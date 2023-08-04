Michael Jordan Says ‘Thank You, but Not Goodbye’ to Charlotte Hornets Fans After Selling Stake in NBA Team

The sale of Jordan's majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to a new ownership group led by Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin was made official on Thursday

Updated on August 4, 2023 04:07PM EDT
Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan penned an emotional letter to Hornets fans following his departure as majority owner of the NBA team.

On Thursday, the NBA announced that the sale of Jordan's stake in the Charlotte Hornets was made official. The team will now operate under a new ownership group led by Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin, with Jordan, 60, transitioning into a minor ownership role.

In an open letter on the team's website, Jordan, who grew up in Wilmington, N.C. before attending UNC-Chapel Hill, thanked Hornets fans for their years of "love and dedication" for Charlotte's basketball team.

Widely regarded as the greatest player to compete on an NBA court, Jordan explained that his "love for the game of basketball and the NBA remain strong," but he ultimately felt this was "the right time" to embrace a new role in the organization.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

"Now is the right time for me to hand over the reins and focus on my family, my personal interests and some new challenges. I’m excited to see what the future holds, and I look forward to supporting the team and the community in my new role for many years to come."

Jordan described the opportunity to own an NBA franchise in his home state as "a dream come true," in the heartfelt message to Hornets fans.

"We’ve had some unforgettable moments together, as well as a few challenging ones, but through it all, you’ve remained committed to us," he continued.

"Although we were not as successful on the court as I — and many of you — would have liked, I am proud of the things that we accomplished as an organization."

Among those accomplishments, Jordan said he'll "never forget the excitement" in the city when the Hornets name returned to "its rightful home in Charlotte" in 2013. (The Hornets left Charlotte in 2002 and were replaced by the Bobcats. Under Jordan's leadership, the team reclaimed the Hornets name in 2013, SI reported.)

Jordan looked back on the Hornets' return to Charlotte as a "uniting" moment for the city's Bobcats and Hornets fanbases.

"Our fans told us how important this was, and the amazing level of support and enthusiasm proved their point," Jordan wrote.

He continued, "One of my earliest priorities was renewing our focus on supporting the needs of our diverse community, just as we ask the community to support our team. From hurricane and COVID-19 relief efforts to our community pillars of education, hunger, military and wellness, Hornets Sports & Entertainment has been at the forefront of supporting this region and our neighbors in times of need."

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls addresses the crowd during a 20th anniversary recognition ceremony of the Bulls 1st NBA Championship in 1991 during half-time of a game bewteen the Bulls and the Utah Jazz at the United Center on March 12, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois
Jonathan Daniel/Getty

Jordan's letter expressed gratitude for the hard work of people behind the scenes of the Hornets organization, including corporate partners, Spectrum Center staff and employees across the organization's departments. "Thank you for your loyalty and commitment to the purple and teal," he wrote.

To conclude, Jordan said, "This is a Thank You, not a goodbye, because the state of North Carolina, the city of Charlotte and the Hornets will always have a special place in my heart."

New majority owners Plotkin and Schnall released a statement on Thursday following the sale's finalization.

“We want to thank Michael for this opportunity, as well as his support throughout this process. During his ownership, he brought stability to the Hornets franchise, achieved many business milestones, reconnected and reinvested in the Charlotte community and has the organization positioned for greater success. We look forward to building upon this success in the years to come." 

