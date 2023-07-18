Michael Lohan Says Daughter Lindsay and Husband Bader Will Be 'Amazing Parents': 'Blessed' (Exclusive)

Michael Lohan is feeling blessed to have a new grandson.

The proud grandfather, 63, spoke to PEOPLE after the joyful news that daughter Lindsay Lohan, 36, welcomed her first baby, son Luai, with husband Bader Shammas this week.

"All I can say is I'm so so happy for Lindsay and Bader! They will be amazing parents," Michael tells PEOPLE. "We are all truly blessed in so many ways!"

“Michael has a little girl so this is the first little boy in the family and it’s just wonderful," he adds, referencing son Michael Lohan Jr., 35, and wife Nina Ginsberg's daughter Isabel Scarlet, born in June 2021.

"Everything went great with Lindsay, absolutely amazing and the delivery went really smooth."



Lindsay Lohan Instagram

Michael also shared a sweet photo of himself with Lindsay and Shammas from San Francisco last year, when he had the opportunity to meet his son-in-law's parents for the first time. Lindsay sits in between her father and Shammas, wearing a tan pullover.



A rep for the Freaky Friday actress confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that she had welcomed her first baby with Shammas.



"Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love," the rep told PEOPLE.

Son Luai — an Arabic name meaning "shield or protector" — was born in Dubai, though his exact date of birth has not been shared at this time.

Lohan's mom Dina also commented on her birth, telling PEOPLE that she was "overwhelmed with love and joy!"

"My flight is today, so excited. He came two days early," she added.

MJT/AdMedia/Splash

In March, Dina spoke with PEOPLE about how proud she was of daughter Lindsay the day after the actress shared that she was expecting her first baby.

"I'm literally over the moon. I'm so happy, I can't stop smiling," said Dina. "It's incredible. We're just so excited. It's just such a beautiful thing for my child! And I love babies. Who doesn't?"

Earlier this year, Dina revealed that her daughter had long wanted to be a mom. "Lindsay has always loved kids because I love kids and my mother loves kids; I'm one of four," Dina said.

"We have a big family, so she's always wanted children. And she's so maternal. Isabelle, her niece, just runs to her when she sees her."

The timing, Dina added, is "perfect" for Lohan and her husband. "She's been trying and then it happened, that little stick came up positive," she explained. "It's the right time for her and Bader is an angel. Her husband is so sweet and they're just so happy. They're just really happy and ready."

