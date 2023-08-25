Michael Oher's Biological Brother Not Upset By 'Blind Side' Film Controversy: 'We Know the Truth' (Exclusive)

Michael Oher's biological siblings aren't concerned with how their family was portrayed in The Blind Side, according to the former NFL star's brother, John Oher.

One of Michael's eight biological siblings, John, 35, tells PEOPLE that he and the other Oher children born to their mother Denise "don't care about that movie," referring to the 2009 film that was inspired by Michael's life with the Tuohy family and is now in question after he filed a petition alleging that the Tuohys tricked him into a conservatorship rather than adoption.

"We're all happy," John says. "We don't care how that movie was made because we know the truth. At least, I know the truth. Everybody knows the truth. So we don't care about that movie."

John, who currently works at a bar in downtown Memphis, says "the truth" of their family's situation wasn't accurately portrayed in the film adaptation. "A lot wasn't shown in the movie," he explains.

However, John believes that Michael Lewis's book, The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game, offered a more truthful depiction of the Oher's family life. "The book put it right out there. The book was better than the movie."

Baltimore Ravens #23 draft pick Michael Oher poses for a photograph with his family at Radio City Music Hall for the 2009 NFL Draft on April 25, 2009 in New York City. Jeff Zelevansky/Getty

One of the key discrepancies John points to between the book and the film is his inclusion in the story. "They mention me in the book, but they don't mention me in the movie," he explains. "But I don't care because I know the truth. I know the truth about my life."

But, John says, he's "happy" that the film was able to highlight the adversity kids like himself faced growing up in foster homes. "We got to realize that we're not the only ones who were going through this type of stuff," he says.

John tells PEOPLE he was placed into five foster families throughout his childhood in Memphis. "I wasn't around my brothers all my life. I was gone for 15 years in foster homes, so we really didn't bond much."

"I got taken away from my mom in '94, and I didn't seen Michael again until we started visiting in '95. Then they cut us off from visitation, and I ain't seen him again until '06," John explains.

Michael's first book, I Beat the Odds: From Homelessness, to The Blind Side, and Beyond, helped fill in some of the gaps in his brother's life for John. "I read his first book and it was pretty good. I haven't read his second one, but his first book taught me everything that I didn't know about him," John tells PEOPLE.

The brothers have since reunited, and John tells PEOPLE he attended Michael's wedding in Nashville last November, along with their mom Denise.

John says Denise is "doing well," and hasn't expressed concern over clarifying the accuracy of their family's story, even amid Michael's legal dispute with his former guardians. "I think she's just past all of it," John says. "But she's down with Mike one hundred percent."

Michael Oher runs onto the field with his team as they defeat the 49ers during Super Bowl XLVII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens. Tony Medina/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The retired NFL player, whose life inspired the Oscar-winning film, filed a petition in the Shelby County probate court on Aug. 14 asking to end his conservatorship with the Tuohys that began in 2004, when he was 18.

Oher told the Tennessee court he was not aware he was under the conservatorship until this past February, alleging the Tuohys tricked him into the legal arrangement by telling him there was virtually no difference between a conservatorship and adoption.



Oher also claimed in the filing that the Tuohy family — and their two children — “collectively received millions of dollars and Michael received nothing for his rights” to the film. In a statement shared with PEOPLE Thursday, The Blind Side producers defended the film’s core message and asserted that Oher and the four members of the Tuohy family were collectively paid approximately $767,000 in payments delivered through their talent agency.