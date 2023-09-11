Blake Lively, Halle Berry and More Celebs Turn Out for Michael Kors' NYFW Show — See the Photos

The designer's star-studded front row was filled with famous faces

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack
Erin Clack is a Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.
Published on September 11, 2023 01:31PM EDT
John D. Idol, Blake Lively, Van Hunt, Halle Berry, Nicole Ari Parker, and Tiffany Haddish at Michael Kors Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show
From left: Blake Lively, Van Hunt, Halle Berry, Nicole Ari Parker and Tiffany Haddish attend the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week. Photo:

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Michael Kors served up fashion with a view at New York Fashion Week.

On Monday, the designer, 64, staged his spring 2024 runway show along the riverfront in New York City, with the Brooklyn Bridge and the Manhattan skyline providing a spectacular backdrop. A bevy of celebrities mingled and held court in the front row, including Blake Lively, Kelsea Ballerini, Jenna Dewan, Olivia Wilde, Ellen Pompeo and Halle Berry.

Kors sent his models down a pink flower-lined path along the water, capturing the lush, vacation-inspired theme of the collection. The production even featured AI-generated visuals of flowers blooming on the bridge.

In a message, the designer said his latest collection is "dedicated to the memory of all the remarkable journeys that I took with my mother."

"Holidays fill our lives with family, friendship, peace, joy, romance, laughter and inspiration," he noted.

Ahead, see all the celebrities who attended Kors' show and the stylish looks they wore.

01 of 11

Blake Lively

Blake Lively at Michael Kors Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Blake Lively was a golden goddess in a flare-leg jumpsuit with plunging neckline.

02 of 11

Van Hunt and Halle Berry

Van Hunt (L) and Halle Berry attend the Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week

Gotham/WireImage

Halle Berry and her boyfriend, Van Hunt, had a stylish daytime date at the show wearing coordinated neutral tones.

03 of 11

Vanessa Hudgens, Rita Ora and Jesse Williams

Vanessa Hudgens, Rita Ora and Jesse Williams at Michael Kors Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens wore monochromatic brown — including a cape — while Rita Ora and Jesse Williams opted for all-black looks.

04 of 11

Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan at Michael Kors Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Jenna Dewan took a walk on the wild side with her snake-print outfit. She wore a miniskirt with matching coat — plus carried the matching bag!

05 of 11

Tiffany Haddish

: Tiffany Haddish attends the Michael Kors fashion show

Gotham/WireImage

Tiffany Haddish kept it structured in her gray suit for the show but added a hint of sexiness by forgoing a shirt.

06 of 11

Jane Krakowski and Ariana DeBose

Jane Krakowski and Ariana DeBose at Michael Kors Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Jane Krakowski picked an animal-print look, while Ariana DeBose went for full fringe in the front row.

07 of 11

Kaitlyn Dever, Olivia Wilde, Molly Gordon and Kelsea Ballerini

Kaitlyn Dever, Olivia Wilde, Molly Gordon and Kelsea Ballerini at Michael Kors Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show

 Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever, Olivia Wilde, Molly Gordon and Kelsea Ballerini all looked like they stepped out of the same closet of clothes in their coordinated looks.

08 of 11

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna at Michael Kors Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Lisa Rinna, of course, picked a head-to-toe animal-print look that even included animal-print boots!

09 of 11

Nicky Hilton

Nicholai Olivia Rothschild at Michael Kors Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Nicky Hilton kept it classy in her chic black long-sleeve shirt and patterned skirt.

10 of 11

Jane Krakowski, Ariana DeBose, Rita Ora, Vanessa Hudgens and Kelsea Ballerini

Jane Krakowski, Ariana DeBose, Rita Ora, Vanessa Hudgens and Kelsea Ballerini at Michael Kors Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

The front row was all smiles!

11 of 11

Chris Ivery and Ellen Pompeo

Chris Ivery and Ellen Pompeo at Michael Kors Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery had a stylish date in the front row with their coordinated neutral looks.

