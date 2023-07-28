Michael Jordan's Pre-Owned 1996 Mercedes-Benz to be Auctioned Off for Just $23

The unbelievable price tag is an homage to the NBA champion's iconic jersey number

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 04:17PM EDT
Larsa Pippen Says Sheâs 'Embarrassed' and 'Traumatized' Over Michael Jordan's Comments About Her Relationship With Marcus Jordan
Photo:

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

NBA legend Michael Jordan's pre-owned 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser will find a new owner soon – and the collectible will cost less than two tickets to Barbie.

Thanks to the livestream shopping platform Whatnot, hopeful buyers will have a shot at taking home Jordan's former ride for just $23 – a nod to the athlete's iconic jersey number – by participating in a drop via the company's app.

Leading up to the sale, the car is part of a display in Chicago for The National Sports Collectors Convention from July 26-30.

In a release, Whatnot said the display aims to "pay homage to the golden age of sport and transporting fans back" to the six-time NBA champion's glory days.

While the car is the only one of its kind, attendees hoping to snag a piece of sports history will get the exclusive chance to purchase hundreds of the most coveted sports cards and memorabilia all for $23 in a one-of-a-kind sports card shop called Throwback.

Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls celebrates winning the NBA Championship with his father after Game Six of the 1993 NBA Finals on June 20, 1993 at th America West Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty

In 2022, Sotheby's sold Jordan's "Last Dance" Chicago Bulls jersey worn during the first game of the 1998 NBA Finals for $10.1 million – the most expensive game-worn sports memorabilia ever sold.

"[The sale] solidifies Michael Jordan as the undisputed GOAT (greatest of all time), proving his name and incomparable legacy is just as relevant as it was nearly 25 years ago," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectibles, said in a statement, according to the outlet.

Two years prior, Jordan, 60, took part in an ESPN documentary, titled The Last Dance, about his final season with the team. The 10-part series takes a look at the Bulls’ historic 1997-1998 season, which was filled with uncertainty and drama but culminated with the team winning its sixth championship of the 1990s.

In one episode, Jordan defended the way he motivated his teammates at the time. "Look, winning has a price, leadership has a price,” he said. “You ask all my teammates — one thing about Michael Jordan was he never asked me to do something he didn’t f--- do.”

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

After initially retiring in 1993, the athlete would go on to retire from basketball for a second time following the 1998 season. 

Related Articles
Tua Tagovailoa Says He Turned Down Netflix's 'Quarterback' Because Docuseries it 'Showed Too Much' of 'Personal Life'
Why Tua Tagovailoa Declined to Be Featured in Netflix's 'Quarterback' Docuseries
Cali Ann Kershaw, Ellen Kershaw, Chance James Kershaw, Charley Clayton Kershaw, Cooper Ellis Kershaw and Clayton Kershaw attend Ping Pong 4 Purpose 2023 presented by Skechers and UCLA Health at Dodger Stadium
Clayton Kershaw and His Wife Bring Their Four Children to Pitcher's Charity Ping Pong Tournament
Frankie Capan hands his club to his mother, his caddie, on the 17th tee during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course
Pro Golfer Frankie Capan III’s Mom Is His Caddie: ‘He's the Most Well-Hydrated and Fed Player Out There’
The logo of the Paris candidacy for the 2024 Olympic Games
IOC Declines to Give Russia and Belarus Formal Invites to 2024 Olympic Games in Paris
Bella Thorne Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Trip to British Grand Prix with Florence Pugh and Cara Delevigne
Bella Thorne Shares Behind-the-Scenes Snap with Florence Pugh and Cara Delevingne at British Grand Prix
Lebron with family
LeBron James Shares Sweet Family Photo After Son Bronny's Cardiac Arrest
Magic Johnson Vacation
Magic Johnson and Family Don Masquerade Headpieces for 'Another Amazing Party' on Super Yacht in Europe
Shaun White for Ralph Lauren
Shaun White Shares Hilarious Memories of His Family During Olympics: ‘My Aunt Fell Off a Scooter’ (Exclusive)
Aaron Rodgers New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Agrees to $35 Million Pay Cut to Play for New York Jets
shareef O'neal says he spoke to bronny james after cardiac arrest
Shareef O'Neal Says He 'Talked' to Bronny James After the USC Star's Cardiac Arrest to Offer Help
Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets smiles during an open practice on October 8, 2022 at HSS Training Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Kevin Durant Says He Asked the NBA to Allow Players to Use Marijuana: ‘Everybody Does It’
Riquna Williams #2 of the Las Vegas Aces poses for a portrait during WNBA Media Day at VU Studio on May 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
WNBA Star Riquna Williams Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges After Accusing Wife of Cheating
USA's Lindsey Horan celebrates her goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Netherlands
U.S. Fights Back to Tie Netherlands 1-1 at Women's World Cup: 'So Proud,' Says Co-Captain Lindsey Horan
Andrea Thompson, Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Tristan Thompson Says 'I Don't Know What I'd Do' Without Ex Khloé Kardashian's Family After His Mom's Death
Lindsey Vonn Has Another Knee Surgery
Lindsey Vonn Undergoes Another Knee Surgery and Says Another Is Likely — But This Is a 'Big Step'
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert poses for a photo on the Orange Carpet
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert on Reaching Record-Breaking Season: 'It's All Hands on Deck' (Exclusive)