emcees the World Cup Send Off for the players going to represent their countries in the 2023 FIFA World Cup after the National Women's Soccer League Match between the Chicago Red Stars and NJ/NY Gotham FC
Carli Lloyd Backs Up Her Criticism of USWNT's World Cup Play: 'Sometimes the Truth Hurts'
Michael Oher #73 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates with his family after the NFC Championship Game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank Of America Stadium
Tuohy Family Claims Michael Oher Attempted to 'Threaten' Them with Negative Press in $15 Million 'Shakedown'
Irina Shayk Is Spotted At A London Hotel During A 48-Hour Rendezvous With Lover Tom Brady
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Spotted at a London Hotel After a 48-Hour Stay
LeBron Jamming Out While Driving
LeBron James Jams Out as He Drives Around His Ohio Hometown: ‘Love Being Back in My Backyard’
The Blind Side Cast with real life counterparts
'The Blind Side' Cast Side-by-Side with the Real-Life People They Played