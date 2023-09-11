Lifestyle Style Blake Lively, Halle Berry and More Celebs Turn Out for Michael Kors' NYFW Show — See the Photos The designer's star-studded front row was filled with famous faces By Erin Clack Erin Clack Erin Clack is a Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 11, 2023 01:31PM EDT Trending Videos From left: Blake Lively, Van Hunt, Halle Berry, Nicole Ari Parker and Tiffany Haddish attend the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images Michael Kors served up fashion with a view at New York Fashion Week. On Monday, the designer, 64, staged his spring 2024 runway show along the riverfront in New York City, with the Brooklyn Bridge and the Manhattan skyline providing a spectacular backdrop. A bevy of celebrities mingled and held court in the front row, including Blake Lively, Kelsea Ballerini, Jenna Dewan, Olivia Wilde, Ellen Pompeo and Halle Berry. Kors sent his models down a pink flower-lined path along the water, capturing the lush, vacation-inspired theme of the collection. The production even featured AI-generated visuals of flowers blooming on the bridge. In a message, the designer said his latest collection is "dedicated to the memory of all the remarkable journeys that I took with my mother." "Holidays fill our lives with family, friendship, peace, joy, romance, laughter and inspiration," he noted. Ahead, see all the celebrities who attended Kors' show and the stylish looks they wore. New York Fashion Week Begins: All the Stars at the First Two Nights of Parties 01 of 11 Blake Lively Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images) Blake Lively was a golden goddess in a flare-leg jumpsuit with plunging neckline. 02 of 11 Van Hunt and Halle Berry Gotham/WireImage Halle Berry and her boyfriend, Van Hunt, had a stylish daytime date at the show wearing coordinated neutral tones. 03 of 11 Vanessa Hudgens, Rita Ora and Jesse Williams Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images Vanessa Hudgens wore monochromatic brown — including a cape — while Rita Ora and Jesse Williams opted for all-black looks. 04 of 11 Jenna Dewan Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images Jenna Dewan took a walk on the wild side with her snake-print outfit. She wore a miniskirt with matching coat — plus carried the matching bag! 05 of 11 Tiffany Haddish Gotham/WireImage Tiffany Haddish kept it structured in her gray suit for the show but added a hint of sexiness by forgoing a shirt. 06 of 11 Jane Krakowski and Ariana DeBose Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images Jane Krakowski picked an animal-print look, while Ariana DeBose went for full fringe in the front row. 07 of 11 Kaitlyn Dever, Olivia Wilde, Molly Gordon and Kelsea Ballerini Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images Kaitlyn Dever, Olivia Wilde, Molly Gordon and Kelsea Ballerini all looked like they stepped out of the same closet of clothes in their coordinated looks. 08 of 11 Lisa Rinna Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images Lisa Rinna, of course, picked a head-to-toe animal-print look that even included animal-print boots! 09 of 11 Nicky Hilton Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images Nicky Hilton kept it classy in her chic black long-sleeve shirt and patterned skirt. 10 of 11 Jane Krakowski, Ariana DeBose, Rita Ora, Vanessa Hudgens and Kelsea Ballerini Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images The front row was all smiles! 11 of 11 Chris Ivery and Ellen Pompeo Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery had a stylish date in the front row with their coordinated neutral looks.