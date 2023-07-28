Michael Jordan's Pre-Owned 1996 Mercedes-Benz to be Auctioned Off for Just $23

NBA legend Michael Jordan's pre-owned 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser will find a new owner soon – and the collectible will cost less than two tickets to Barbie.

Thanks to the livestream shopping platform Whatnot, hopeful buyers will have a shot at taking home Jordan's former ride for just $23 – a nod to the athlete's iconic jersey number – by participating in a drop via the company's app.

Leading up to the sale, the car is part of a display in Chicago for The National Sports Collectors Convention from July 26-30.

In a release, Whatnot said the display aims to "pay homage to the golden age of sport and transporting fans back" to the six-time NBA champion's glory days.

While the car is the only one of its kind, attendees hoping to snag a piece of sports history will get the exclusive chance to purchase hundreds of the most coveted sports cards and memorabilia all for $23 in a one-of-a-kind sports card shop called Throwback.

In 2022, Sotheby's sold Jordan's "Last Dance" Chicago Bulls jersey worn during the first game of the 1998 NBA Finals for $10.1 million – the most expensive game-worn sports memorabilia ever sold.

"[The sale] solidifies Michael Jordan as the undisputed GOAT (greatest of all time), proving his name and incomparable legacy is just as relevant as it was nearly 25 years ago," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectibles, said in a statement, according to the outlet.



Two years prior, Jordan, 60, took part in an ESPN documentary, titled The Last Dance, about his final season with the team. The 10-part series takes a look at the Bulls’ historic 1997-1998 season, which was filled with uncertainty and drama but culminated with the team winning its sixth championship of the 1990s.

In one episode, Jordan defended the way he motivated his teammates at the time. "Look, winning has a price, leadership has a price,” he said. “You ask all my teammates — one thing about Michael Jordan was he never asked me to do something he didn’t f--- do.”

After initially retiring in 1993, the athlete would go on to retire from basketball for a second time following the 1998 season.