Blake Lively, Halle Berry and More Celebs Turn Out for Michael Kors' NYFW Show — See the Photos

Michael Kors served up fashion with a view at New York Fashion Week.

On Monday, the designer, 64, staged his spring 2024 runway show along the riverfront in New York City, with the Brooklyn Bridge and the Manhattan skyline providing a spectacular backdrop. A bevy of celebrities mingled and held court in the front row, including Blake Lively, Kelsea Ballerini, Jenna Dewan, Olivia Wilde, Ellen Pompeo and Halle Berry.

Kors sent his models down a pink flower-lined path along the water, capturing the lush, vacation-inspired theme of the collection. The production even featured AI-generated visuals of flowers blooming on the bridge.

In a message, the designer said his latest collection is "dedicated to the memory of all the remarkable journeys that I took with my mother."

"Holidays fill our lives with family, friendship, peace, joy, romance, laughter and inspiration," he noted.

Ahead, see all the celebrities who attended Kors' show and the stylish looks they wore.