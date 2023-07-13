Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and Samuel L. Jackson Enjoy 'Spectacular' European Vacation on Super Yacht

Magic Johnson is living la dolce vita in Europe!

On Wednesday, the NBA Hall of Famer, 63, shared a glimpse of his exclusive annual summer vacation — this year, featuring special cameos by Michael Jordan, Samuel L. Jackson and Judge Greg Mathis.

“Tonight we enjoyed an incredible dinner at the world-famous Da Paolino Ristorante aka the lemon tree restaurant in Capri, Italy!” Johnson wrote. “AND I got to hang out with my great friend and the greatest basketball player to ever live, Michael Jordan, and his wife Yvette, Sam and LaTanya Jackson, Judge Greg and Linda Mathis, and John and Vicki Palmer.”

In a carousel of photos, the seemingly relaxed friends posed for a group shot. In another shot, Magic and Jordan smiled as musicians serenaded them at the iconic restaurant.

The final image shows Magic and his wife, Cookie, 64, posing on the 296-foot Phoenix 2 superyacht in which they chartered to cruise the Mediterranean.

The boat accommodates 12 guests and offers seven cabins, including a split-level master apartment accessed by its own staircase, and a private terrace with a Jacuzzi, according to its website.

Over recent weeks, the group has also visited Greece and France, and enjoyed dinner at Michelangelo in Antibes and indulged in the fresh sea bass at the Hotel Cala di Volpe in Sardinia, according to Magic’s social media posts.

Earvin "Magic" Johnson/Instagram

One night, the yacht’s chef cooked up an Asian-inspired meal featuring veggie fried rice, chicken fried rice, turkey spring rolls, general Tso’s chicken, black pepper beef, grilled vegetables, sweet and sour prawns, king crab with ginger dressing, Asian slaw, Chinese chicken soup and lobster, “just to name a few,” Magic wrote in one post.



“I topped it off with my favorite dessert, banana and peach gelato!” he shared.

Cookie and Magic are known for their lavish summertime yachting trips with famous friends, such as Jackson and LL Cool J. In 2021, the group traced a route from Greece to Italy, stopping at ports like Capri, Sorrento and Sardinia.



Their 281-foot yacht was decked out with seven guest suites, a gym, a hair salon and two massage rooms. It also featured a full bar and a party deck.

And in 2019, the couple hosted a weekend-long party for their joint 60th birthday in St. Tropez, France, featuring celebrity guests like Jennifer Lopez, Spike Lee, and Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance.



Cookie shared a glimpse of their festivities on Instagram, writing, "What an incredible start to celebrating our 60th birthdays yesterday, I can't wait to see what Earvin has planned for tonight!!"

